Wine With Leslie: raising a glass of Champagne to the New Year

I think we need some Champagne. Champagne is the one drink that suits all occasions from births to weddings to funerals - as Napoleon (or Churchill) likely never said, in victory you deserve it and in defeat you need it.

I am always a bit shocked to hear that there are people out there that don’t like Champagne and my personal view is they simply haven’t tried hard enough.

Besides, Champagne is not just for toasting the new year or new baby, it is also a match for a surprising number of difficult to pair dishes such as sushi, asparagus, warm salads, dim sum and even curry (just go easy on the chilli). Champagne is also a perfect match for shellfish, Smoked Salmon, Caviar and Blinis and virtually all pastry-based quiches and tarts.

We don’t know yet what 2022 will bring, but I think we have learned by now to be prepared for anything, so I recommend that you buy extra bottles of Champagne as at this time of year it is at its very cheapest. I suggest you buy enough to see you through to Valentine’s Day at least.

Now the bad news is that the supply situation has worsened considerably in the last few weeks and a number of shops I rang told me that they were struggling to get stocks of almost all of the Grand Marque Houses, not just Bollinger which ran out in mid November.

Irish consumers are very brand conscious so one solution is to look for small negociant houses and Grower Champagnes - Independent wine merchants are your best bet. Grower Champagne is made by small producers who grow 95% of the grapes themselves. Sadly not much of the really good stuff makes it out of France as production is small.

Champagne has around 16,000 growers but only around 5,000 of those make their own wine and around half of these simply hand the job over to their local cooperative. Look out for the initials RM in small writing on the back label which means Récoltant-Manipulant (grower-made) as opposed to RC (Récoltant Coopérateur) where the Co-Op makes it for the grower. The big brands (and many smaller ones) will have NM on the label (Negociant-Manipulant) and Co-Op brands ‘CM’.

Below I’ve recommended some Champagnes I like that had reasonable availability at the time of writing. Happy Hunting and Happy New Year.

Fizz Under €40

Beaumont des Crayères Grand Reserve NV Champagne - €29.99 (was €36.99)

Stockist: O'Briens

From a small quality-focused co-op with around 250 growers, most of whom own less than a hectare. I went through a couple of bottles of this during lockdown this year and was reminded of how good it is. Pear, citrus and fresh baked croissant aromas, textured and rounded on the palate with touches of lemon oil and lime zest. The Rosé (€40) and Vintage (€45) are also recommended.

L. Bénard-Pitois Brut ‘Carte Blanche’ Champagne, France - €34 (was €39)

Stockist: Whelehans Wines Loughlinstown

Founded in 1878 this family owned ‘RM’ Grower Champagne is excellent value and a good find by David Whelehan of Whelehan's Wines. Sourced from Premier Cru vineyards this pours with a faint pink hue and lots of almond, buttery brioche and sweet apple aromas, fruity, creamy and rounded on the palate with soft pear fruits and lingering apple pie flavours. Gorgeous.

Tesco Finest Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagne 2015 - €35

Stockist: Tesco

All the supermarkets have deals but Tesco often has the largest range of Grande Marque Champagnes at discount prices. Tesco’s own label should not be dismissed however as they source from one of the best Co-Ops. This is great value for a six year old Blanc de Blancs Vintage Champagne - pear and lemon aromas with toast and smoke notes, apple-fruity and bone dry on the palate with lingering lime and grapefruit flavours.

Fizz Over €40

Pol Roger Brut Reserve NV Champagne - €58.95

Stockists: Castle Tralee, Whelehans, Celtic Whiskey Shop, Vintry, JusdeVine, winesoftheworld.ie

This may be difficult to find as stocks are low this year. Pol Roger white label is one of favourite non vintage Champagnes and one worth ageing. Floral and citrus aromas with nutty biscuit notes, creamy pear and apple with lime essence hints, pleasingly crisp without being sharp and with a long, layered finish.

Piper Heidsieck Champagne NV - France - €54.99

Veuve Clicquot Vintage Champagne 2012 - €90.00

Stockists: Widely available but stocks are limited: Bradleys, Tesco, Deveneys, WorldWideWines, Martins, Baggot St. Wines.

Veuve Clicquot may be the second biggest Champagne House but always performs well in blind tastings and the NV has a high proportion of vintage wines. The 2012 is one of the best Vintage Veuve’s I’ve tasted - biscuity and creamy on the nose with layers of supple fruits, zings of lemon and apple, and a zesty citrus focused finish.

Stockists: JJ O’Driscolls, O’Donovans, The Wine Centre, Blackrock Cellar, The Vintry, Donnybrook Fair, Fresh, Castle Tralee, O’Briens Nationwide

I rang around prior to filing this column and Piper Heidsieck was the one Champagne which everyone seemed to have in stock (besides Moët). If it is good enough for Marilyn and Villanelle (in Killing Eve) it is good enough for me. Lemon zest & brioche aromas, soft lemon zest and yellow apple flavour with lingering toasted almonds on the finish.

Beer of the Week

Eight Degrees ‘Original Gravity’ Irish Oak-Aged Barleywine, 12.2% ABV, 440ml - €5.00

Stockists: Bradleys, CraftCentral.ie, No 21 Off, Baggot Street Wines, Celtic Whiskey Bar, Galvin's, Martin's.

If the above hasn’t convinced you about Champagne I recommend this gorgeous Barleywine from the creative hub that is 8 Degrees brewery in Mitchelstown. The Original Gravity series (to commemorate 10 years) has celebrated five Irish artists this year already and this label is by Coireall Carroll Kent.

This pours a pleasing red-gold colour with roasted almonds and dried fruit aromas - toffee, butterscotch and baked banana on the palate with flashes of red fruits, and lingering salted caramel on the finish. This is best served cool (8 degrees should do it) - try with blue cheese, spiced beef or chocolate.