Think you hate Brussels sprouts? These recipes will change your mind

Brussels sprouts with hazelnuts and bacon
Brussels sprouts are the number one most hated vegetable. The poor little sprout has had very bad press, mostly because it can be tough to cook well.
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
500g Brussels sprouts, cleaned and trimmed
25g butter
60ml chicken stock
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
50g hazelnuts
6 slices lightly smoked streaky bacon — approximately 110g
40g soft pale brown sugar
To garnish:
2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/gas mark 6. Toast the hazelnuts on a baking tray in a preheated at 180°C/Gas Mark 4 for 15 minutes, shaking regularly until golden and skin. Allow to cool, then chop coarsely. Cover a baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper.
Dip the streaky bacon in pale soft brown sugar so both sides are coated. Cook for 10-15 minutes until the bacon is caramelised on both sides. Remove from the oven and allow to sit for a minute or two and remove to a wire rack to crisp up.
Meanwhile, over a medium high heat, melt the butter in a sauté pan. When it foams add the sprouts, toss to coat, add the chicken stock, cover and allow to cook for 4-5 minutes tossing regularly. Season well with salt and freshly ground black pepper. The sprouts should be still fresh and green.
Snip the bacon into uneven pieces with scissors. Add most of the coarsely chopped hazelnuts and candied bacon. Toss, taste and correct seasoning.
Turn into a hot serving dish. Sprinkle with the remaining hazelnuts, candied bacon and chopped parsley. Serve immediately.
Cheesy gratin of leeks and brussels sprouts
This hot, creamy gratin is comforting dish and the perfect way to use up leftover vegetables
Servings6
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
8 medium leeks or 1 ½ lbs plus ½ lbs quartered, blanched and refreshed sprouts
600ml whole milk
a few slices of carrot and onion
3 or 4 peppercorns
sprig of thyme or parsley
175g grated Cheddar cheese or a mixture of grated Cheddar, Parmesan and Gruyère
¼ tsp Dijon mustard
salt
freshly ground black pepper
For the buttered crumbs:
50g butter
110g soft white breadcrumbs
Method
To make the buttered crumbs, melt the butter in a pan and stir in the breadcrumbs. Remove from the heat immediately and allow to cool. Use what you need and store the remainder in a box in the fridge to scatter over gratins or fish pies.
Trim most of the green part off the leeks (use to make soup or pop into the stock pot). Leave the white parts whole, slit the top and wash well under cold running water. Cook in a little boiling salted water in a covered saucepan until just tender, 15 minutes approx.
Meanwhile, put the cold milk into a saucepan with a few slices of carrot and onion, 3 or 4 peppercorns and a sprig of thyme or parsley. Bring to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes, remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 10 minutes. Strain out the vegetables, bring the milk back to the boil, and thicken with roux to a light coating consistency. Add the mustard and two-thirds of the grated cheese, keep the remainder of the cheese for grating over the top. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper: taste and correct the seasoning if necessary.
Drain the leeks well, slice into chunks, mix with the blanched Brussel sprouts. Arrange in an ovenproof serving dish, season well, coat with the sauce and sprinkle with grated cheese mixed with a few buttered crumbs. Reheat in a moderate oven 180˚C until golden and bubbly – about 15 minutes.
Sprout slaw with kale and walnuts
This sprout version is all about texture and bright tangy flavours without the heaviness of traditional slaws, with a simple dressing of mustard, vinegar and lemon juice
Servings6
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 7 mins
Total Time 22 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
300g brussels sprouts
large handful of kale, shredded finely
1 garlic clove, crushed
1 small shallot, chopped very finely or minced
small handful of walnuts
juice of ½ lemon
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tbsp cider vinegar
sea salt
black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 160ºC and line a baking tray with parchment. Scatter with walnuts and place in the oven for around 7 or 8 minutes until slightly browned and smelling fragrant and nutty.
Take out of the oven and leave to cool.
Trim the sprouts of any tough outer layers and its base. Slice very thinly into shreds or alternatively use a mandolin. You could also use a box grater, although this will give you a more rice like result.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded sprouts, garlic, kale, and shallot, season with salt and pepper.
Whisk together the lemon juice, mustard, vinegar, and a pinch of sea salt in a small bowl.
Pour over the dressing into the shredded vegetables and mix through with your hands making sure everything is well coated.
Add the nuts last and serve as a side dish or even as a filling with some meat in a sandwich.
If you are not going to use the slaw straight away, storing it in the fridge perhaps, then don’t add the nuts as they will soften too much in the mixture. Add them just before serving.
Sprouts, chestnuts and bacon
Salty smokey bacon and woody chestnuts form the ultimate union with the sprouts making a simple trio with a depth of flavour
Servings8
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 16 mins
Total Time 26 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
1kg brussel sprouts, trimmed and cut in half
200g cooked chestnuts
400g good-quality smoked bacon rashers or pancetta cut into lardons
sea salt
black pepper
2 tbsp pomegranate molasses
pomegranate seeds (from half a pomegranate)
olive oil
50g butter
Method
Parboil the sprouts in a large pan of salted boiling water for around six minutes. Drain into a colander and leave aside. The sprouts should be a little over half- way cooked.
In a large frying pan, heat a little olive oil and add the bacon, cooking it untilstarting to crisp up. Add the sprouts and chestnuts along with the butter and move around the pan for around 10-15 minutes, giving the sprouts enough time to soften a little and crisp up on the cut sides.
You want everythinglooking browned a little and crisp. Add a splash of water if you need to avoid too much of the chestnuts sticking or if the sprouts need a little steam to cook through further.
Add the molasses at the end, stirring it aroundthe pan, coating all of the sprouts well. Tip onto a warm serving dish and sprinkle with the pomegranate seeds.
Shaved sprouts with apple and pomegranate
The flavours here are all about lifting and complimenting the sprouts with peppery onion, salty cheese, honey, chilli, and of course a good squeeze of lemon juice
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Side
Ingredients
450g brussels sprouts, sliced or shaved thinly
seeds of 1 pomegranate
1 small red onion, sliced thinly
2 small eating apples, cored and chopped roughly
25g pecorino, grated
80g walnuts, chopped
For the salad dressing:
juice of 1 lemon
2 tbsp honey
1 small red chilli, seeds removed and slice thinly
60ml olive oil
good pinch of salt
Method
In a large bowl mix the shaved sprouts, apple pieces, walnuts, red onion, pomegranate seeds and grated pecorino.
Whisk together the lemon, honey, olive oil and sliced chilli in a small bowl.
Season with salt and drizzle very generously over the salad, tossing the whole thing so everything is well combined. Serve and enjoy.