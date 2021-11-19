Something for the weekend: Six easy slow cook Sunday dinners 

Lamb shanks with dill, turmeric and chilli
This is a handy way to cook lamb for just one or two people without the faff of roasting a whole shoulder or leg. Just adjust the marinade accordingly.
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time3 hours 0 mins
Total Time3 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 hind lamb shanks
300ml beef stock
For the marinade:
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 medium-heat fresh long red chillies, thinly sliced (reserve some for garnish)
1 x 5cm cube of ginger, peeled and finely grated
80ml vegetable oil
2 tbsp ground turmeric
2 heaped tbsp chopped fresh dill
2 tbsp fenugreek seeds
2 tbsp crushed hazelnuts
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint
4 good pinches of fine sea salt
2 good cracks of freshly ground black pepper
To garnish:
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint
A handful of pistachios, shelled and roughly chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Put all the marinade ingredients into a mixing bowl and combine together well. You can also put this in a blender if you prefer.
Lightly score the skin of the lamb shanks using a small sharp knife in a criss-cross pattern, spaced 2.5cm apart. Rub the marinade all over the lamb, muttering, ‘It puts the turmeric on its skin or else it gets the hose again’ as you do.
Place the lamb shanks in a baking dish, casserole or a dish that you can cover tightly with tin foil. You need them to be well covered as they cook. Add the beef stock to the bottom of the dish or casserole and cover securely with the foil and/or a lid.
Roast the shanks in the oven for 1 hour, then reduce the temperature to 160°C and cook for a further 2 hours. If you want to nip off to the pub for a while, turn the oven down to 110°C and cook for 3 hours.
When you’re ready to serve, give the lamb a final dressing with the lemon juice and scatter the dill, mint, pistachios and reserved chilli on top.
And For Mains is available now (€40) in-store at Michaels Mount Merrion, Little Mikes and Higgins Family Butcher, Sutton. For online and corporate orders, see www.andformains.ie
Slow-roasted shoulder of lamb
The flavour of lamb shoulder is sweet and juicy - slow-roasted and delightfully tender, this dish is worth the wait
Servings6
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 shoulder of lamb (3.3-3.6kg) on the bone
extra virgin olive oil
salt
freshly ground pepper
For the gravy:
600ml homemade lamb or chicken stock
roux, optional
Method
Score the skin of the meat in a diamond pattern with a sharp knife. Sprinkle the meat with salt and freshly ground pepper and drizzle with olive oil, roast in a low oven 140°C in the usual way for 6-7 hours – this gives a delicious juicy succulent texture. Alternatively cook in a moderate oven 180°C for 2-2½ hours. Carve it into thick slices.
Serve with light gravy. To make the gravy, spoon the fat off the roasting tin. Add the stock into the remaining cooking juice. Boil for a few minutes, stirring and scraping the pan well, to dissolve the caramelised meat juices – I find a small whisk ideal for this. Allow to thicken with a very little roux if you like.
Taste and add salt and freshly ground pepper if necessary. Strain and serve the gravy separately in a gravy boat. Serve with new potatoes and a garden salad with edible spring flowers.
Slow-cooked brisket with barbecue sauce
Brisket is a lovely, if somewhat underused, cut of meat. It is a quite tough cut, so it should be cooked low and slow. Cooked properly though, it gives bags of flavour
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time4 hours 0 mins
Total Time4 hours 15 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
1.5kg buffalo or beef brisket
For the spice rub:
1 tbsp muscovado sugar
1 tsp onion salt
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp mustard powder
1 tsp salt
1 ½ tsp smoked paprika
Fresh ground black pepper
For the barbecue sauce:
125ml apple cider vinegar
175ml tomato ketchup
2 tbsp tomato purée
75g muscovado sugar
2 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp ground black pepper
1 tsp flaky sea salt
1 tsp onion salt
1 tsp mustard powder
1½ tsp smoked paprika
2 garlic cloves, grated
250ml water
Method
Heat your oven to 160°C. Thoroughly combine all the ingredients for the spice rub in a bowl. Rub the mix all over your brisket and let it sit for at least thirty minutes.
Mix all the ingredients for the barbecue sauce in a casserole dish or a roasting dish with a lid. Put the meat into the dish with the sauce, cover, and roast for four hours, basting the meat with the sauce every hour. Your sauce should not reduce too much during that time, but if it is losing too much liquid, just add a little water.
After four hours, remove the meat and pour the sauce into a small pan. Simmer it over medium to low heat until it had reduced to the right consistency; you want a nice sticky, smooth, glossy barbecue sauce.
Pop the brisket under a hot grill, or flash it on a hot barbecue to caramelise the top. That will only take a few minutes, do not overdo it or you will burn the sugar in the spice rub and the sauce.
Carve the meat into slices and serve with your beautiful sticky barbecue sauce and favourite sides.
This keeps well and if you have any leftovers, they can be reheated and used for a quick lunch. Try it on some toasted sourdough topped with the barbecue sauce and some melted cheddar cheese with coleslaw or salad on the side.
Sweet potato, black bean and quinoa chilli
Quinoa is a super nutritious grain that originally comes from the Andean region of South America. It is full of protein and has more vitamins and minerals than virtually any other grain, so it’s a brilliant option for vegetarians and vegans.
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
225g (8oz) onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 – 1 teaspoon chilli flakes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
750g (1lb 10oz) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) dice
450g (1lb) ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 400g (14oz) can chopped tomatoes
100g (3 1/2oz) quinoa
500ml (18fl oz) vegetable or chicken stock
200g (7oz) black beans, soaked overnight and cooked for 1 – 1 ½ hours (depending on the age of the beans) until just tender or 400g (14oz) can
black beans, drained and rinsed
a pinch of brown sugar (optional)
4 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander
sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper
To serve:
Natural yoghurt or labneh
Method
Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and toss together. Reduce the heat, cover and sweat for 5–6 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the cumin and coriander and season well with salt and pepper.
Add the sweet potatoes, tomatoes, quinoa and stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the black beans and continue to simmer for 20–30 minutes or until the sweet potato and quinoa are tender. Season to taste, you may need to add a little brown sugar if using canned tomatoes.
Serve in a warm bowl scattered with lots of fresh coriander and a dollop of yoghurt or labneh.
Extracted from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen (Kyle)
Slow-roasted shoulder of pork with fennel seeds
Shoulder of pork is best for this long slow cooking method, as the meat is layered with fat which slowly melts away
Servings8
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time5 hours 30 mins
Total Time5 hours 50 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1 whole shoulder of free-range pork, with skin, about 2.75-3.25 kg
8 garlic cloves, peeled
30 g fennel seeds
Salt and pepper
1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)
Sprigs of fennel
Method
Preheat the oven to 230°C.
Using a small sharp knife, score the rind of the shoulder with deep cuts about 5mm wide.
Peel and crush the garlic with the fennel seeds, then mix with salt, pepper and chilli flakes to taste. Push this mixture into the cuts, over the rind and on the surface of the meat. Place the shoulder on a rack in a tin and roast for 30 minutes or until the skin begins to blister and brown. Reduce the oven temperature to 150°C, and leave the meat to roast for 5-6 hours or more until it is completely soft under the crisp skin. The meat will give way and will almost fall off the bone.
Serve each person some crisp skin and some chunks of meat cut from different parts of the shoulder. Loin and streaky pork is also delicious cooked in this way but it will take a shorter cooking time.
Rather special chicken and herb casserole
An all-in-one dish to cook and serve. Sage was often used as a dried herb in recipes but now it is readily available fresh and is simple to grow. It comes with either green or purple leaves – they both taste the same.
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
250g (9oz) dry cured bacon, snipped into small pieces
2 large onions, chopped
8 skinless chicken thighs, bone in
2 tbsp sunflower oil
30g plain flour
150ml hot chicken stock
150ml dry white wine
2 large sprigs of thyme
Small bunch of sage, 6 leaves removed for garnish
2 bay leaves
200g (7oz) small chestnut mushrooms, quartered
100g (4oz) full-fat creme fraiche
A knob of butter
Small bunch of parsley, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C/140°C fan/Gas 3.
Place the bacon in a large non-stick ovenproof frying pan or flameproof casserole and fry over a medium heat for a few minutes to render out the fat. Add the onions and continue to fry until the bacon is brown at the edges. Transfer the bacon and onions to a plate using a slotted spoon and set aside.
Lightly season the chicken. Place the oil in the unwashed dish, add the chicken and brown over a high heat, turning once. Transfer to the plate with the bacon and onions.
Scatter the flour into the dish (adding a little more oil, if needed) and stir to combine. Gradually incorporate the hot stock, whisking, and allow to thicken. Pour in the wine and return the bacon, onions and chicken to the pan. Stir well, add the thyme sprigs, sage sprigs and bay leaves. The sauce will be quite thick at this stage. Bring to the boil, season well with salt and black pepper and cover. Transfer to the oven for 30 minutes.
Remove the dish from the oven and add the mushrooms and creme fraiche. Stir well and return to the oven for a further 15–20 minutes, until the chicken is tender.
Meanwhile, heat the butter in a small pan over a medium heat. Add the whole sage leaves and fry until crisp.
Remove the bay leaves, thyme and sage sprigs from the casserole and discard (some leaves will have fallen off to flavour the casserole). Stir in the parsley and serve with the crisp sage leaves on top.
Mary’s tips
Can be made up to a day ahead. Add the crème fraîche and mushrooms when reheating.
Freezes well.
From Love to Cook by Mary Berry published by BBC Books