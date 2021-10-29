Something for the weekend: Five of our best burger recipes to make at home  

Method

In a bowl, combine the beef, salt, pepper, and onion salt. Just use hands to mix it thoroughly, it will only take a minute. Do not over work it, you just want to mix the seasoning through the meat. Divide the burger meat into eight portions, each about 60-65g in weight. Roll each into a ball, place them on a plate and chill in the fridge for about thirty minutes.

Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunky chips. Blanch the chips in a pan of salted boiling water for three minutes, then drain into a colander. Leave them in the colander for a few minutes to let any excess water evaporate. Pop them back in the pan, add the oil and polenta and toss to coat the chips. Cook them in an air fryer at 200°C for twenty-five to thirty minutes, tossing them a few times to make sure they cook evenly. If you are cooking them in the oven, lay them out in a single layer on a baking tray roast them at the same temperature for about same time, turning them over halfway though. When they are golden and crispy, you will know they are done.

Peel and slice the onions. Place them in a bowl and pour over the buttermilk. Toss the onions in the milk, and let them sit for fifteen minutes. Mix the flour, salt, and pepper together on a plate or a bowl and, when they are ready, take the onions from the buttermilk and toss them in the flour. Do this a few at a time or the flour will get too sticky to coat the onions. As you coat each batch of onions, place them in a single layer on a baking tray.

When you have about fifteen minutes to go before your chips are done, start to cook the burgers and onion rings. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Heat the oil to fry your onion rings to 180°C. Lightly toast your burger buns, I usually do this by popping them in the oven for a few minutes. Wash a few leaves of lettuce per burger, thinly slice some onion, slice the tomato, and cut enough thin slices of cheddar to top each patty. When the frying pan is very hot, put on the burger meat. Using a spatula, smash or press each ball into a patty. Cook on high heat for three minutes, and then turn them over. Do not press the burgers again or turn them more than once or you will press out all the juices and flavour. When you flip the patties over, layer some cheese over each and cook them for another minute.

While your burgers are cooking, fry the onion rings. You will need to do this in batches, cooking about a quarter each time. Drop them carefully into the hot oil and fry for a few minutes until crisp and golden. Drain them on a wire rack over a baking tray or on some kitchen towel. Make sure the oil stays at 180c, checking before adding each batch of onions.