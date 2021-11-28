With freezing temperatures ahead put five winter warmers on the menu this week

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Heat a little rapeseed oil in a large casserole over a medium-high heat. Add the bacon chunks for a few minutes until starting to crisp up. Add the lamb, allowing it to brown for around 5 or 6 minutes.

Remove the meat and set aside.

Add the onion and carrot to the pan and cook for 6-8 minutes until the onion is starting to turn translucent and brown. Add the meat back to the pan along with the bay leaf, sprigs of thyme and parsley. Pour in the stock along with the pearl barley and bring it all to a gentle simmer.

Add the potatoes to the casserole, sitting them on top of the stew and place in the oven with the lid on for around 90 minutes.