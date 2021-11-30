Tayto’s turkey and stuffing flavour is back on the festive menu

Christmas dinner in a foil packet - would you try it?
Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 10:48
Denise O’Donoghue

The lights are up, Christmas FM is back on the airwaves, and one of our favourite festive snacks is back in shops: Tayto Turkey & Stuffing.

That’s right, all of your favourite parts of Christmas dinner have been channeled into a packet of crisps.

The limited-edition flavour was first released last year and it proved so popular the beloved crisp brand is bringing it back for 2021.

Tayto Turkey & Stuffing is available in a 135g share bag size, ideal for sharing with friends and family this festive season.

If you’ve ever wondered what Christmas dinner with Mr Tayto tastes like, wonder no more. Pro tip: combine it with Smoky Bacon flavour for a turkey and ham experience.

Eva Longoria is a fan of Smoky Bacon flavour Tayto
Eva Longoria is a fan of Smoky Bacon flavour Tayto

But move fast: the latest flavour will be in shops for a limited time only. 

A 135g pack costs €2.59 in shops nationwide.

