Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Pull apart chorizo, tomato and mozzarella bread

It looks like being another somewhat restricted Christmas for us all. Most people I know are reducing the number of people they plan to see over the holidays and making plans with friends to meet outdoors where possible. We will spend Christmas Day together at home, nesting in for the day.

That may well run into St Stephen's Day as well, with us all tucking into leftovers from Christmas lunch and lazing around in front of the fire. By the day after though, I will be eager to get out for a walk or a run. That will hopefully include a few friends and neighbours, a chance to catch up and exchange Christmas greetings.