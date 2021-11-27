Currabinny Cooks: Brussels sprouts are delicious, especially in these dishes

The modern cultivated sprouts may have originated in 13th century Flanders, but they have definitely found their true home on these islands. Britain and Ireland are the biggest consumers of sprouts per capita: nowhere else are they as beloved (and sometimes loathed) as here. These days, steamed, sautéed and stir-fried sprouts have helped drive the popularity of the vegetable, convincing sprout sceptics that they can be rather delicious. They’re also highly adaptable. And they aren’t just a festive side dish. For those who insist on boiling them, there remains the contentious matter of whether a cross should be cut into its base. While some cooks believe this age-old tradition helps the vegetable cook evenly, others feel it makes no difference.
We don’t do that as we feel their middles should retain a little bite. In fact, the tradition of cutting a cross in the base of a sprout might have less to do with culinary technique and more to do with superstition. In Medieval times, it was believed that evil spirits and demons lived between the leaves of the vegetable, and they would enter anyone who ate them, making them ill. A cross-cut into the base of the sprouts was thought to drive evil spirits away.
We have never attempted to grow Brussels sprouts, but we just might try and make a little sprout patch for next year. While they do have a long growing season (8 months), they are extremely prolific — just three or four plants will produce a mound of produce in the lean winter months, with each healthy plant producing up to 2kg of sprouts.
Sow in March or April in module trays indoors. Transplant when plants are around 15cm high (this should be 4-6 weeks after sowing). Space plants at least 60cm apart — don’t be tempted to have the plants any closer as they need the space. Water well to start and keep weeds down. If you have an exposed plot, earth up the stems in late summer to give the plant more support. Sprouts can be harvested from September through to March if you choose appropriate varieties. If you’re after some sprouts for Christmas, make sure you choose a variety that crops in December.
Roasted spiced sprouts with tahini
Sprouts are incredibly delicious with middle eastern flavours. This dish would be perfect for a big vegetarian feast or as a side dish for some slow-cooked lamb
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 teaspoons coriander seeds
2 small red onions, cut into small wedges
1 fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced
Olive oil
50g toasted hazelnuts
1 tablespoon tahini
1 clove of garlic, crushed
Juice and zest of half a lemon
200g Greek yoghurt
Sea salt and black pepper
Fresh coriander herb, to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Parboil the sprouts in boiling salted water for around 8 minutes so that they still have a good bit of crunch to them. Grind the spices along with a pinch of sea salt in a pestle and mortar and then toast on a hot dry pan.
Place the parboiled sprouts, onion and fennel in a mixing bowl with a good glug of olive oil and the toasted spices. Mix everything together well with your hands and then transfer to a medium-sized baking dish.
Place in the oven to roast for around 25-30 minutes until the onions are starting to just about burn and the sprouts have caramelised nicely.
While the veg roasts, whisk together the yoghurt, tahini, crushed garlic, lemon zest and juice in a medium-sized bowl with a pinch of sea salt.
Take the veg out of the oven and generously drizzle the tahini and yoghurt dressing over them and garnish liberally with coriander before serving.
Sprout tarte tatin
Unctuous, luxurious, sweet, sticky and utterly delicious, this tarte tatin elevates your very ordinary sprouts into something altogether more indulgent and special
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time55 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
320g shop-bought puff pastry roll
1 egg, beaten
40g butter
4 small red onions, sliced into medium thick rounds
250g Brussels sprouts, trimmed and cut in half
Few sprigs of thyme
1 tablespoon of caster sugar
60ml balsamic vinegar
50g good quality goat’s cheese, crumbled
Sea salt and black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Cut or stretch your puff pastry sheet out so it roughly covers the pan you are using. Keep in the fridge until needed.
Heat the butter in a large ovenproof shallow pan over medium-high heat.
Placed the sprouts cut-side-down on the pan, filling the whole pan, along with the onion rings, so that they form a single layer on the base of the pan. Cook like this for around 6 minutes until the butter starts to caramelise the sprouts. Season with a pinch of sea salt and a crack of black pepper and then sprinkle a good amount of thyme leaves over them.
Whisk the sugar and balsamic vinegar together in a small jug and pour over the sprouts as they cook in the pan.
Leave to cook for another 6-10 minutes until the balsamic starts to thicken and caramelise.
Remove the pan from the heat and place your pastry sheet on top of the sprouts and red onion, tucking it in on the sides like you’re covering a pie. Brush the egg wash onto the pastry.
Place the pan in the oven in the middle rack and leave to cook for around 20 minutes until the pastry has puffed up and turned golden brown.
Take out of the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes before placing a large plate over the pan and flipping the whole thing over so that the pie lands upside down, sprouts facing up on the plate. Crumble the goat’s cheese over it and serve warm in nice big slices.