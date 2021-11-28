With freezing temperatures ahead put five winter warmers on the menu this week

Warm up with our most popular winter dishes - from quick hotpots to slow cook stews, these tick every box for family mealtimes
Winter warmers to keep you cosy during the cold snap.

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 16:52

Lizzie’s chicken hot pot

recipe by:Darina Allen

This basic casserole template can be used with any meat you life - beef, pork or duck all work well

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

55 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 8 potatoes

  • 4 medium onions, thinly sliced

  • 2-4 carrots, peeled and sliced

  • 110-225g streaky bacon, cut into lardons

  • organic chicken (6-8 portions, eg 4 chicken breasts and 4 thighs or drumsticks cut into pieces)

  • salt

  • freshly ground pepper

  • chicken stock

  • few sprigs thyme

  • medium-sized Le Creuset-type casserole dish

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 230°C.

  2. Peel the potatoes. Cut four of them thinly and the others in thick slices. Arrange a layer of thinly sliced potatoes in the base of the dish and add seasoning. A layer of thinly sliced onion comes next, then the carrot and bacon lardons. Season again.

  3. Lay the chicken pieces on top. Another sprinkling of salt and freshly ground pepper and a sprig of thyme. Finally an overlapping layer of thickly sliced potatoes. Pour boiling stock over the lot to come about half way up the side. Cover.

  4. Cook for 40-60 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. Remove the lid and continue to cook until the potato is crisp and golden on top.

Irish stew

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Good quality neck chops of lamb, streaky bacon, fresh herbs and plenty of vegetables blend beautifully to create a comforting classic for family suppers

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 50 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 3 large onions, peeled and sliced thickly

  • 10 medium potatoes, peeled and cut in half

  • 900g lamb neck, cut into chunks

  • 4 springs of thyme

  • 5-6 medium to large carrots, peeled and cut into thick rounds

  • good handful of chopped parsley

  • 200g smoked streaky bacon or rashers, cut into large chunks

  • 1 bay leaf

  • 80g pearl barley

  • 850ml lamb or good chicken stock

  • a little rapeseed oil

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a little rapeseed oil in a large casserole over a medium-high heat. Add the bacon chunks for a few minutes until starting to crisp up. Add the lamb, allowing it to brown for around 5 or 6 minutes.

  2. Remove the meat and set aside.

  3. Add the onion and carrot to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until the onion is starting to turn translucent and brown. Add the meat back to the pan along with the bay leaf, sprigs of thyme and parsley. Pour in the stock along with the pearl barley and bring it all to a gentle simmer.

  4. Add the potatoes to the casserole, sitting them on top of the stew and place in the oven with the lid on for around 90 minutes.

  5. Remove from the oven and check that the potatoes are well done — falling apart when you place a knife into their floury flesh. You can stir them through or leave them on top, adding a few flecks of butter to each potato and a good crack of black pepper. You can garnish the whole thing with some more chopped parsley, chives or even some spring onion.

Beef and carrot hotpot

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Comfort in a bowl, this stew is easy and delicious

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

60 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 25g (1oz) plain flour

  • 300g (11oz) stewing steak pieces

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 large onion, roughly chopped

  • 4 carrots, roughly chopped

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 600ml (1 pint) beef or chicken stock (from a cube is fine)

  • 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

  • 500g (1lb 2oz) baby new potatoes, halved

  • 5g (¼oz) fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Put the flour in a bowl and season, then add the beef pieces and toss until evenly coated. Heat a flameproof casserole or heavy-based pan over a medium to high heat. Add the oil, then add the beef and quickly sear it on all sides until golden brown.

  2. Add the onion and carrots to the casserole, stirring to coat. Sauté for a couple of minutes, scraping the bottom with a wooden spoon.

  3. Stir in the tomato purée and cook for 1–2 minutes, then add the stock and Worcestershire sauce. Add the baby potatoes, then reduce the heat, cover and simmer for 1 hour, until meltingly tender but still holding their shape.

  4. Strip the leaves from the parsley and roughly chop. Ladle the beef and carrot hot pot into bowls and scatter over the parsley to serve.

    'Learn to Cook with Neven' by Neven Maguire is published by Gill Books, priced €22.99.

Thai green curry

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This spicy, garlicky curry is deliciously rich and filled with any leftover vegetables you have - serve with brown rice and lemon wedges

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Thai

Ingredients

  • 1 aubergine, cut into chunks

  • 2 courgettes, cut into chunks

  • handful of cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 300g green beans

  • 300g tenderstem broccoli

  • 1 tin of coconut milk

  • 150ml vegetable stock or water

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp fish sauce

  • lime wedges

  • fresh coriander leaves

  • brown basmati rice

  • For the paste:

  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled

  • 1 onion, roughly chopped

  • small handful of fresh coriander

  • small handful of basil

  • 2 small green chillies, deseeded

  • thumb of ginger, peeled

  • 2 lemongrass stalks, outer leaves removed and tops trimmed

  • 1 tsp ground coriander

  • 1 tsp ground cumin

  • juice and zest of 1 lime

  • sea salt 

Method

  1. Make the paste by placing all the ingredients in a food processor and blitzing until smooth.

  2. Heat a large frying pan or casserole to medium-high on the hob. Add the paste, stirring it around the pan. Splash a little water into the pan if it becomes to dry or the paste starts to stick.

  3. After five minutes, add the coconut milk, stock, aubergines and courgette. Bring to a simmer and cook for around 10 minutes.

  4. Add the tomatoes, beans and tenderstem broccoli. Cook for a further eight minutes until the beans and broccoli are tender.

  5. Add the soy sauce and fish sauce and let simmer for another minute or two.

  6. Serve with brown rice, lemon wedges and fresh coriander leaves.

More in this section

Someone forgets to turn their oven on: High drama on The Great British Bake Off final
How to make the perfect leek and potato soup and the common mistakes to avoid
Chrishell Stause gives Purple Snack bars and Crunchies the limelight on Selling Sunset

