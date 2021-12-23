Neven Maguire's Christmas recipes: I like something quick, easy and tasty

The key to a successful Christmas in the kitchen, according to top chef Neven Maguire, is getting your jobs done as far in advance as possible. "The main thing," he says "is to prepare as much as you can in advance. I do the stuffing and ham glaze a few days ahead and I cook the ham two days ahead and keep in the fridge."
And his advice for Christmas starters?
"Keep it simple. There is a big meal ahead. I like something quick, easy and tasty like sizzling prawns and chorizo. Or the traditional crab or prawn cocktail."
Christmas Day for Neven will be the traditional turkey and ham with all the trimmings, and then 'Auntie Maureen’s plum pudding with lashings of cream'.
Crispy goat's cheese with roasted beetroot, cranberries, watercress and caramelised walnuts
This is a great vegetarian starter. It’s worth seeking out a good-quality Irish goats’ cheese such as Corleggy or Ryefield.
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 1 hours 5 mins
Total Time 1 hours 20 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
50g fresh white breadcrumbs
2 tbsp fresh flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
2 tsp toasted pine nuts, finely chopped
2 tsp sesame seeds
2 eggs
50g plain flour
4 x 4cm (1½in) thick slices of goats’ cheese (from a log with a 7.5cm (3in) diameter)
groundnut oil, for deep-frying
100g fresh watercress
50g dried cranberries juice of ½ lemon
For the roasted beetroot:
675g small beetroot, scrubbed and tops trimmed (each about 75g (3oz))
2 sprigs of fresh thyme
4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp rapeseed oil, plus extra for the dressing
For the caramelised walnuts:
2 tbsp butter
100g walnut halves
2 tbsp maple syrup
sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
Method
Put the breadcrumbs in a shallow dish and mix with the parsley, nuts, sesame seeds and seasoning.
Beat the eggs in a separate dish and season lightly. Put the flour on a plate and season. Lightly coat the goats’ cheese in the seasoned flour, then dip into the beaten egg, shaking off any excess.
Finally, coat in the breadcrumb mixture. Chill on a tray lined with parchment paper for at least 30 minutes (or overnight is fine) to firm up.
To roast the beetroot, preheat the oven to 220°C. Put the beetroot in a roasting tin with the thyme and drizzle over the balsamic vinegar and oil. Season, then cover with tin foil and roast in the oven for 1 hour, until the beets can be pierced easily with a knife. Leave to cool, then cut into quarters and toss back into the cooking juices.
To caramelise the walnuts, melt the butter in a frying pan set over a medium-high heat. Add the walnuts and toss to coat, then drizzle over the maple syrup and stir for a minute or two, until caramelised. Spread on a piece of parchment paper to cool.
Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C. Heat the groundnut oil in a deep-sided pan or deep-fat fryer to 180°C and cook the coated goats’ cheese for 3 minutes, until crisp and golden brown. Drain well, then put on a baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper and bake in the oven for another 3-4 minutes to completely heat through.
Meanwhile, arrange the watercress on plates with the cranberries and lightly dress with rapeseed oil and some lemon juice. Scatter the roasted beetroot on top with the caramelised walnuts and finish each one with a piece of crispy goats’ cheese.
Smoked salmon and cream cheese stacks
For an exciting twist on the classic combination of smoked salmon and brown bread, place these delectable stacks in the middle of the table at your next dinner party
Servings8
Preparation Time 20 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1 x 200g tub of cream cheese
2 tbsp cucumber, peeled, seeded, finely diced
1 tbsp radish, finely diced
1 tbsp fresh chives, snipped
2 tsp horseradish sauce
1 tsp prepared English mustard
12-18 slices of brown soda bread (each about 3–5mm (1/8–¼in) thick)
1 x 200g packet of smoked salmon slices
sea salt
freshly ground white pepper
lightly dressed mixed salad leaves, to garnish
For the pickled red onion:
4 tbsp rice wine vinegar
2 tbsp caster sugar
1 red onion, cut into fine wedges
Method
Put the cream cheese in a bowl and mix in the cucumber, radish, chives, horseradish sauce and mustard. Season to taste.
Stamp or cut out rounds from the soda bread that are each about 6cm in diameter – you’ll need three for each stack. Repeat with the smoked salmon.
To make the pickled red onion, put the vinegar in a bowl and stir in the sugar to dissolve. Add the onion wedges and toss to coat. Cover with cling film and set aside for at least 10 minutes, or up to 8 hours is fine.
To serve, place a round of soda bread on each plate. Top each one with 1 tablespoon of the cream cheese mixture, followed by a round of smoked salmon. Repeat until you have three layers in each stack. Add a spoonful of the pickled red onion and garnish with the salad to serve.
Chestnut and wild mushroom soup
You can make this Christmas soup ahead of time - it's the perfect stress-free starter
Servings6
Preparation Time 30 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 60 mins
Course Starter
Ingredients
50g dried mixed wild mushrooms, crushed
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
450g peeled chestnuts (canned or vacuum-packed), chopped
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
50ml Madeira wine
1.2 litres chicken or vegetable stock
200ml cream
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
snipped fresh chives, to garnish
fresh micro herbs, to garnish
Method
Put the dried wild mushrooms in a heatproof bowl and pour 400ml (14 fl oz) of boiling water over to cover. Set aside for 20 minutes, until they have plumped up. Drain the mushrooms and gently squeeze dry, reserving the soaking liquid.
Heat a large pan and add the oil. Add the chestnuts, the onion and drained wild mushrooms and sweat gently for 10 minutes, until golden brown, stirring occasionally. Season to taste.
Add the thyme to the pan with the reserved soaking liquid, madeira wine and the stock, stirring to combine. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for another 20 minutes. Stir in the cream and allow to heat through for 1 minute, then whizz with a hand-held blender until as smooth as possible.
Season to taste, then blend again until light and foamy, tilting the pan to get the maximum effect.
To serve, ladle the soup into warmed bowls. Garnish each one with the chives and micro herbs.
Festive sticky gingerbread
A festive take on the sticky toffee pudding - this is the perfect dessert for the day after Christmas
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
125g pitted dates, chopped
200ml boiling water
½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
125g light brown sugar
75g butter, softened, plus extra for greasing
2 large eggs
1 tbsp ground ginger
175g self-raising flour
1 tbsp treacle
50g pecan nuts, roughly chopped
For the butterscotch sauce:
200g caster sugar
50g butter, diced
200ml cream
3 tbsp dark rum
1 vanilla pod, split in half and seeds scraped out
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/gas mark 4). Brush the insides of 8 x 200ml small pudding bowls with some melted butter & then lightly dust with flour.
Place the dates in a pan with the water. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and cook for 5 minutes, until the dates are soft. Add the bicarbonate of soda to the date mixture, which will cause it to foam up, then set aside to cool a little. Once slightly cooled place the date mixture in a food processor and blend for 2 minutes, allow to cool in a bowl.
Using an electric hand-held mixer, beat the sugar and butter in a bowl until pale and fluffy. Mix in the eggs one at a time. Add the ground ginger along with the flour, treacle and date mixture and beat until evenly combined. Finally, fold in the walnuts.
Transfer the batter into the greased pudding moulds and bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean. If you think it’s becoming too brown close to the end of the cooking time, cover with foil. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
For the sauce, bring the sugar and 400ml water to the boil, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Reduce the heat and simmer for 15–20 minutes, until reduced by a quarter, golden colour and syrupy. Add the butter, cream and rum to the caramel, stirring slowly until combined, then simmer gently for another 5 minutes, until thickened. Leave to cool for 10–15 minutes, until thickened a little further.
Pour some of the butterscotch sauce over the warm pudding and put the rest into a jug to serve alongside.
Maple glazed ham and cumberland sauce
This Christmas ham is delicious hot or cold
Servings6
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 4 hours 40 mins
Total Time 4 hours 50 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
3kg Quality Assured gammon (off the bone and skin on)
2 celery sticks, roughly chopped
1 onion, sliced
3-4 sprigs of fresh thyme
1 tbsp black peppercorns
1 tbsp whole cloves
For the glaze:
200ml Irish whiskey
200ml maple syrup
2 tbsp redcurrant jelly
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tsp ground allspice
For the cumberland sauce:
Paired zest of 1 large orange, finely sliced
100ml orange juice
Paired zest of 1 lemon, finely sliced
50ml port
150ml red wine
35g caster sugar
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp Dijon mustard
3 tbsp redcurrant jelly
125g fresh cranberries
Method
Weigh the gammon joint and calculate the cooking time, allowing 20 minutes per 450g (1lb) plus 20 minutes – a 3kg gammon should take about 3 hours. Place in a large saucepan along with the celery, onions, thyme & peppercorns. Cover with water and bring to the boil, skimming off any scum. Once boiled, reduce the heat and simmer until completely tender, occasionally skimming off any scum that rises to the top. Drain and leave until it's cool enough to handle. This can be cooked a day in advance and placed in the fridge overnight.
For the glaze, place the whiskey in a pot with the maple syrup, redcurrant jelly, balsamic vinegar, and ground allspice. Bring to the boil and simmer for about 10 minutes, until slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and transfer to a jar until required. This can be made a week in advance.
Preheat the oven to 150°C (300°F/gas mark 2). Carefully peel away the skin, leaving the layer of white fat intact. Using a sharp knife, score the fat diagonally to make a diamond pattern, being careful not to cut into the meat and stud with whole cloves.
Place the prepared cooked ham in a large roasting tin, lined with parchment paper. Brush a layer of the syrup all over the ham, reserving the remainder. Cook for 1-1½ hours, brushing over another layer of the glaze every 15 minutes until all the glaze is gone. Remove the cooked ham from the oven, transfer to a serving platter and leave to rest for 15 minutes before carving.
To make the sauce, place the orange juice, port, red wine, caster sugar, ground ginger, mustard, and red currant jelly in a pot. Whisk to combine everything together. Heat until it comes to a boil and add in the fresh cranberries and stir to mix through. Bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 5-10 minutes until thickened slightly. Remove from the heat and stir in the finely sliced orange and lemon zest. Transfer to an airtight container and place in the fridge once cooled until needed.