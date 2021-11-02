Not your usual fry-up: These beloved Cork sausages are going nationwide 

Declan and Jordan O’Flynn at the English Market in Cork. Picture Brian Lougheed

Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 11:31

If you have moved out of the county and have been extremely distressed because you can't buy Cork sausages in your new home, then this is your lucky day. 

O’Flynn’s Gourmet Sausage Company has just secured a distribution deal with Musgraves, meaning that their products will be available in 250 SuperValu stores and over 300 Centra Stores over the coming months. It has also signed a deal with Dunnes Stores' Cork-based stores with a view to expanding nationally in early 2022. 

The company was established in the English Market in 1921. For four generations, they have been using old family recipes that have been passed down to produce their gourmet sausages. They sell over fifty varieties of sausages at their stall at The English Market, and hand over what are arguably the city's best sausage sandwiches from 'the hatch' on Winthrop Street. 

One of their biggest sellers is a sausage inspired by The Sopranos. 

"Each of our sausages has its own story", says Declan. "The Sweet Italian Sausage derives from North America. After the troops came home from World War 2, they craved the Italian sausages they had tried in Italy. Today, it can be found in every corner of the country, each to their own recipe. It even got a cameo in the famous TV show The Sopranos. It is a mix of coarse ground pork, fennel, sweet dried basil, garlic & paprika. It is a great addition in soups, stews, pasta & pizza and if you remove the casing it can be used as meatballs or it's fantastic added to a Bolognese sauce."

This expansion is a big deal, says owner Declan O'Flynn, but making sure that they keep producing top-notch sausages is the most important thing. 

"It's critical for us that as we grow we maintain the same high standards that we've had serving the people of Cork for generations. For us, that's the main thing. We must keep high-quality sausage-making at the forefront of everything we do as a company."

