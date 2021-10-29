Something for the weekend: Five of our best burger recipes to make at home  

Basic beef burgers
The secret of really good beef burgers is the quality of the mince, it doesn't need to be an expensive cut but it is essential to use freshly minced beef. A small percentage of fat in the mince will make the burgers sweet and juicy – between 20-25%
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
15g (½ oz) butter or extra virgin olive oil
75g (3oz) onion, finely chopped (optional)
450g (1lb) freshly minced beef — flank, chump, or shin would be perfect
½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
½ teaspoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
olive oil
To serve (optional):
burger or brioche buns
lettuce
sliced ripe tomatoes
sliced red onion
crispy bacon
avocado slices or a dollop of guacamole
fried onions
roast or piquillo peppers
kimchi, pickled slaw or pickles
spicy mayo, spicy tomato sauce,
barbecue sauce, hot sauce, bacon jam or relish of your choice
Method
Melt the butter in a saucepan, toss in the onions, if using, cover and sweat over a low heat for 5-6 minutes until soft but not coloured. Set aside to get cold.
Meanwhile, mix the beef mince with the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Then add the cooled onions and mix well. Fry off a tiny bit of the mixture in the pan to check the seasoning and adjust if necessary.
With wet hands, shape the mixture into four burgers, or more depending on the size you require. Chill until needed.
Cook to your taste in a little oil in a medium-hot frying or griddle pan, turning once. For rare, cook for 2 minutes on each side; for medium, 3 minutes; and for well done, 4 minutes. If you’re cooking the burgers in batches, make sure to wash and dry the pan between batches. Burgers can plump up in the centre while being cooked; to avoid this, make an indentation in the centre of each raw burger with your thumb. Serve with any of the serving suggestions above, or try one of the variations.
Extracted from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen (Kyle)
Smash Burgers with crispy onion rings and chunky chips
There are few things more satisfying than a really good burger, especially if served with great side
Servings4
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the burgers:
500g minced Irish Angus steak
1 tsp flaky sea slat
1tsp onion salt
A good grind of fresh black pepper
4 brioche burger buns
Vintage Irish cheddar cheese
Little gem or iceberg lettuce
Fresh onion, thinly sliced
Ketchup, to serve
For the onion rings:
2 large white onions
500ml buttermilk
150g plain flour
1 tsp fine sea salt
Fresh ground black pepper
1 litre sunflower oil for frying
For the chunky oven chips:
6-8 medium sized rooster potatoes
2 tbsp olive or rapeseed oil
1-2 tbsp fine polenta
Method
In a bowl, combine the beef, salt, pepper, and onion salt. Just use hands to mix it thoroughly, it will only take a minute. Do not over work it, you just want to mix the seasoning through the meat. Divide the burger meat into eight portions, each about 60-65g in weight. Roll each into a ball, place them on a plate and chill in the fridge for about thirty minutes.
Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunky chips. Blanch the chips in a pan of salted boiling water for three minutes, then drain into a colander. Leave them in the colander for a few minutes to let any excess water evaporate. Pop them back in the pan, add the oil and polenta and toss to coat the chips. Cook them in an air fryer at 200°C for twenty-five to thirty minutes, tossing them a few times to make sure they cook evenly. If you are cooking them in the oven, lay them out in a single layer on a baking tray roast them at the same temperature for about same time, turning them over halfway though. When they are golden and crispy, you will know they are done.
Peel and slice the onions. Place them in a bowl and pour over the buttermilk. Toss the onions in the milk, and let them sit for fifteen minutes. Mix the flour, salt, and pepper together on a plate or a bowl and, when they are ready, take the onions from the buttermilk and toss them in the flour. Do this a few at a time or the flour will get too sticky to coat the onions. As you coat each batch of onions, place them in a single layer on a baking tray.
When you have about fifteen minutes to go before your chips are done, start to cook the burgers and onion rings. Heat a heavy-based frying pan over a high heat. Heat the oil to fry your onion rings to 180°C. Lightly toast your burger buns, I usually do this by popping them in the oven for a few minutes. Wash a few leaves of lettuce per burger, thinly slice some onion, slice the tomato, and cut enough thin slices of cheddar to top each patty. When the frying pan is very hot, put on the burger meat. Using a spatula, smash or press each ball into a patty. Cook on high heat for three minutes, and then turn them over. Do not press the burgers again or turn them more than once or you will press out all the juices and flavour. When you flip the patties over, layer some cheese over each and cook them for another minute.
While your burgers are cooking, fry the onion rings. You will need to do this in batches, cooking about a quarter each time. Drop them carefully into the hot oil and fry for a few minutes until crisp and golden. Drain them on a wire rack over a baking tray or on some kitchen towel. Make sure the oil stays at 180c, checking before adding each batch of onions.
Put some lettuce on the base of each burger bun, add a slice of tomato and then your cooked patties. Top them off with some sliced onion, some pickle if you fancy it and a little ketchup. Serve immediately with the onion rings and chips.
Korean fried chicken burger
This chicken burger served with cheese, lettuce and spicy apple is delicious with spicy mayo on a warm brioche bun
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
CuisineKorean
Ingredients
4 chicken breasts
30ml rice wine
2 garlic cloves
1 tbsp grated fresh ginger
250g cornflour
4 brioche buns
8 potatoes
4 tbsp Mayonnaise
4 tbsp Gochujang chilli sauce
3 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp brown sugar
50g honey
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp soy sauce
To serve:
Little gem lettuce
grated Cheddar
For the Ssamjang (optional):
80g Korean soybean paste or miso
2 tbsp gochujang
2 tbsp toasted sesame oil
1 tsp honey
1 garlic clove, grated
1 tbsp finely chopped onion
20g flaked almonds
½ apple, cored and finely chopped
Method
Flatten the chicken breasts a little. I use a rolling pin to do this, just pound them gently to make them a uniform thickness. Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and ginger. Cut the chicken breasts in half, add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the marinade. Let them marinate for about 30 minutes.
Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan, add one teaspoon of sesame oil, one teaspoon of Korean red pepper flakes or ordinary chilli flakes and one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix.
Pop all the ingredients for the ssamjang into a food processor and blitz until smooth. This will only take a minute or two. It is optional, but it really adds something special to this dish.
Peel a few potatoes per person and cut them into two-centimetre cubes. Toss them in a little olive oil and roast in an air fryer or oven at 200ºC until golden brown. Heat one litre of sunflower oil to 180ºC. Dredge the chicken pieces one at a time in the cornflour. Carefully lower them into the hot fat, one-by-one. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to do this in batches of three pieces or so at a time. Fry them for five minutes. After five minutes, let the chicken drain on a rack over a tray or on some kitchen paper.
While the chicken is frying, toast the burger buns lightly. Make a sauce for the side serving of chicken and the potato by mixing the ketchup, two tablespoons of gochujang, two grated cloves of garlic, the soy sauce, brown sugar, honey, and sesame oil in a bowl. In another bowl, mix the mayonnaise and the last two tablespoons of gochujang. Now fry the chicken again for another two minutes. Plate up.
Put some lettuce on each bun along with some pickled cucumber. Next, put on a piece of chicken, add some of the gochujang mayo and some grated cheddar. Toss the potatoes in a little of the sauce you made earlier. Sprinkle with some toasted sesame seeds and some chopped spring onion. Serve on the side along with another piece of chicken and a little dish of the sauce.
Crispy fish burgers with all the trimmings
I serve this with homemade chunky chips cooked in the air fryer and shoestring onion rings - simple and delicious
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the burgers:
400g skinless cod loin fillets
25ml rice wine
2 garlic cloves
1 tbsp fresh ginger, grated
salt
freshly ground black pepper
100g cornflour
4 brioche burger buns
1 head of little gem lettuce
1 tomato
1 litre sunflower
For the pickled cucumber:
60ml white vinegar
1 tbsp caster sugar
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 cucumber
A pinch of salt
For the tartare sauce:
4 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp chopped fresh dill
1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
1 tbsp capers, chopped
1 tbsp chopped gherkin
1 tbsp lemon juice and a little lemon zest
For the chunky chips:
8 medium sized potatoes
2 tbsp of fine polenta (optional)
1 tbsp rapeseed oil
Method
Grate the garlic, pop it into a bowl with the rice wine and grated ginger. Cut the fish fillets to size, you will want somewhere around 100g per portion. Add them to the bowl and stir to cover with the rice wine, garlic and ginger. Let them marinate for about 30mins.
Now make the pickled cucumber. Warm 60ml rice or white wine vinegar in a small pan and add one tablespoon of caster sugar. Stir until the sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice a cucumber, pop it into a bowl and pour over the vinegar mix. Stir in one tablespoon of fresh chopped dill and a pinch of salt. Stir well to coat all the cucumber and set aside until you are ready to serve.
Pop the mayonnaise and all the other ingredients for the tartare sauce into a bowl and stir to combine. Keep the sauce in the fridge until you have cooked the fish and are assembling your burgers.
Peel a few potatoes per person and cut them into thick, chunky chips. I usually use red rooster potatoes for this. Blanch them in some boiling water for about three minutes before draining and tossing them in a tablespoon of rapeseed oil and some fine polenta. The polenta helps to make them nice and crispy, but don’t worry if you have not got any to hand. Cook the chips in an air fryer or oven at 200c until golden brown, about twenty to thirty minutes, tossing them halfway through to make sure they are golden and crisp all over.
When your chips have about fifteen minutes left to go, it is time to cook the fish. Heat one litre of sunflower oil to 180°C in a deep pan. While the oil is heating, toast your buns, chop the lettuce, and slice the tomato.
Put the cornflour on a plate and add some salt and freshly ground black pepper. If you have some onion salt, that adds some nice flavour to the batter, just use it instead of regular salt. Dredge the fish fillets one at a time in the cornflour.
Carefully lower them into the hot oil, one by one. Do not crowd the pan, you will need to do this in batches of two to three pieces at a time. Fry them for two minutes before removing them and allowing them to drain on a wire rack or some kitchen paper. Check the temperature of the oil between batches and make sure it gets back up to 180°C before adding more fish. You need it this hot to cook the fish properly and get a lovely crisp coating.
Lightly toast the brioche burger buns. Now give the fish another quick fry to get them beautifully golden and crisp, again at 180°C This second fry is crucial, but they will only need a minute or two at the most. Again, do this in batches and, as before, let them drain for a few minutes before assembling your burgers. Lay some lettuce and a big slice of tomato on the base of each bun, add some tartar sauce and the rest of the bun. Serve with your pickled cucumber on the side and chunky chips.
Clíona O’Connor’s Halloumi burgers
“I don’t just cook to feed people - cooking and baking is a form of therapy for me.” Clíona O’Connor's Halloumi burgers are always a hit
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time2 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the burgers:
250g Halloumi
4 tbsp plain flour
1 egg
100g panko breadcrumbs
4 brioche burger buns
Gem lettuce
8 slices of gherkin
For the honey mustard sauce:
2 tbsp honey
4 tbsp crème fraîche
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove
a few drops of lemon juice
Method
Mix the honey, crème fraîche and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Crush the garlic into it and mix.
Slice the Haloumi and set up flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes.
Coat the Halloumi slices in the flour, followed by the egg and then the breadcrumbs.
Cook in a preheated air fryer for five minutes or fry in olive oil for 2-3 mins on each side.
Assemble on a toasted brioche bun with the lettuce, gherkin and a generous helping of the honey mustard sauce. Enjoy straight away.