Rory O'Connell's easy but very impressive Christmas brunch

Rory O'Connell is back tonight with the first of his two and the theme is a Christmas brunch.
"The notion of having a large group for lunch or dinner can be a bit overwhelming for some, so I am suggesting a brunch rather than the more traditional invitation of lunch or dinner, and all of the pressure that such a meal can bring," he says.
"Generally I find brunch to be a more relaxed affair, and in this meal most of the preparations can be done before your guests arrive, allowing you, the cook, to enjoy the event as much as everyone else."
Rory's Christmas Brunch includes Bastible Bread with various flavours, Glazed Belly of Streaky Bacon, and Scrambled Eggs with Roast Mushroom and Tarragon.
He also prepares Potato, Roast Red Onion and Thyme Leaf Fritatta with Chipotle Mayonnaise, and Savoury American popovers with Smoked Salmon, Grilled Scallions and Creme Fraiche.
Rory makes Sweet American Popovers with Raspberry Jam and cream for pudding, and Frozen Berries with White Chocolate Sauce and we have some of the recipes to whet your appetite.
Roast Red Onion, Potato and Thyme Leaf Frittata
A frittata is an Italian omelette. Unlike its soft and creamy French cousin, a frittata is cooked slowly over a very low heat. It is cooked on both sides and cut into wedges like a piece of cake.
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 medium red onions, peeled and quartered
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
10 large eggs, preferably free-range and organic
450g boiled potatoes cooked until tender, peeled and cut into 1 cm dice
2 tbsp parsley, chopped
2 tsp thyme leaves
2 tbsp marjoram chopped
75g Gruyére cheese, grated
25g Parmesan cheese, grated
25g butter
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C.
Place the onions in a bowl and toss in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and place in a roasting tray. Roast for c 25 minutes until completely tender. Remove from the oven and cool. This can be prepared several hours ahead.
Reduce the oven temperature to 170°C.
Whisk the eggs in a bowl. Add salt, freshly ground pepper, diced potatoes, fresh herbs, grated cheese and mix gently.
Melt the butter in the frying pan being careful to swirl the butter up along the sides of the pan. When the butter starts to foam, tip in the egg mixture. Now place the onions in the pan as neatly as possible. Push them down a little into the egg mixture. Continue to cook the frittata for about 5 minutes over a gentle heat and as soon as the bottom looks set and golden, transfer to the preheated oven. The top will still be completely liquid at this point. The frittata will cook in about 15 minutes and will be lightly coloured and gently set to the touch when ready.
Remove from the oven and serve from the pan or carefully slide onto a warm serving platter.
The frittata can be eaten hot, warm or at room temperature.
American Popovers with Jam and Cream or Smoked Salmon, Crème Fraiche and Grilled Scallions
This is little gem of a recipe is an excellent standby, it can be made in seconds, the ingredients are inexpensive and used for breakfast or as a pudding or just to go with a cup of tea. Sweet or savoury fillings work
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
110g flour
2 eggs, free-range and organic
300ml milk
15g butter, melted
For a jam and cream filling:
½ pot homemade boysenberry, tayberry or loganberry jam
150ml cream, whipped
icing sugar, to dust
For a filling with smoked Salmon, Grilled Scallions and Crème Fraiche
400g smoked salmon sliced into 28 thin slices
4 – 6 tbsp crème fraiche
24 scallions, grilled
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Heat oven to 230°C.
Sift the flour into a bowl, make a well in the centre of the flour and drop in the eggs. Using a whisk, stir continuously, gradually drawing in flour from the sides and adding the milk in a steady stream at the same time. When all of the milk has been incorporated, whisk in the cool melted butter. Allow to stand for one hour.
Brush a 12 piece (deep) muffin tin/tray with pure beef dripping or a tasteless oil and heat in the oven for 2 minutes. Remove the hot tin from the oven and immediately and carefully pour in the batter as evenly as possible. Bake for 20 minutes approx. or until golden brown and crisp. Remove from the tin onto a wire rack to cool.
Fill with a blob of homemade raspberry jam and whipped cream and a dusting of icing sugar or with a blob of crème fraiche, slices of smoked salmon and grilled scallions