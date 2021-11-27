Derval O'Rourke: A wheat-free bread that is packed with wholegrains and nuts

I love working with some incredibly talented women. Sharon Huggard is most definitely one of them. Recently Sharon spoke to my Derval.ie members about all things style, fashion and had some amazing tips and tricks on how to dress for all different shapes and sizes.

With the Season of Sparkle well underway, I asked Sharon to give my readers some advice on how to dress to impress for the winter. Whether it’s another quiet Christmas at home or not, Sharon urges you to step out of your comfort zone and sparkle regardless. If there was ever a time for a bit of bling, it is now. Don't let anyone dull your sparkle.

The 'little black dress' is a firm festive favourite and always a classic but this year why not embrace colour and sparkle to enhance your mood and elevate the festive cheer.

Sharon's top tips to embrace the season of sparkle

Dress for yourself: over the past 20 months working from home has changed the way we dress and comfort was king! "Many of my clients just didn't feel the need to make an effort as nobody was going to see them whilst working from work," says Sharon. The zoom dressing phenomenon took off with professional from the waist up and active leisure wear below. The pressure was off, as you did not have to up your style game for Sarah in the office who always looks so stylish or the uber-glam Pam on the girls' night out. This festive season, why not dress for yourself.

Transition Dressing: Covid curves are real and so many people are experiencing low body confidence at the moment. Firstly, be compassionate with yourself. You are doing your best, it is a global pandemic after all. Whatever your current shape, size, weight don't defer your happiness until you fit into or weigh x, y or z. Dress for the body you currently have. I highly recommend getting a few pieces that fit, flatter and make you feel fab now! You do not need loads of clothes or to invest heavily in your transition wardrobe. Think about your lifestyle and spend your money where you spend your time. Do you have something that makes you look and feel great so you can enjoy the company of family and friend's and make wonderful memories? "Many ladies I talk to are hiding and holding themselves back from going out socialising because they feel shame and guilt as they have put on weight". Life is too short, put on the sparkles and let's go!

The power of 3: By adding a third element to the outfit it gives you a stylish look and considered look. Take a pair of jeans and a tee for example, by adding a blazer (double points if it's sequinned for the season of sparkle) it elevates it. Accessories are an affordable way to freshen your wardrobe, making it current eg, statement earring, scarf, headband etc

Don't keep things for good: Wear that good top or dress, spray that expensive perfume, use that nice body cream that you have been keeping for good or until you feel you deserve it. You deserve to look and feel fabulous every day.

The Power of Colour: Wear your wow colours to give you a lift.

It is your time to sparkle!

For more tips and great advice be sure to follow Sharon Huggard The Style Coach on facebook and instagram.

Movement of the week:

Hip thrusts are a great way to engage your glutes. Stand with your feet slightly wider than your hips and your arms alongside your body. Slowly lower your hips down into a squat position. Press up to come back into standing and raise your arms overhead. Return to the starting position. Do 1–3 sets of 8–12 repetitions.

Wellness Tip:

It’s important more than ever to focus on the positive. This week at the dinner table, take turns sharing your 'favourite part of the day.' It’s a great reminder to take the positive from the day and share that with your family.

Almond, hazelnut and pine nut bread recipe by:Derval O'Rourke Almond, Hazelnut and Pine Nut Bread is packed full of wholegrains and nuts. The psyllium seed powder binds the bread together, so there’s no need for flour: it’s completely wheat-free. Servings 8 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 3 hours 0 mins Total Time 3 hours 5 mins Course Baking Ingredients 250g porridge oats

100g flaked almonds

50g hazelnuts, roughly chopped

50g pine nuts

4 tbsp psyllium seed powder

1 tsp fine sea salt (add an extra ½ tsp if using coarse salt)

3 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tbsp maple syrup

350ml water Method Mix all of the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Whisk the coconut oil, maple syrup and water in a measuring jug. Pour this liquid into the dry ingredients and mix until combined. The dough should be very thick. If it becomes too thick to mix, add a few teaspoons of water until it is manageable. Scrape the dough into a 900g (2lb) silicone loaf tin and leave it to sit at room temperature for at least 2 hours. This allows the psyllium seed powder to bind the bread. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Place the loaf pan on the middle rack of the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Carefully remove the bread from the loaf and place the bread upside down directly on the oven rack. Bake for another 40–50 minutes. The bread is cooked once it sounds hollow when tapped. Place the bread on a wire rack and leave it to cool fully. Store in an airtight container for up to five days. Alternatively, freeze the loaf whole or in slices.