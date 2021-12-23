Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Pull apart chorizo, tomato and mozzarella bread

It looks like being another somewhat restricted Christmas for us all. Most people I know are reducing the number of people they plan to see over the holidays and making plans with friends to meet outdoors where possible. We will spend Christmas Day together at home, nesting in for the day.
That may well run into St Stephen's Day as well, with us all tucking into leftovers from Christmas lunch and lazing around in front of the fire. By the day after though, I will be eager to get out for a walk or a run. That will hopefully include a few friends and neighbours, a chance to catch up and exchange Christmas greetings.
I will make this beautiful Pull Apart Chorizo, Tomato and Mozzarella Bread before we head out. It does not take that long to put together and is fun to make. I will either head out just after setting it in for its final proof, or if anyone is staying at home, I will have them to pop it in the oven about half an hour before we are due back. That way we will arrive back from our walk to be greeted the smell of fresh-baked bread, filled with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and sliced chorizo. All that will be left to do is take it from its tin and drizzle it with some olive, a scattering of flak sea salt and some grated Parmesan before we tuck in. I will have it with a glass of good red wine in front of a roaring fire and all will be well.
Pull apart chorizo, tomato and mozzarella bread
This bread is ideal for sharing with friends and family
Servings10
Preparation Time 2 hours 0 mins
Cooking Time 45 mins
Total Time 2 hours 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
For the dough:
250g strong or plain white flour
7g active yeast
1tsp sugar
½ tsp salt
150ml lukewarm water
For the filling:
300g cherry tomatoes
1tbsp tomato purée
1 shallot
1 clove garlic
A little olive oil
1tbsp honey
Salt & pepper
125g buffalo mozzarella
75g chorizo
To finish:
Extra virgin olive oil
Flaky sea salt
Grated Parmesan
Method
Start by making the dough. I make this in my stand mixer. Simply combine all the dry ingredients in the mixer bowl at low speed using the dough hook. Gradually add the water, mixing as you go, until it is well combined, and the dough has come together. Run the mixer at medium speed for about five minutes until the dough has formed a smooth ball and come away from the sides of the bowl.
You can make the dough by hand if you prefer. Put the flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in a big bowl and stir everything together. Pour half of the water into the flour mixture and stir to combine it well. Continue to add the water a little at a time, mixing as you go, until it you have a rough dough and the flour has come away from the sides of the bowl. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 10 minutes, until it is soft and elastic. You will know it is ready if, when you press the dough with a finger it springs back into shape.
Transfer the dough to a lightly oiled bowl. Cover with cling film and allow to proof for one hour until it has roughly doubled in size.
While the dough is proofing you can make the tomato sauce for the filling.
Cut the tomatoes into quarters. Finely chop the shallot and the garlic and fry them over a medium heat in a pan with a splash of olive oil until they are soft, about three minutes should do it. Add the chopped tomato, tomato purée and honey. Season with a pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes break down and sauce thickens to a paste. This will take about fifteen to twenty minutes. About ten minutes into that cooking time remove about one-fifth of the tomato sauce and set it aside to use as a dipping sauce for the finished loaf.
When the sauce is cooked, set it aside to cool. Finely slice the chorizo. Drain and tear the mozzarella into small pieces.
When your dough is proved, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knock it back by kneading it for a minute. Use your hands to flatten the dough and stretch it into a rectangle about forty by twenty centimetres in size.
Spread the cooled tomato sauce over the dough. Next, spread the mozzarella pieces and the sliced chorizo evenly across the dough.
Roll the dough along the long edge into a sausage shape. Take your time and make sure to keep all the filling inside the dough. Tidy up the ends and slice the dough into pieces about three centimetres thick. You will get about twelve pieces from this quantity.
Lightly oil a twenty-centimetre cake tin. I use a push-up tin for this recipe as it makes it easy to remove the loaf once baked. Arrange the pieces of dough evenly across the base of the tin. Do not worry if there are a few small gaps between the pieces, they will fill in during the final proof. Cover the tin with cling film and allow the loaf to proof in a warm place until it doubles in size. This will take about an hour.
Heat your oven to 175°C for a fan-assisted oven. When the loaf is proven, pop it into the oven and bake for thirty-five minutes. When ready it will be beautifully risen and golden. Take your loaf out of the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before removing the loaf from the tin. Finish it by drizzling it with some extra virgin olive oil, a scatter of flaky sea salt and some grated parmesan. Serve warm, with the reserved tomato sauce on the side.