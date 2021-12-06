Midweek Meals: Five dinners with a sneaky portion of veg perfect for fussy eaters

Hidden vegetable pasta sauce
This sauce is really versatile. It can be used as a base for bolognaise, lasagne or even burritos. It freezes well and it is worth making in a big quantity and dividing up into portions
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 tbsp olive oil
1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped
1 celery stick, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
1 red pepper, deseeded and diced
3 garlic cloves, crushed
400g tin tomatoes
1 tbsp dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat.
Method
Add the carrot, celery, onion, pepper, oregano and garlic and cook for about 6 minutes, add a dash of water if the pan becomes dry.
Add in the tomatoes and 300ml of water.
Simmer uncovered for about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and puree the sauce until it is smooth.
Photo by Greta Hoffman from Pexels
Nasi goreng
One of the best ways to use up leftover rice, there are lots of variations of nasi goreng but this is our favourite
Servings2
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 20 mins
Course Main
Cuisine Indonesian
Ingredients
spray oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 bundle of asparagus, woody ends removed, and chopped into thirds
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 chicken breasts, chopped
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp garlic granules
salt
pepper
320g cooked rice
2 tbsp mirin
To garnish:
2 fried eggs
1 scallion, sliced
sesame seeds
Method
Spray a frying pan or wok with some oil and heat. Add in the garlic, asparagus and shallot and fry off, then add the chicken, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, garlic granules and salt and pepper and cook until the chicken is browned.
Next add in the cooked rice.
Mix the mirin with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce in a cup and add into the rice and chicken, stirring well until the rice is completely coated. Get your fried eggs cooking so they’re ready for the garnish.
Pop half of the mix into a little bowl, and tip it out onto a plate, to give you a nice little ‘sandcastle’ of rice.
Top with a fried egg and sprinkle over the scallion slices and sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining mix.
This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.
Simple curry
This easy curry sauce can be served chunky or smooth – whatever way you like it.
Servings6
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 60 mins
Total Time 1 hours 5 mins
Course IEC-recipe-root
Ingredients
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 onions chopped
4-5 cloves garlic
Thumb size piece of ginger grated
2 tbsp medium curry powder
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp chilli flakes
10 apricots
3 apples peeled and chopped roughly
3 peppers deseeded and chopped roughly
2 tbsp tomato purée
700ml chicken or vegetable stock
Salt and pepper
Leftover roast chicken or a tin of chickpeas
Basmati rice, to serve
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add the onions and cook until softened.
Add the garlic, ginger and spices and cook for three minutes, stirring occasionally.
Stir in the apricots, apples, peppers, tomato purée and stock and bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cover and simmer for 40-60 minutes. You can divide this into portions and put in containers in the freezer for later use.
Use a hand blender to blend
Butternut squash mac and cheese
Butternut squash is the essential ingredient in this silky smooth mac and cheese
Servings4
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cooking Time 25 mins
Total Time 30 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
1 butternut squash, cubed
350ml milk
Salt and pepper
1 clove garlic, minced
Grating of nutmeg
450g macaroni or small pasta shells
100g strong Cheddar, grated
50g Parmesan or Grana Padano, grated
50g mascarpone (optional)
For the breadcrumbs (otional):
100g breadcrumbs
2tbsp butter
Method
Place the butternut squash, milk and 150ml water into a saucepan and bring to a gentle boil. Stir in the garlic, nutmeg and salt and pepper.
After 15-20 minutes, pierce the squash with a knife. If there is no resistance, turn off the heat and leave to cool slightly while you cook the pasta according to the packet instructions.
Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
Using a stick blender, purée the butternut squash in its cooking liquid. Stir in the pasta and cheeses, stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce has come together. Taste, adding more seasoning if needed. If the sauce is too thick, add a little pasta water to thin it out.
Melt the butter in a small frying pan and stir the breadcrumbs in foaming butter until golden and crispy. Scatter on top of the mac and cheese just before serving.
Beef stew with dumplings
Beef, pillowy dumplings and a rich gravy - what more could you want?
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 2 hours 0 mins
Total Time 2 hours 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
4 tbsp plain flour seasoned with salt and pepper
1kg braising steak, cut into 2.5 cm cubes
4 tbsp olive oil
2 large onions, peeled and finely chopped
2 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
2 celery stalks, sliced
1 turnip, peeled and cut into cubes
570ml beef stock
2 bay leaves
2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or 1 tsp dried thyme
For the dumplings:
175g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp oil
118ml milk
Method
Put the seasoned flour in a plastic bag, add the beef cubes and toss to coat. Heat the oil over a moderate heat in a large saucepan or flameproof casserole dish and add the beef cubes. Brown well on all sides. This should be done in batches, removing the meat from the pan to a warmed plate until all the meat is browned.
Add the onions and cook until they start to turn translucent and add the rest of the vegetables, stirring frequently to brown. Now return the beef to the pan and add the stock, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to the boil, stirring well. Cover tightly and reduce heat to as low as possible. Simmer for at least two hours.
To make the dumplings, sift the dry ingredients into a bowl and add the oil and milk. Stir until the dry ingredients are incorporated and the mixture resembles a batter. Mould the dumplings into small balls. Approximately 15-20 minutes before serving, turn up the heat, bring to the boil and drop the dumplings on to the surface of the stew. If the stew is being cooked in the oven, allow around 30 minutes for the dumplings to cook.