The Tastemakers: Eight Christmas hampers to send to the foodie in your life 

The gourmet family

Forget the selection boxes, kids will be enthralled with Annas Gingerbread house, which is front and centre in Barnhill Stores' Sorrento Hamper (€98.95). Grown-ups are looked after too, with wine selected by John Hoade and nibbles from Sheridan's to enjoy with it.

www.barnhillstores.ie

The secret santa

Little Christmas Hamper from Hampers & Co

The perfectly proportioned Little Christmas Gift Box from Hampers & Co (€16.50) is the ideal gift to let someone know you care. A handpoured scented candle is packed beside some delicious festive cookies and presented in a keepsake gift box - a classic gift.

www.hampersandco.com

The Rebel gift

Cork Rebel hamper from On The Pig's Back

Gift someone a taste of Cork with the Cork Rebel Hamper (€55) from On The Pigs Back. Stuffed with crackers, red onion marmalade, Rebel Chilli chutney, Gubeen salami, cheese from some of the county's best producers and Cork produced sweets, this is a taste of home.

www.onthepigsback.ie

Presenting breakfast

Christmas Morning Breakfast Box from Good Food Ireland

What better way to show someone you love them than by giving them a luxury breakfast. With everything from homemade brown sauce to boxty, the Good Food Ireland Christmas Morning Breakfast Box (€134.15), has all the makings of a truly luxurious start to Christmas Day.

goodfoodireland.ie

The artisan

The luxury hamper from Farmgate

Fans of local produce will adore the Luxury Hamper from Farmgate (€100), which contains a collection of seasonal favourites including the Farmgate Christmas Pudding, homemade chocolate Tiffin cake, figs, chocolates, homemade cranberry sauce, preserves and more.

www.farmgatecork.ie

The luxe life

The Carnegie Hamper from Lismore Food Company

For a super special treat, the Carnegie Hamper from The Lismore Food Company (€500) has literally everything you could possibly need to make your festive celebrations that bit more luxurious. From brandy butter to kalamata olives to a delicious wine selection, this is a treat and a half.

www.thelismorefoodcompany.com

Sweets for your sweet

Annestown Hamper from Ardkeen Quality Food Stores.

Ardkeen Quality Food Store in Waterford has come up trumps with the Annestown Hamper (€32.50), filled with locally sourced lemon curd and biscuits, chocolates and sweets.

www.ardkeen.com

Homemade treats

Christmas comfort kit from Pudding Row

Sligo's Pudding Row The Grocer has launched The Christmas Comfort Kit (€70) which includes a 1lb homemade traditional Christmas, six homemade mince pies, five homemade shortbread biscuits; a jar of homemade cranberry and apple compote; a jar of Pudding Row tomato chutney; a bag of housemade granola and a bag of Ariosa Christmas Blend Coffee.

www.puddingrow.ie