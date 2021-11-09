US travel magazine ranks Tipperary as one of the world's top five foodie destinations

Although Tipperary's designation as 'the Premier County' has its roots in praise from Thomas Davis about the county's historic place in nationalism, there's reason for people from Tipp to look further afield for plaudits this morning.

American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller - part of the group of magazines and online media that operate under the Condé Nast umbrella - has named the county among its top five destinations in the world for foodies, as part of its 22 Holiday Destinations for 2022 special.