What can you do with leftover pumpkin: Eight delicious recipes to make this week

Method

In a large bowl, sift the flour in and add the sugar and a pinch of salt.

Cut the cold butter into cubes and rub into the flour. Add just enough egg and water to bring the mixture together into a ball. Pat down into a thick disk, cover in cling film and leave in the fridge for at least 30 to 40 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Bring a large pan of boiling water to boil and add the pumpkin, cooking until tender enough to easily stick a knife or fork through the flesh. Drain and place in a liquidiser or use a stick blender to smoothly blend the flesh, adding the sugar and spices and finally the eggs one by one until you get a smooth slightly frothy, thick cake batter. Leave this to the side.

Take the pastry out of the fridge. You will need around 250g of the pastry for this. Roll the pastry out and line a deep 8-inch flan dish. Prick the base with a fork, cover loosely with baking paper and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Take the pastry out of the oven and leave rest for around 15 minutes before pouring the cake batter in. Place in the oven for around 45-50 minutes until well set.