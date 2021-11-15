I cut sugar from my diet and my stage-four endometriosis went into remission

Leisa Maloney Cockayne has written a book on removing sugar from your diet, but she wants to emphasise one thing: it’s not a weight-loss book.

She says readers of the 7-Day Sugar Cleanse shouldn’t think they’re about to embark on a restrictive diet.

“I just want people to eat to be full, and to feel like they're eating things that they can just continuously go back to. It can become a real lifestyle choice and change for them that they can really enjoy,” she says.

Leisa is a qualified integrative nutrition health coach and she describes herself as an ex-sugar addict.

“I was massively addicted to sugar,” she tells me, adding it wasn’t until she was diagnosed with endometriosis that she started paying more attention to what was in her food.

“I thought it was balanced. You don't realise you have a problem necessarily with sugar addiction until it gets to a certain point where. I got really ill with endometriosis and I reanalysed everything in my life to see where I could make changes that could actually help. That was when I started studying nutrition and that was when it became really apparent that I clearly had an issue with sugar.”

Leisa’s endometriosis got to the stage where she was told she needed a hysterectomy. Instead, she ditched sugar from her diet.

“I had stage four endometriosis. By the time I was able to get help for it, it was out of my womb. It was on my bladder, my bowel, it was just horrific. Three weeks of every month I was in absolute agony. I knew it was bad because the pain I was in was intolerable.

“=The surgeon said ‘You'll need a hysterectomy’, and it just felt so final for me. I thought there has to be another way, surely there’s something I can do. I'm so pleased to say that was almost six years ago and my endometriosis is in remission.

Having seen results in her own health, Leisa is keen to help other people learn the impact of sugar, particularly on hormonal ailments.

“For any hormone condition, such as thyroid, endometriosis or PCOS, it really is important that we look at how we can reduce excess amounts of sugar. That's one of the first places that we should look because within a week of reducing sugar in our diet, we can feel those benefits and we return to some kind of balance with our blood sugars too.”

Leisa’s new book, which is a less-intimidating alternative to her original 21-day challenge, is aimed at families and busy people who want to introduce some healthier choices into their lives through easy yet tasty recipes.

“I wanted to create something that felt easier and less of a challenge for people and much more family-orientated that could just become part of their day-to-day, you know, it's just going to be snacks and breakfast or lunches or dinners and all the family can still eat and it's just highlighting those little changes as well that people could make that have a profound impact on their overall health.

7-Day Sugar Cleanse

“It's an invitation to being healthy. If you've been teetering or thinking that you want to approach giving up sugar and you've struggled in the past, it's a really easy way of doing it. Any one of us can achieve anything in seven days, it's a really manageable amount of time. It's quite a revelation that we can abstain from sugar and actually eat really well without it and enjoy all the other foods and flavors available.”

The recipes include classic meals, comfort foods and tasty snacks and Leisa says she turns to her own recipes time and time again, including a nod to her home in Ireland: bacon and cabbage.

“I had to put in the old Irish staple, bacon and cabbage. I think it's so underrated.”