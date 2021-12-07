Izz Café asks Corkonians to spare a thought for the people of Gaza this Christmas

The appeal comes as Irish charity Trócaire launches its Christmas campaign for Gaza
Izz and Eman Alkarajeh at Izz Café on George's Quay, Cork.

Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 11:58
Mike McGrath Bryan

Izz Café restaurateur Izzeddeen Alkarajeh has asked the people of Cork to keep the people of Gaza in their thoughts this Christmas, as they continue to endure traumatic circumstances.

Helping launch Trócaire’s Christmas appeal, Izzeddeen, a Palestinian, said donations will help to support those who are most vulnerable in the area this Christmas.

"I am delighted to be involved in launching Trócaire's Christmas campaign for Gaza this year," he said. 

"The work they do makes such a huge difference to my people, who endure untold suffering and injustice each day. Anything I can do to help raise awareness in Cork of the situation in Gaza, I will do it."

One of this year’s Trócaire "gifts of love" (targeted contributions) is of a Mental Health Lifeline to give access to vital mental health care to women and children who are living in constant fear - facing food and water shortages, power outages and the highest rates of unemployment in the world.

Other gifts include a range of sustainable and ethical gifts, including Emergency Water (€20) and Women’s Empowerment (€100) - the latter benefiting women and girls who continue to bear the brunt of the circumstances.

This year, the Gaza Strip saw recurrent crisis due to a longstanding blockade, recurrent hostilities, and the impact of Covid-19 on one of the most densely populated places in the world. 

Eman Alkarajeh from Izz Café in Cork with Trócaire’s Janet Twomey
Eman Alkarajeh from Izz Café in Cork with Trócaire’s Janet Twomey

Janet Twomey, speaking at Trócaire’s office in Cook Street in Cork, thanked the team at Izz Café.

“Thank you to Izz, Eman and all the team at Izz Café in Cork for their inspiring support of our work throughout this year. It is for this reason we launched our Christmas campaign and our Gifts of Love in the café this week. 

"In Gaza, people are struggling to survive and lead lives of dignity. Christmas is a time of peace, love, and hope for communities throughout the world. 

"Christmas donations received this year will be used to provide food, clean water and sanitation, agricultural assistance, healthcare, and psychosocial supports to people living in some of the world's most marginalised communities."

  • Gifts can be purchased online at trocaire.org/gifts, calling 021-4275622, or emailing corkcentre@trocaire.org.
  • You can also visit Trócaire’s office on 9 Cook Street from Monday to Friday, 9.30 to 5.15 pm and on Saturdays 10am to 4pm.

