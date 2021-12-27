Feeling sluggish after all that food? Try Jamu, a ginger and turmeric tonic to beat the bloat

Jamu is an ancient Indonesian tonic that dates back almost 4,000 years, made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass and lots of other goodies. It has become a constant feature in our fridge and is perfect for the post-Christmas period.
We make it weekly and bottle it. A small shot of it every day wakes you up and has amazing benefits for your immune system and circulation.
There are many different recipes for Jamu, but they all feature turmeric. A word of warning though: be careful when handling turmeric it will stain your hands, clothes, chopping board and anything else it touches.
Jamu
Keep this tonic in your fridge for when you feel run down. Used for centuries in Indonesia, we keep a supply in our fridge all the time
Servings2
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 10 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Indonesian
Ingredients
125g fresh turmeric root, peeled and roughly chopped
50g ginger root, peeled and roughly chopped
Juice of 2 limes
2 tbsp honey
1 heaped tsp cinnamon
1 lemongrass stalk, peeled and bashed
Method
Place the chopped turmeric, lemongrass stalk and ginger in a good food processor along with 1 litre of water and blitz until smooth.
Heat this mixture, gently in a saucepan until gently simmering but not boiling.
Take off the heat and stir in the honey, cinnamon and lime juice.
Pass this mixture through a fine sieve or even better some cheesecloth so that you have a smooth orange juice.
Pour the juice into a sterilised glass bottle and keep it in the fridge.