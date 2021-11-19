Something for the weekend: Six easy slow cook Sunday dinners 

Method

Heat your oven to 160°C. Thoroughly combine all the ingredients for the spice rub in a bowl. Rub the mix all over your brisket and let it sit for at least thirty minutes.

Mix all the ingredients for the barbecue sauce in a casserole dish or a roasting dish with a lid. Put the meat into the dish with the sauce, cover, and roast for four hours, basting the meat with the sauce every hour. Your sauce should not reduce too much during that time, but if it is losing too much liquid, just add a little water.

After four hours, remove the meat and pour the sauce into a small pan. Simmer it over medium to low heat until it had reduced to the right consistency; you want a nice sticky, smooth, glossy barbecue sauce.

Pop the brisket under a hot grill, or flash it on a hot barbecue to caramelise the top. That will only take a few minutes, do not overdo it or you will burn the sugar in the spice rub and the sauce.

Carve the meat into slices and serve with your beautiful sticky barbecue sauce and favourite sides.