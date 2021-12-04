Vegan Christmas: how to make plant-based dishes the centrepiece of your festive feast

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Cut half the celeriac up into steaks.

Add to a large roasting pan with olive oil and salt. Roast for 20 minutes, then turn. Continue to roast for a further 20 -25 minutes or until the veg is cooked and golden brown. Remove from the oven.

To cook the leeks, add the oil and chopped leeks to a frying pan and fry gently for 10 minutes until soft and caramelised.

Set aside half for the purée. Put the cubed celeriac into a pan of boiling salted water and boil for 15 minutes or until tender.

Drain and set aside.

Now add it along with all the other purée ingredients to your food processor and blitz until very smooth and creamy.

To cook the sprouts and greens, add the olive oil to a frying pan along with sprouts, fry for 2-3 minutes until a little tender then add the greens.

Fry for a further minute until soft then add in the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper.