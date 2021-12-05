The best Christmas breakfast ideas from top cooks like Donal Skehan and Holly White

Sieve the flour, sugar, salt and bicarbonate of soda into a large wide bowl. Add the dried fruit and mix well. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients and add the egg and most of the buttermilk. Hold your hand in an open claw shape and mix the dry ingredients from the sides of the bowl into the buttermilk to form a soft dough. Add the remaining buttermilk as you mix, if necessary, until the mixture comes together and forms a rough ball. Resist the temptation to knead or work the dough, the less it is handled, the better the texture of the finished bread will be. Turn the dough onto a floured work surface. Wash and dry your hands.