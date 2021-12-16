Tried and tested: Five of the best supermarket Christmas puddings this year

Tesco Finest 12-month matured pudding with Courvoisier VS Cognac (400g serves 4) €4.50

Verdict: It has just the right amount of booze so it tastes so luxurious - beautiful with brandy cream. It comes in 2 other sizes, a large 800g size (€7.50) and a mini 100g size (€1.50) as well, which is a brilliant idea as not everyone loves pudding so you may not need lots.

Rating: 4 out of 5

ALDI Specially Selected Laura’s Irish Vintage Christmas Pudding (€11.01 per kg)

Verdict: This 9-month matured pudding is truly delicious. It’s made by Stafford Bakers and the recipe has apparently been handed down through generations and you can taste it. The addition of Salvado Rum in the recipe makes it super moreish. Definitely having seconds of this!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5!

Dunnes Simply Better 12-Month Matured Christmas Pudding €10.99

Verdict: This traditional pudding does exactly what it says on the tin. It is like it’s straight out of your granny’s kitchen, or the back of the press to be precise because obviously it would be kept there for the year before eating it!

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

SuperValu Signature Tastes Kevin Dundon’s Traditional Christmas Pudding €10

Kevin Dundon pudding for Supervalu

Verdict: This pudding somehow manages to be light whilst also being rich. Perhaps it is the amount of beautiful big fruit pieces in it.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

LIDL Deluxe 24-Month Matured Christmas Pudding €9.99 (also 12-month matured available €7.99)

Verdict: This is a dense pudding, in texture and in flavours. The booze is heavy here, but the extra year maturation has made it very rich and not too much to taste. Cup of tea definitely needed with this one!

Rating: 3.5 out of 5