Menu: Where to get the best bagel in Cork and a Christmas wine fair at L'Atitude 51

Time certainly flies when you’re having fun and it goes even faster when you’re eating fine fare. This is the 500th edition of this venerable column devoted to bringing you news of all that is wild and wonderful about the Irish food world over nigh on a decade and The Menu is planning a rather special edition for March of next year to celebrate same but right now it’s the beginning of his Christmas season. The Menu’s annual Christmas hamper runs over two weeks, starting Dec 4, featuring his top tips for edible Irish food presents, and if ever there was a year to enjoy an Irish food Christmas, it is this one.

Direct provisions

It has been a tough couple of years but for all the hardships endured, most of us are lucky enough to not have to endure the entirely unnatural restrictions of living in Direct Provision where social connections are limited and income is equally scant, so The Menu is happy to bring news that Our Table Dublin are partnering with Nando’s this year to bring Christmas cheer to those living in Direct Provision, and are launching a Go-fund Me campaign aiming to reach 3,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in DP Centres throughout Ireland. Monies raised will be used to purchase One4All vouchers and to organise and deliver gift parcels, and Nando’s will be gifting restaurant vouchers to enable families to enjoy a rare family meal out together.

www.gofundme.com/f/direct-provision-christmas-appeal

The right L’Attitude

Fingers crossed that street furniture and covered parasols promised for Union Quay are in situ for L’Atitude 51’s first ever Christmas Wine Fair (Dec 5), as it will mean the planned tasting of the renowned Cork city wine bar’s Christmas drinks selection can expand outdoors alongside the River Lee. L’At 51 will be opening 30 festive wines for tasting to help you choose wines for the festive season, with special discounts for orders placed on the day, orders available for collection the following week. Limited tickets €10pp, and pre-booked staggered time slots are essential to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

www.latitude51.ie

Speaking of wine bars, Dublin’s scene is certainly livening up with The Menu hearing great things about Note on Fenian Street, in particular. Another making waves is Dorian Wine & Food in Donnybrook, offering fine wines, cocktails and modern Mediterranean-style food in a relaxed and extremely convivial atmosphere, with over 20 wines available by the glass. Food includes charcuterie, sharing plates and seafood, with daily specials and exciting vegetarian choices.

www.dorian.ie

Box of Wine is an innovative new Irish subscription service delivering individually tailored wine choices to your door, including a Christmas Gift Box range

Box of Wine is an Irish taste-tailored wine subscription service offering free delivery of its Christmas Gift Range right up to Christmas Eve and The Menu can highly recommend the sourcing of wines by this innovative new Irish business. BoW also do subscription services, three-month, six-month and a full year, receiving three different wines each month tailored to your personal preferences, a very handy stocking filler indeed.

www.boxofwine.ie

Diaspora dining

The Ultimate Nostalgic Irish Christmas Recipe ‘Book’ is an online ‘cookbook’ as part of the Government’s new Diaspora Strategy, engaging with the 70m people worldwide with Irish genealogical links, of whom we’ve seen much less of in these pandemic times. Featuring classic festive dishes with modern twists from top Irish food personalities, including Eunice Power’s Christmas pudding, Mark Moriarty’s prawn cocktail, Clodagh McKenna’s foolproof roast turkey, Anna Haugh’s seasonal starter and Graham ‘Cupcake Bloke’ Herterich’s chocolate orange pavlova.

www.ToBeIrish.ie/feastivities

One of the best

Anyone in Dublin on Christmas Eve seeking out one of the most exclusive lunch offerings in the land may well be interested in bidding for a four-course champagne lunch for four people at the Chef’s Table in Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, including specially selected wines from the renowned restaurant’s cellar with all proceeds going to Temple Street. Auction runs until 11pm on Dec. 6, with highest bidder notified the following day.

www.32auctions.com

The Nano Nagle Centre, in Cork city, continue their series of Christmas markets, with a food market (Dec. 11) focussed on sustainability including hot food stalls and food and craft stalls selling Christmas wreaths, candles, chocolate cookies and more.

www.nanonagleplace.ie

TODAY’S SPECIAL

An Arab street food speciality, the Jerusalem Bagel, is the latest wonderful baked offering from Cork bakers Bread & Roses

The Menu has of late been singing the praises of a local take on the bagel that doesn’t much cleave to the authentic New York recipe, especially skipping the boiling process, and that’s because the very splendid Jerusalem Bagels by Cork bakers Bread & Roses are in fact based on a traditional Arab street food.

This version sees the ring of dough compressed at the sides into a long narrow shape as if the O-shaped Bagel was sucking in the better to squeeze into a tight space, and is usually torn apart and used to dip but master baker Moray Bresnihan rightly reasoned baby steps were in order.

He does follow a traditional recipe, dipping raw dough (made with milk for extra softness) in pomegranate molasses for a sour-sweet tang, then dredging dipped dough ring through sesame seeds, all resulting in a delightful soft, fresh and very flavoursome bagel.

Lightly toasted and smeared with Ardsallagh soft goat’s cheese, drizzled with Galtee Honey and then sprinkled with toasted chopped pistachios and crispy bacon ‘lardons’, it made for one of the finer brunch-fasts The Menu has put away in some time!

www.breadandroses.ie