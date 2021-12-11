Restaurant Review: Small bites and well-chosen wine are a recipe for a good night 

December is busy with less time for leisurely meals — but there is always time for a couple of glasses of wine and a tasty snack.

Christmas is a time for generosity and we should look out for our barbers, postmen and wine merchants at Christmas, so Dave of Green Man Wines was the perfect person to bring to review a couple of wine bars: Green Man’s own wine bar will reopen in 2022.

Dave once managed the Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar and first brought it to fame, so it was a must-visit. It is looking gorgeous and is perfect for a quick glass if you are passing by on your way to Grafton Street. Widely spaced tables in a large room could look uninviting but the use of candles and well-thought-out decoration make it properly welcoming.

My favourite thing about F&B is that you can pick any bottle from the shelf and simply add €10 for 'corkage' — and from Sunday-Tuesday it is just €1 corkage.

The Margherita pizza at Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar

Inevitably, Dave found a bottle of Didier Dgueneau Blanc Fumé de Pouilly for €75 — one of France’s greatest wines. Boy was it worth it: creamy, nutty and intense with layers and layers of flavour.

In case you haven’t heard, quality tinned fish and shellfish are having a revival and it was great to see a selection of ‘Conservas’ on the menu. Dave chose some meaty tinned razor clams which were greatly enhanced by the Pouilly Fumé, as were our smoked almonds (€5)

In case you didn’t know, quality Margherita Pizza works with almost any wine and so it proved here, but I do admit the better match was a toss-up between the sweet juicy Chilli and Garlic Gambas with toasted sourdough (€14) or the crunchy squeaky Panko Breaded Squid with Lemon Aioli (€12).

Fallon & Byrne was actually our second stop of the evening as we had begun our journey at Dorian in Donnybrook which opened in November.

Dorian

49A Donnybrook Road, D.4

Wed-Thur: 5-11.30, Fri-Sat: 12.30-11.30, Sun: 12.30-7pm

01-4439751

dorian.ie

What tempted me to Dorian was their wine list which has some excellent producers and a touch of bling: Dom Pérignon by the glass? — a snip at €44. We began however with Dorian’s own Aligoté — that much underrated lemony-floral-waxy second grape of Burgundy. Dorian sourced a barrel of it and it was an inspired idea.

Dorian’s menu includes winebar staples such as olives, charcuterie, cheese boards, and small plates — but also some larger more ambitious dishes that stray into restaurant territory. We began with roasted olives (€5): a pleasing mix of nocellara, kalamata, niçoise etc; plus some excellent toasted sourdough with creamy hazelnut butter and a lightly spicy Nduja Crostino.

Rabbit confit salad at Dorian

So far so good, but our next few dishes were less successful. Firstly €14 for two small ham hock croquetas is rather steep; but a worse 'crime' was that they were bone dry — béchamel or parsley sauce was desperately needed. They were a chore to eat despite the sauce gribiche on the side.

Popcorn Cauliflower was breaded mini florets in a pastry case, and while the florets were tasty the dish needs to quadruple down on cheese sauce. Similarly, the Confit Rabbit Niçoise had perfect soft eggs and good salad ingredients but needed a much richer dressing to counter the rather dehydrated rabbit.

Meanwhile, our Hokkaido Pumpkin roasted in Apple Syrup with Citrus Labneh, Hazelnuts and Apple Crisps (€19) worked better, as did our Calvados Doughnut with salted caramel — both were washed down by glasses of rather exquisite JJ Prümm Riesling Kabinett (€13), one of Germany’s great wines.

Dorian is only just open and will surely sort my quibbles out, but, as I write, I’m thinking of chilli gambas and Pouilly Fumé and I know where I’m going back first.

The Tab:

Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar: Snacks, Starters and Pizza, plus an outstanding wine, cost €152

Dorian: A selection of small and medium plates, plus five glasses of good wine, cost €155

The Verdict:

Fallon & Byrne Wine Cellar: Food: 8.5, Wine: 9.5, Service: 9, Ambiance: 9.5, Value: 9.5

The Dorian: Food: 7, Wine: 9, Service: 9, Ambiance: 8, Value: 8

In a Sentence:

Both Dorian and Fallon & Byrne have exceptional wine lists and tasty food but Dorian is still sorting out flavours while F&B showed just what an old pro they are at this game.