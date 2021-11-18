With spiced beef shortages a possibility, here's how to make your own this Christmas

Tom Durkan has raised the alarm about potential shortages of spiced beef this Christmas, citing availability of product, price rises and lack of staff as indicators that it might be hard for us to get our hands on the prize unless we order early.

Luckily, Eoin O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s Butchers in the English Market says it's entirely possible to make your own spiced beef just remember to start making it at least one week before December 25.