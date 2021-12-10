Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Banjan Borani or Afghan spiced aubergine with yoghurt 

It has been a while since I shared a vegetarian recipe, so one is I think, rather overdue. I posted photos of this week’s dish a few weeks back on my social media and got a lot of requests to share the recipe. Banjan Borani is a gorgeous Afghan recipe that can be served as a side dish but would also make a lovely supper or lunch served with warm flatbreads. The combination of warm lightly spiced vegetables, with all the depth of umami flavour from the aubergine and the sweetness of sauteed onion and tomatoes, served on a bed of whipped, garlicky, slightly salty yoghurt is just sensational.

This is the third Afghani recipe I have shared in the past few months. It really is a beautiful cuisine. Many of the dishes originate from Persia and are beautifully spiced and fragrant.