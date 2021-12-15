Five easy but impressive Christmas cookies perfect for teacher gifts

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C.

Melt the chocolate in a bowl placed over a saucepan of boiling water. Be careful not to let any steam from the water into the chocolate or it will not melt to the correct consistency. Set it aside to cool down a little.

In the meantime sieve the flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt into a bowl and set aside.

Mix the butter and brown sugar in a mixer until pale and fluffy.

Mix in eggs then the melted chocolate. Reduce speed and mix in flour in two batches alternating with the milk.

Wrap the dough in clingfilm and refrigerate until it is firm.

Divide it into about 30 balls about one inch in diameter. Roll in the granulated sugar to coat, then also in icing sugar. Space the balls two inches apart on baking tray lined with baking parchment.