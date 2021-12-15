Five easy but impressive Christmas cookies perfect for teacher gifts

Say thank you to your child's teacher with a tin of homemade biscuits that look far more difficult than they actually are 
Five easy but impressive Christmas cookies perfect for teacher gifts

A home-baked treat is the best Christmas gift of all.

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 10:00

Gingersnap Christmas cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Nothing says 'Christmas' like warm, gently spiced treacle cookies with plenty of icing to share around the table

Gingersnap Christmas cookies

Servings

30

Preparation Time

1 hours 15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

1 hours 27 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 150g butter, softened

  • 120g golden caster sugar

  • 80g treacle

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten

  • 280g plain flour

  • 1½ tsp baking powder

  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 ½ tsp ground ginger

Method

  1. Beat the sugar and butter together until light and fluffy.

  2. Stir in the beaten egg and treacle until combined.

  3. Sieve the flour, baking powder, ground cinnamon and ginger together. Stir it into the rest of the ingredients until combined and smooth. Wrap the dough in baking parchment and place into the fridge for at least an hour to firm up.

  4. Roll the dough on a lightly floured surface to about 4 mm in thickness. Cut with your chosen cutter and place onto a lined baking tray. The biscuits will spread a little while baking so leave at least a centimetre between each one.

  5. Bake for about 12 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool on the tray for about five minutes then place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

  6. Ice the biscuits if you wish or eat as is.

Christmas ginger biscuits

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Based on the Swedish ‘pepparkakor’, a box of these gently spiced treats make an excellent festive gift and are perfect for kids to bake

Christmas ginger biscuits

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Swedish

Ingredients

  • 165g butter

  • 80g demerara sugar, plus 1 tbsp for sprinkling

  • 75ml treacle

  • 225 wholewheat spelt flour

  • 100g rye flour

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 2 tsp ground ginger

  • 1 tsp ground allspice

  • pinch of sea salt

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a small saucepan together with the treacle and sugar. Stir until theingredients have all amalgamated and then set aside to cool. In a bowl, mix the flours, spices and salt.

  2. Pour the wet ingredients slowly into the dry and bring together using your hands to form a firm dough.

  3. Roll the dough out to 3mm thick and using a festive cookie cutter, cut around 12 shapes out. Place on a baking tray lined with parchment, sprinkle over the demerara sugar over each biscuit and bake for 10-12 minutes until firm.

  4. Remove from oven and place on a cooling rack where you can sprinkle them with icing sugar or decorate them whichever way you like.

Cheesy Christmas biscuits

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Festive cheddar biscuits are a delicious treat, made with a hint of mustard for a burst of flavour

Cheesy Christmas biscuits

Servings

12

Preparation Time

1 hours 15 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 120g cheddar cheese, grated

  • 120g cold butter, cubed

  • 120g plain flour

  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard

  • ½ tsp freshly-cracked black pepper

Method

  1. Beat all of the ingredients together until combined. Wrap the ball of dough in some parchment and place it into the fridge for at least an hour.

  2. Preheat your oven to 170°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  3. Roll the dough to about 4 mm in thickness and cut the biscuits into whatever shape you wish. Place the cut biscuits into the fridge for about 10 minutes to cool them down again — this will ensure a crumblier result.

  4. Place onto the trays with a bit of room between each. Bake for between 10 and 15 minutes until golden. You can top with nuts or more cheese if you wish by adding these just before baking.

Dark chocolate and sea salt crackle biscuits

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Whip these melt-in-the-mouth cookies up in minutes

Dark chocolate and sea salt crackle biscuits

Servings

30

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 125g dark chocolate, broken into small pieces

  • 155g plain flour

  • 65g cocoa powder

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp finely ground sea salt

  • 65g butter, softened

  • 190g light brown sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 40ml milk

  • 110g white sugar

  • 110g icing sugar

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Melt the chocolate in a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water. Be careful not to let any steam from the water into the chocolate or it will not melt to the correct consistency. Set it aside to cool down a little.

  3. In the meantime sieve the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt into a bowl and set aside.

  4. Mix the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until pale and fluffy.

  5. Mix in eggs then the melted chocolate. Reduce speed and mix in flour in two batches alternating with the milk.

  6. Wrap the dough in clingfilm and refrigerate until it is firm.

  7. Divide it into about 30 balls about one inch in diameter. Roll in the granulated sugar to coat, then also in icing sugar. Space the balls two inches apart on baking tray lined with baking parchment.

  8. Bake until the surfaces crack, about 15 minutes or so.

Slice and bake chocolate chip cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Easy to make and filled with rich, dark chocolate chips, these soft, slightly chewy cookies are perfect to share with a pot of tea

Slice and bake chocolate chip cookies

Servings

18

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

48 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 150g butter, softened

  • 70g sugar 

  • 80g muscovado sugar 

  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten 

  • ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda, sieved 

  • 225g plain flour, sieved 

  • 150g dark chocolate chips 

Method

  1. Beat the butter and both of the sugars until light and fluffy. Stir the vanilla into the egg and add these gradually to the butter mixture.

  2. Add the flour and bicarbonate of soda until combined. The mixture may seem a little stiff but do not worry. Add in the chocolate. Roll the mixture into a fat sausage shape. Wrap in baking parchment and place into the fridge to firm up for at least 30 minutes.

  3. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

  4. Slice the cookie dough into about 18 discs with a warm knife. Place apart on the baking trays.

  5. Bake for 8-10 minutes until golden. Allow to rest on the tray until they are cool enough to handle, then place onto a wire rack.

Read More

Life Hack: Five kitchen hacks to make Christmas cooking a breeze

More in this section

Wake up to the deliciousness of waffles How to make the perfect waffles and the common mistakes to avoid
Midweek Meals: Five fast dinners to feed a family this week  Midweek Meals: Five fast dinners to feed a family this week 
Three make-ahead and freeze Christmas recipes to ease stress on the big day  Three make-ahead and freeze Christmas recipes to ease stress on the big day 
Five easy but impressive Christmas cookies perfect for teacher gifts

Get into the festive spirit by making Neven Maguire's sticky gingerbread pudding

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices