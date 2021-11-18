With spiced beef shortages a possibility, here's how to make your own this Christmas

Tom Durkan has raised the alarm about potential shortages of spiced beef this Christmas, citing availability of product, price rises and lack of staff as indicators that it might be hard for us to get our hands on the prize unless we order early.
Luckily, Eoin O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s Butchers in the English Market says it's entirely possible to make your own spiced beef just remember to start making it at least one week before December 25.
“You can recreate the flavour aroma of Cork Spiced Beef abroad by using a blend of spices and brown sugar,” Eoin says.
“Spiced beef is traditionally made with cured brisket or topside of beef and the predominant flavour comes from ground pimento, also known as allspice. Brisket has fallen out of favour in recent years and topside has become the norm. If you are feeling very adventurous, you can make spiced ox tongue which is still very popular at our stall in the English Market.
“You will need a piece of corned beef to begin with. A 1kg joint will comfortably feed six people for one sitting. Corned beef is often called salt beef abroad. Try to get this from a butcher if at all possible. Do not make with uncured beef as the end result will lack colour and flavour.
“Many butchers in Cork have their own recipes, mine uses another four spices but these are not strictly necessary when making at home,” Eoin adds.
Spiced beef
O'Mahony's spiced beef is a delicious addition to any Christmas table
Servings6
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 0 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
1kg silverside beef
For the spice blend:
200g ground pimento
200g brown sugar
10g each of cayenne pepper, white pepper and black pepper
5 whole almonds (optional)
Method
Mix the dry spices and sugar.
Add enough 500ml boiling water and mix well.
Allow to go completely cold and add the corned beef joint Marinade the beef in the mixture for at least a week to allow the flavours to develop. It can be kept in the fridge or somewhere cool. Make sure to have a lid on the container to avoid the spices flavouring everything in your fridge.
Turn the beef once or twice during the time it is marinating To cook, place the beef in a pot of cold water.
Bring to the boil and reduce heat to a simmer Cook for 45 minutes per kilo plus 20 minutes Allow the meat to cool in the water