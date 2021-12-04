Vegan Christmas: how to make plant-based dishes the centrepiece of your festive feast

Serve up a plant-based feast with these delicious recipes 
Nut roast wreath

Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 06:50
Niki Webster

Squash, chestnut and hazelnut nut roast wreath

recipe by:Niki Webster

If you’re after a fantastic centrepiece for your festive feast then look no further. The squash adds some sweetness to the mix and when combined with hazelnuts and chestnuts it is really delicious.

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 large onions, roughly chopped

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 4 cloves garlic, minced

  • 1 small squash or ½ butternut peeled and cut into small cubes

  • 100g mushrooms finely chopped

  • 2 big handfuls of kale

  • 300g hazelnuts

  • 4 tbsp pine nuts toasted or pumpkin seeds if preferred

  • 4 tbsp sunflower seeds toasted

  • 180g chestnuts chopped

  • 2 tbsp tamari

  • 4 tbsp nutritional yeast

  • 2 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

  • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • Zest 1 lemon

  • Black pepper

  • 1 tbsp maple syrup

  • 2 tbsp fresh thyme, chopped

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Add the onion and oil to a medium pan and fry gently on a low heat for around 10 minutes until soft and browning.

  3. Add the garlic and fry for a further minute.

  4. Next add the squash and mushrooms and fry for 10 minutes until soft. Stir in the kale and. Turn off the heat when wilted.

  5. Toast the hazelnuts, sunflower seeds and pine nuts in a dry pan until slightly golden. Add them to a food processor. Pulse a few times.

  6. Add them to the pan along with the remaining ingredients. Stir to combine.

  7. Chop the chestnuts roughly and add them to the pan.

  8. Stir everything to combine.

  9. Transfer the mix to a medium greased bunt tin of choice – I used a silicone one as it's easier to remove the nut roast.

  10. Press the mix down firmly into the bunt tin.

  11. Bake for 40 minutes – the nut roast should be a little brown on top.

  12. Allow to cool then carefully flip onto a plate.

  13. Top with vegetable crips, herbs or whatever you like.


    My Vegan Year by Niki Webster published by Welbeck is out now, find more of Niki's recipes at rebelrecipes.com


Roast celeriac steaks with celeriac purée, sauteed greens, caramelised leeks and toasted nuts

recipe by:Niki Webster

Celeriac is the perfect vegetable to cook as a steak. It's flavour is greatly enhanced by roasting, and when served with greens and toasty nuts is a wonderfully festive meal.

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • ½ celeriac cleaned and sliced into steaks

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Big pinch sea salt flakes

  • ½ celeriac peeled and cut into cubes

  • 2 large leeks, sliced and cleaned

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Pinch sea salt

  • For the purée:

  • 3 tbsp natural yoghurt

  • 1 tsp sea salt and black pepper

  • ½ tsp garlic granules

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Squeeze lemon juice

  • ½ the cooked leeks

  • For the sautéed sprouts and greens:

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 200g sprouts, sliced into quarters

  • 100g greens of choice

  • Juice ½ lemon

  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Big pinch sea salt flakes and black pepper

  • Toasted hazelnuts

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Cut half the celeriac up into steaks.

  2. Add to a large roasting pan with olive oil and salt. Roast for 20 minutes, then turn. Continue to roast for a further 20 -25 minutes or until the veg is cooked and golden brown. Remove from the oven.

  3. To cook the leeks, add the oil and chopped leeks to a frying pan and fry gently for 10 minutes until soft and caramelised.

  4. Set aside half for the purée. Put the cubed celeriac into a pan of boiling salted water and boil for 15 minutes or until tender.

  5. Drain and set aside.

  6. Now add it along with all the other purée ingredients to your food processor and blitz until very smooth and creamy.

  7. To cook the sprouts and greens, add the olive oil to a frying pan along with sprouts, fry for 2-3 minutes until a little tender then add the greens.

  8. Fry for a further minute until soft then add in the lemon juice, olive oil and salt and pepper.

  9. To serve, top the purée with the celeriac streaks, greens, caramelised leeks and toasted hazelnuts.

    My Vegan Year by Niki Webster published by Welbeck is out now, find more of Niki's recipes at rebelrecipes.com


Peanut butter pecan pie

recipe by:Niki Webster

This is a special dessert – a crunchy, chocolatey base with the dreamiest of creamy fillings. There’s no cooking involved – just a matter of blending and putting in the fridge to firm up.

Servings

10

Preparation Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

1 hours 30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • For the crust:

  • 100g pecans

  • 50g ground almonds

  • 2 tbsp peanut butter

  • 2 tbsp cacao powder

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • 3 medjool dates pitted

  • Pinch salt

  • For the filling:

  • 5 medjool dates, pitted

  • 2 tbsp peanut butter

  • 1 tsp almond extract

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 1 tbsp coconut oil

  • Pinch sea salt flakes

  • 300g soft silken tofu

  • 2 tbsp cacao powder

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • For the topping:

  • 200g pecans

  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

  • Sea salt flakes

Method

  1. Grease a 25cm loose bottom pie tin.

  2. To make the crust, add the pecans to your food processor or high-speed blender and whizz until crumbly.

  3. Add in the rest of the crust ingredients, and blitz again until everything comes together.

  4. With your hands, press the mixture onto the bottom and sides of your pie tin.

  5. Wash out your mixer and add in the filling ingredients. Blitz until smooth and creamy – it will be a few minutes before all the dates are thoroughly blended in.

  6. Dollop the filling onto the base and smooth it out.

  7. To toast the nuts, add the pecans to a small pan and heat to medium. Dry toast until the pecans are a little toasted.

  8. Turn off the heat and tip into a bowl. Now add the maple syrup and sea salt. Stir to combine.

  9. When the nuts have cooled down, top the tart with the toasted nuts.

  10. Transfer to the fridge for at least 1 hour to firm up.

  11. Store in the fridge until it’s time to eat.

    My Vegan Year by Niki Webster published by Welbeck is out now, find more of Niki's recipes at rebelrecipes.com

