Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Lamb and rice with fresh herbs and pomegranate seeds

Method

Start by roasting the cumin and cardamom seeds. First, remove the seeds from the cardamom pods. If you find this a little fiddly, just lightly crush the pod with the flat blade of a knife or rolling pin and then extract the seeds. If you use green cardamon you will likely need ten to twelve pods to get one teaspoon of seeds. If you use larger black cardamon, four or five will yield the same quantity. Put the cumin and cardamom seed in a dry pan and toast them over a medium heat for three to four minutes. Toss them occasionally to make sure they do not burn. Once they are nicely toasted, grind them to a powder in a mortar and pestle or spice grinder. You can use shop-bought powdered spice if you want to save a little time and effort, but freshly roasted spices make a world of difference to the final dish.

Heat a few tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy-based pan or casserole over a high heat and add the lamb. Cook the meat until it is browned all over. You may need to do this in batches if your pan is not big enough, if it is too crowded the juices from the meat will fill the base of the pan and you will end up poaching rather than frying the lamb. Once the lamb is browned, remove it from the pan. Slice the onion and chop the garlic. Fry the onion in the same pan for five minutes and add the garlic and cinnamon stick. Fry for another four to five minutes before adding the turmeric, one teaspoon of the cumin and cardamon mix, black pepper, salt, and the tomato puree. Stir to combine everything well and let it cook for five minutes over a low heat. Give it a stir every now and again to make sure it does not stick to the pan. Add 500ml of boiling water, stir well, and return the meat to the pan. Bring everything to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer. Put the lid on the pan and simmer over a low heat until the lamb is very tender, about an hour.

Warm the milk and then soak the saffron in it for at least fifteen minutes. When the meat has been simmering for about forty-five minutes, pour in half of the saffron milk and stir that through.

While the lamb is cooking, rinse the basmati rice a few times and soak it in cold water for thirty minutes. Peel and cut the carrots in half and then lengthways into strips about 1cm thick. Melt the butter in a pan, and when it starts to foam, add the carrots. Fry over a low heat for four minutes, before adding the sugar. Stir to coat the carrots and pop on a lid. Cook over a low heat for another five minutes. Remove them from the pan and set aside. Fry the raisins in the same pan stirring them constantly for two to three minutes until they plump up a little. Set those aside now too.

Drain the rice and put it into a large pan of boiling, salted water. Use at least one litre of water. You only want to parboil the rice, so after three minutes drain the rice into a strainer and rinse it thoroughly with cold water to stop it cooking any further.

When the lamb is cooked, remove it from the sauce. Use another large pan or casserole dish to assemble your palao for its final stage of cooking. Heat the pan and add a few tablespoons of olive oil and a little water. Spread a thin layer of rice over the bottom, then some of the lamb, sauce, carrots, and raisins. Finally, sprinkle over some of the cumin and cardamom spice mix. Repeat these layers until you have used up all your ingredients, saving some of the carrots and raisins to scatter over the dish when you serve it. Finally, sprinkle over the last of the saffron milk. Turn up the heat until you can see steam coming off the rice, then reduce to a low heat, cover the pan with some parchment paper and add the lid. Cook for forty minutes.