Feeling sluggish after all that food? Try Jamu, a ginger and turmeric tonic to beat the bloat

The Indonesian tonic dates back over 4000 years and is a perfect post-Christmas boost
Feeling sluggish after all that food? Try Jamu, a ginger and turmeric tonic to beat the bloat

This ginger and turmeric tonic is ideal for after Christmas. 

Mon, 27 Dec, 2021 - 09:01
Currabinny Cooks

Jamu is an ancient Indonesian tonic that dates back almost 4,000 years, made with turmeric, ginger, lemongrass and lots of other goodies. It has become a constant feature in our fridge and is perfect for the post-Christmas period. 

We make it weekly and bottle it. A small shot of it every day wakes you up and has amazing benefits for your immune system and circulation. 

There are many different recipes for Jamu, but they all feature turmeric. A word of warning though: be careful when handling turmeric it will stain your hands, clothes, chopping board and anything else it touches.

Jamu

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Keep this tonic in your fridge for when you feel run down. Used for centuries in Indonesia, we keep a supply in our fridge all the time

Jamu

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Indonesian

Ingredients

  • 125g fresh turmeric root, peeled and roughly chopped

  • 50g ginger root, peeled and roughly chopped

  • Juice of 2 limes

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • 1 heaped tsp cinnamon

  • 1 lemongrass stalk, peeled and bashed

Method

  1. Place the chopped turmeric, lemongrass stalk and ginger in a good food processor along with 1 litre of water and blitz until smooth.

  2. Heat this mixture, gently in a saucepan until gently simmering but not boiling.

  3. Take off the heat and stir in the honey, cinnamon and lime juice.

  4. Pass this mixture through a fine sieve or even better some cheesecloth so that you have a smooth orange juice.

  5. Pour the juice into a sterilised glass bottle and keep it in the fridge.

Read More

12 of the best Christmas leftover sandwich ideas to make at home 

More in this section

Thanksgiving Turkey Do I need to wash my turkey? - and other Christmas dinner questions
Rory O'Connell's easy but very impressive Christmas brunch Rory O'Connell's easy but very impressive Christmas brunch
How to time your turkey on Christmas day and when to know when it's cooked How to time your turkey on Christmas day and when to know when it's cooked
<p>Neven Maguire on quick wins in the kitchen at Christmas. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Neven Maguire's Christmas recipes: I like something quick, easy and tasty

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

PODCASTS >icon
Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices