It looks very stressful, and we've only seen the trailer
Someone forgets to turn their oven on: High drama on The Great British Bake Off final

It's time to crown the winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021

Tue, 23 Nov, 2021 - 15:33
Alex Green

"I can't do anything now."

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2021 will be revealed during tonight's final.

Chigs, Crystelle and Giuseppe will compete to be crowned the winner of the 12th series of the amateur baking competition on Channel 4.

The trio are hoping to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith during a final round of signature, technical and showstopper tasks.

Last week saw three-time star baker Jurgen eliminated from the series in a move that shocked viewers.

The German physicist was considered a favourite to win the show outright but failed to impress during the patisserie-themed semi-final.

Sales manager Chigs, 40, from Leicester, only began baking regularly during the first national lockdown of 2020.

Italian amateur baker Giuseppe, 45, is a chief engineer and lives in Bristol with his wife and their three young sons.

London-based client relationship manager Crystelle, meanwhile, began baking seriously three years ago.

The 26-year-old enjoys fusing spices from the places she has visited into her bakes.

The final airs at 8pm on Tuesday on Channel 4.

'I don't think I can take more of this.' Handshakes and high drama at the Bake Off semi-final

