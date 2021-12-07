Power outage: Five no-cook dinners to feed a family when there is no electricity

Method

To cook the black beans, soak the beans in plenty of cold water overnight. Next day cover with fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes approx. or until just cooked. Cook more than you need and freeze the remainder for another time.

To cook the sweetcorn, bring a large saucepan of water to the boil, add salt. Peel the ears of corn, trim both ends, drop into the water. Cover the saucepan and bring back to the boil, cook for just 3 minutes.

Put the black beans, sweet corn, red pepper, garlic and shallots into a bowl. Sprinkle the salt and cayenne and chopped coriander evenly over the surface. Toss gently to combine.

Mix the extra virgin olive oil with the lime zest and juice. Add the sugar and whisk to emulsify. Pour over the salad and toss. Taste and correct the seasoning and add a little more sugar if necessary to balance the lime.