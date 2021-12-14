Get into the festive spirit by making Neven Maguire's sticky gingerbread pudding

Neven Maguire is back tonight to make them all feel happy and festive and well fed. As well as a delicious lamb and meatball curry, tonight he'll be whipping up a crab starter and a Christmas-themed Victoria sponge.

If you're cooking Christmas dinner for the first time, then you'll love his secrets to a super-juicy buttermilk brined turkey. The best recipe out of the whole lot - as far as we are concerned - is his take on a sticky toffee pudding. And best of all, he has shared the recipe with us.