Midweek Meals: Five easy warming one-pot dinners that the whole family will enjoy

Method

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large frying pan or casserole. Add the chilli, ginger and garlic, cooking while stirring often for around 2 minutes so that the garlic has softened and become fragrant.

Add the spices and cook everything while stirring for another minute. Add the tomatoes next and cook for around 10-15 minutes until most of them have burst, releasing their juices into the pan. Next, add the coconut milk and season with a good pinch of sea salt.

Reduce the heat to medium low and add the hake fillets to the curry.

Cover the pan and leave to cook until the fish has just about cooked through — this should take around 7 minutes.