Food trends 2022: Lab-grown meat, insect snacks and yummy green slime

It is evidently clear that we need to look at new ways of feeding the world’s population over the next few years. Our current food system is not sustainable for our planet, and it is not sustainable for the health of whole populations.

There are several ways that we can start to eat in a more environmentally friendly and nutritious way and there are a few trends that we may see emerge in the near future. Some may seem a little unorthodox at the moment, but action is necessary and new dynamic approaches might just help us make the radical changes we need.

Algae

Algae can be grown and used as a biofuel, as feed for animals and as fertiliser to spread on soil to help crops grow, but more importantly, it can also be added to the human diet as an alternative source of protein, one that is high in omega-3 fatty acids. It is extremely nutritious as it also contains lots of good minerals and vitamins.

Will we be eating algae this year?

Algae is the green slime you see in ponds, or on the beach in rockpools and is mainly introduced into the human diet in the form of microalgae. Some people may be squeamish at the idea of eating algae, but we already eat seaweed, and spirulina, which is just one in a large family of microalgae, has been available as a food supplement for a long time. Algae can be produced in clean and food safe locations and dried and powdered and it generally grows ten times faster than terrestrial plants.

Environmentally algae do not take up precious land space as they are grown in water, they do not even require fresh water to thrive. In recent a food strategy the EU has advocated the increased use of microalgaes as a sustainable food saying that they will play a larger part in diets of the future, and they are already helping to feed the astronauts on the International Space Station.

Personalised nutrition

Another possible trend in our food future is the idea of personalised nutrition. Instead of standard government health advice, a one size fits all – for example, eat 3000 calories, have five fruits and vegetables a day – our nutrition advice will be tailored depending on our metabolism, our blood type, gut health, our weight and the time in our life.

Personalised nutrition will look at the complex interaction between nutrients and genes and create tailored diets which complement each person’s unique genetic makeup. This draws a strong link between the medical and food worlds, food may well be our medicine as dietary advice will be tailored to improve individual health.

Some large food manufactures are already looking at this. For example, in Japan there is a Wellness Programme run by one of the world’s largest food corporations that allow consumers to upload a picture of their meal to an app along with their blood type and DNA samples. They then receive lifestyle recommendations and specially formulated nutrient-rich teas and smoothies that are created specifically for their body type.

Eating insects

Many cultures already eat insects as part of their daily diet, but it is not common in Europe. The French have their snails, and prawns are effectively insects of the sea, with their exoskeleton and antenna, but day to day we do not tend to think of insects as a culinary option. These little creatures are an extremely sustainable and easy to grow source of protein. The United Nations has been advocating for more consideration to be paid to entomophagy – which is the word to describe the eating of insects.

Insects are cold-blooded, thus require less energy to maintain their internal body temperature than a cow or even a chicken or fish; this means they are very efficient at converting their food into an edible body mass. In terms of water usage, one gallon of water is needed to farm enough crickets for one pound of protein.

To produce the same weight of beef, depending on where you are farming, about 2000 gallons of water are needed. Eating more crickets would thus be a good way to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. But many people are also squeamish at this suggestion, but it does not mean that we will be eating plates of insects, eyes and all, most research is showing that meal or flour made from ground insects can be added to protein bars or to baked goods without much taste change.

Two types of 'new' meat

There is huge tech money being invested into researching plant-based meat substitutes. It seems they are finding it easy to recreate the taste, but it is not as easy to get the mouthfeel or texture of meat quite right, it is still a work in progress. Another option being explored is lab-grown meat, also known as cultured or in-vitro meat. This ostensibly looks, cooks, smells, and tastes like minced beef.

Lab-grown meat may be coming to a freezer near you.

It is created using animal stem cells which are grown over a period of nine weeks in order to develop into the size of a regular burger. Because this form of meat is made from animal cells it tastes indistinguishable from ‘real’ meat. Lab conditions can ensure an antibiotic-free environment, and greatly reduced greenhouse-gas emissions than those created by industrial farming. Advocates claim that there is not only a reduction of antibiotic use but also no need for deforestation to create fields for either grazing cattle or growing animal feed.

Smaller-scale bio labs can also be set up to feed people living in harsh environments where traditional farming is not possible, on the edge of a refugee camp for example. As a general rule, I would much prefer my food to come from a well-run farm rather than out of a factory or lab, but it is interesting to examine new potentialities.

Plant editing

Genome editing of plants is an area of growing interest. It can help humans expand our diets by eating crops that we presently cannot consume, such as wild plants that thrive in harsh or unusual settings. Plants can also be edited to have immunity to disease, to produce more fruit or to flower earlier in season, certain crops can be grown with shorter stems making them more suitable to urban agriculture.

Creating blight-resistant potatoes could greatly reduce fungicide use in fields and help alleviate the pollution it causes. Plants have been cross-pollinated and bred for generations, but this process does it at a genomic level and differs from genetically modifying as it is a small, controlled tweak to a living organism’s existing DNA rather than the introduction of a new, foreign gene.

According to scientists involved, it is different to traditional breeding in terms of process but not in results. As with lab-based meat, there is a conversation to be had about who controls and who profits from this technology. Will it simply be used to support monocropping and intensive farming or will it transform how and where we currently farm?