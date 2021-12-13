Midweek Meals: Five fast dinners to feed a family this week 

Method

First, make the sauce.

Add the olive oil and garlic to a cold saucepan. Turn on the heat to medium and as soon as the garlic starts to sizzle, pour in the passata.

Cut your onion in half and add to the sauce along with the butter. Cover, turn to low and simmer for twenty minutes.

Taste, check for seasoning and add salt, pepper and a pinch of sugar. Remove the onion.

While your sauce is cooking, set up a breading station by pouring your breadcrumbs and cheese onto a plate, your flour onto another plate and your beaten eggs onto a third plate.

Dip your chicken first in the flour, then in the egg and finally in the breadcrumbs. Place onto a wire rack and place into the fridge for ten minutes.

Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based frying pan and heat to medium. Fry the chicken for seven to eight minutes, flipping halfway through, until golden and cooked through. Leave to rest on the wire rack.

Preheat your grill