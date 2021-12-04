How to build the best festive grazing board this Christmas in five easy steps

The perfect grazing board should have a variety of textures and flavours, says Aisling Murphy of The Tiny Turnip, a Cork-based company that delivers specially curated grazing boxes.

“The key is to provide your guests with something sweet, salty, spicy and something pickled to pair with all that cheesy, meaty goodness.”

We all love a good looking spread, and the trick is to fill it to the brim, says Murphy. “Don’t leave any empty spaces, and include as many different colours as possible.”

Base yourself

A wooden cheese board always looks fabulous but don’t fret if you don’t have one at home. Use a chopping board, baking tray, or even a placemat.

Brie-lieve in the result

Depending on the size of your party, choose three different varieties of cheese. Provide your guests with a selection of cheese with different textures, flavours, and type of milk. We love the combination of Brie, blue, and Cheddar. A baked Camembert like the one on the next page is a stunning centrepiece to base your board around.

Snap happy

Just like the right selection of cheese is essential, so too is a selection of bread and crackers. Toasted sourdough is always good, and seeded crackers or breadsticks add texture.

Jamón to the party

Choose two to three varieties of meat or fish — we love salami, spiced beef pastrami, chorizo, cured ham, smoked salmon, or smoked chicken.

Don’t get in a pickle

Include about three dips to add different flavours to your board, such as hummus, pesto or a yoghurt dip. A spicy chutney, cucumber pickle, or olives are always a welcome addition. And don’t forget your honey: drizzle on your Brie or goat’s cheese for a flavour sensation.

Build a board

Slice all your cheese and salami into portions and cut each element into different shapes to add visual appeal.

Use lots of small bowls for your dips. This keeps things tidy and also gives a nice height to your board.

Place your dips down first, and then lay your cheese and charcuterie around the dips.

Choose fruit, veggies, and nuts that add either a sweet, salty or spicy note. Leave grapes and cherry tomatoes on the vine - it looks gorgeous.

