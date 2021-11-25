Taste the Nation: The Galway family who took over a mustard company in lockdown 

Malachy Buggans is in the mustard business, largely as a result of pandemic-induced lockdown.

Back in March 2020, Malachy and his family decided to embark on a lockdown project, writing a book about the three things they love most: camping, food and soul music.

The resulting book — Camping Soul Food — contains 60 recipes collected from friends and family across the county of Galway, and one of them was a recipe from Brigid Brophy, the retired founder of The Lodge Barna Mustards.

“Brigid asked us if we would be interested in taking over the business,” he explains. “I said, ‘sure what do we know about making mustard,’ and she said, ‘what did you know about writing cookbooks’? And here we are, right now the largest handmade mustard producer in Connaught.”

Not your average mustard

The mustards are not your normal, run of the mill ones. Flavoured with gin, and Buckfast and local ale, they aim to harness the flavours of the area in their condiments.

“We are working with new producers all the time, coming up with new flavour combinations — Brig never wanted to make a ‘normal’ mustard, and the Buckfast one is a great example of a flavour that is so heavily associated with the area.”

Aiming to partner with breweries to concoct new and delicious flavour combinations, Malachy is extremely excited about the future of the company.

“The first person I thought of was Bob in the White Hag Brewery in Sligo. He has this amazing Black Boar Imperial stout that is finished in sherry casks, and this is going to be our first big collaboration.”

Inspired by the industry

Since joining the industry as a maker, he has been repeatedly inspired by the level of excellence produced by Irish food producers. “I’m a big fan of people who will follow through on their plans. You can talk about anything — that’s fine — but it’s the people who go a step further that I really admire. Last week I saw a wall filled with Irish producers and all I saw was a wall of stories of people who decided to make their dreams a reality.”

Another combination they are working on at the moment is the very delicious-sounding Bloody Mary Mustard — “it’s kind of a Dijon mustard with horseradish, celery salt and sherry”.

Malachy knows that not every experiment is going to work, but he is willing to try. “The beauty of creating a product in small batches, is that you can try it. We want to have fun, to be able to create seasonal mustards to support the core range that we create.”

The start of something beautiful

Is there a mustard-themed cookbook on the horizon? “If we wrote another book there would definitely have to be a chapter on mustard. The cookbook was something that we did for ourselves and it has been so lovely to see the reaction to it.”

Combining a love of cooking with a love of music, it’s an insight into the most-played songs in the Buggans household.

Each recipe is paired with a playlist of music, with a QR code that brings you to a playlist of music to listen to where you’re cooking.

Life as a mustard producer is sweet, says Malachy. “Last week I was driving a delivery of mustard up to Kylemore Abbey and I was taking in the scenery on this beautiful day and I just thought — how lucky am I?”

www.thelodgebarnamustards.com