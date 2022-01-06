Fresh start: Five quick and easy healthy dinners ready in thirty minutes or less

Midweek beef stir-fry
This stir fry is quick to make and it has lots of lovely flavours and textures. It’s my go-to stir-fry when I’m really busy
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 tbsp coconut oil
200g lean beef fillet, thinly sliced
1 carrot, peeled and thinly sliced
a handful of baby corn, sliced lengthways
a handful of broccoli florets
a handful of sugar snap peas
a handful of shredded white cabbage
3 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
2 tbsp soy sauce
Basmati rice to serve
Method
Heat the coconut oil in a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the beef and stir-fry for about 10 minutes, until browned all over. Remove the beef and juices and set aside.
Add all of the vegetables to the pan and stir fry for about 5 minutes. Add the sweet chilli sauce and soy sauce and stir fry for two minutes. Return the beef and juices to the pan, mix well and heat through.
Divide the stir-fry between warmed serving plates and serve with basmati rice.
Moroccan chickpea bake
The perfect solution to repurpose stale bread, this comforting chickpea bake is bursting with Feta cheese balanced againsy spicy and garlicky flavour
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Moroccan
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
2 red onions, peeled and diced
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tins of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tbsp ground coriander
handful of fresh parsley, chopped
salt
pepper
100g Feta
stale bread, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Heat the olive oil in a pot. Add the onions and garlic and cook on a low heat until the onions are soft.
Add the chickpeas, cumin and coriander to the pot and stir until the chickpeas are coated in the spices. If the bottom of the pot goes a little bit dry just add a drop of cold water. Add the freshly chopped parsley and season with salt and pepper.
Transfer the chickpea mixture into an oven-proof baking dish. Using your hands, crumble the Feta over the top of the chickpeas. Scatter the stale bread over the top and drizzle with a little olive oil.
Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until feta and bread begin to brown.
Remove from the oven, divide into portions and transfer to warmed serving plates.
Fish and vegetable gratin
This is one of the simplest and most delicious fish dishes we know, with Cheddar cheese, mustard and piquant beetroot for added flavour and colour
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
175g pieces of haddock
salt
freshly ground pepper
225g Keens or Montgomery Cheddar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
4 tbsp cream
For the piquant beetroot:
675g beetroot cooked
15g butter
salt
freshly ground pepper
sprinkling of sugar
140-175ml cream
Equipment:
ovenproof dish 8½ x 10 inches (21.5 x 25.5cm)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Peel the beetroot, use rubber gloves for this operation if you are vain! Chop the beetroot flesh into cubes.
Melt the butter in a sauté pan, add the beetroot, toss, add the cream, allow to bubble for a few minutes. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and sugar. Taste and add a little more lemon juice if necessary. Serve immediately. Season the fish with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Arrange the fillets in a single layer in an ovenproof dish (it should be posh enough to bring to the table).
Mix the grated cheese with the mustard and cream and spread carefully over the fish. It can be prepared ahead and refrigerated at this point. Cook in a preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until the fish is cooked and the top is golden and bubbly. Flash under the grill if necessary.
To cook the beetroot, leave 5cm of leaf stalks on top and the whole root on the beet. Hold it under a running tap and wash off the mud with the palms of your hands, so that you don’t damage the skin; otherwise the beetroot will bleed during cooking. Cover with cold water and add a little salt and sugar.
Cover the pot, bring to the boil and simmer on top, or in an oven, for one to two hours, depending on size. Beetroot is usually cooked if the skin rubs off easily and if it dents when pressed with a finger. If in doubt test with a skewer or the tip of a knife.
Olive pesto with grilled salmon
Olives, pesto and salmon make the perfect combination in this gorgeous midweek pasta
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 12 mins
Total Time 22 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
pasta for four
4 darns of salmon
1 cup green olives, chopped
1 medium onion, finely chopped
3 tbsp capers, rinsed and chopped
4 tbsp olive oil
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
zest of 1 lemon
100g Parmesan, finely grated
a little chopped parsley
Method
Put the pasta on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked.
Rub some seasoning into the pieces of fish and place them under a medium grill. Cook for six to eight minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
In the meantime, mix together the chopped green olives, onion, capers and olive oil with the vinegar and lemon zest and mash with a fork. Taste and season.
Stir the warm pasta through most of the olive pesto.
Place the fish on top and a spoon of the olives on the fish.
Serve with Parmesan and some chopped parsley.
Singapore chicken and coconut laksa
This creamy laksa with a burst of ginger and creamy coconut texture is perfect for a flavoursome, comforting dish
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Starter
Cuisine Singaporean
Ingredients
150g fine rice noodles
2 red chillies, chopped with seeds
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2.5cm piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped
150g fresh coriander, leaves and stalks coarsely chopped
juice of 1-2 limes
50ml toasted sesame oil
1 chicken breast, cut into thin shreds
2 tins of coconut milk
700ml stock
1 tbsp Nam Pla, fish sauce
salt
black pepper
8 spring onions, finely sliced at an angle
fresh coriander leaves
Method
Pour boiling water over the bowl of rice noodles and allow to soak until soft, about 10 minutes. Drain and cut into 5cm lengths.
Put the chilli, garlic, ginger, coriander and juice of one lime into a food processor and pulse to a coarse paste.
Cut the chicken breast in half lengthwise and then thinly slice at an angle and set aside.
Heat the sesame oil in a large saucepan and fry the chilli paste for 3 minutes. Add the whisked coconut milk and chicken stock. Bring to the boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the thinly shredded chicken, bring back to the boil and barely simmer for a further 3-4 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Add the fish sauce (Nam Pla) and taste and add more lime juice, salt and pepper if necessary.
Divide the noodles into serving bowls, ladle in the hot soup and garnish with spring onion and coriander leaves.