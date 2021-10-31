What can you do with leftover pumpkin: Eight delicious recipes to make this week

Pumpkin soup
With a hint of ginger, this hearty soup with refreshing chopped celery is the perfect lunch to enjoy with crusty bread
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time55 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
1 medium onion, peeled and roughly chopped
750g butternut squash or pumpkin of your choice, peeled and cut into cubes
1 carrot, peeled and roughly chopped
1 stick celery, roughly chopped
3 garlic cloves, crushed
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp ground ginger
700 ml chicken or vegetable stock
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Place the onion, butternut squash, carrot, celery, and garlic in a large ovenproof dish. Drizzle 1 tbsp. of the olive oil over them, mix well, and place in the oven for 25 minutes.
Remove from the oven and transfer to a saucepan together with the remaining olive oil and the ginger. Fry for 1-2 minutes, then pour over the stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes.
Remove from the heat and blend with a hand blender until you reach your desired consistency. Ladle into warm bowls and serve with some buttered brown bread on the side.
Pumpkin and golden raisin buns
These muffins are delicious warm from the oven and make a great brunch addition
Servings12
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g self-raising flour
1 tsp ground cinnamon
120g golden caster sugar
2 eggs
200g pumpkin purée
125g melted butter
50g golden raisins
20g pecan nuts, chopped
A handful of porridge oats
Method
Pre heat your oven to 180°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with paper cases.
Place the flour, cinnamon, and sugar into a bowl.
Mix the eggs, pumpkin, and melted butter together. Add this to the flour mixture. Beat until combined.
Stir in the raisins and nuts and scoop the mixture between the 12 paper cases.
Sprinkle the oats on top, pressing them down slightly.
Bake for about 15 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Pumpkin and lavender buns
Enjoy these hearty pumpkin buns with orange zest and hint of lavender for a unique, tempting aroma
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
2 tbsp milk
2 tsp fresh edible lavender flowers or 1 tsp dried edible lavender flowers
200g self-raising flour
1 tsp bread soda
175ml light rapeseed oil or sunflower oil
3 eggs, lightly beaten
200g grated pumpkin flesh
zest of 2 oranges
160g soft brown sugar
To decorate:
100g icing sugar
juice and zest of 1 small orange
1 tsp lavender flowers
Method
Preheat the oven to 170°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with papers.
Allow the lavender flowers to soak in the milk and set aside while you make the batter for the buns.
Sieve the bread soda into the flour and stir it well.
In a large bowl mix the oil, eggs, pumpkin, zest and sugar until completely combined. Stir in the flour until a smooth batter is formed. Stir in the milk and lavender.
Scoop the mixture between the 12 bun cases. Bake for about 20 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.
Mix the orange juice with the icing sugar until smooth but not too runny. You may not need all of the juice. Spoon the icing onto the cold buns and sprinkle with zest and lavender flowers.
Roasted pumpkin pasta with spinach and walnuts
Pumpkin is a hearty, flavourful addition to pasta that pairs beautifully with chopped nuts, spinach and fresh herbs
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
½ small pumpkin, sliced
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp olive oil
small bunch rosemary, chopped
1 tsp smoked paprika
pasta for four
handful of spinach per person
nob of butter
handful of parsley, chopped
50g Parmesan, grated
handful of walnuts, roasted nuts
Method
Place your slices of pumpkin onto a roasting tin, add the honey, a little oil, the rosemary and sprinkle with the paprika and seasoning. Place into the oven at 190°C and roast until soft.
Put the pasta on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked, but still retaining a bite.
Cut the pumpkin into bite size chunks, discarding the skin. Toss the pasta in the roasting dish so that it is coated with the other ingredients.
In a pan wilt your spinach in a knob of melted butter and stir it through the pasta and the pumpkin.
Sprinkle with the Parmesan and toasted walnuts. Taste again and season if needed. Drizzle with a little oil if needed. This also works well with some chorizo.
Pumpkin pie
Soft, with a perfectly set filling, this beautifully spiced pumpkin pie with a smooth surface is a delicious Halloween treat
Servings8
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time55 mins
Total Time1 hours 25 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
450g pumpkin flesh
125g light brown sugar
½ tsp ground ginger
½ tsp mixed spice
½ tsp cinnamon
3 eggs
For the shortcrust pastry:
240g plain flour
pinch of salt
180g butter, chilled
2 tsp caster sugar
1 egg yolk
1-2 tbsp water
Method
In a large bowl, sift the flour in and add the sugar and a pinch of salt.
Cut the cold butter into cubes and rub into the flour. Add just enough egg and water to bring the mixture together into a ball. Pat down into a thick disk, cover in cling film and leave in the fridge for at least 30 to 40 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Bring a large pan of boiling water to boil and add the pumpkin, cooking until tender enough to easily stick a knife or fork through the flesh. Drain and place in a liquidiser or use a stick blender to smoothly blend the flesh, adding the sugar and spices and finally the eggs one by one until you get a smooth slightly frothy, thick cake batter. Leave this to the side.
Take the pastry out of the fridge. You will need around 250g of the pastry for this. Roll the pastry out and line a deep 8-inch flan dish. Prick the base with a fork, cover loosely with baking paper and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.
Take the pastry out of the oven and leave rest for around 15 minutes before pouring the cake batter in. Place in the oven for around 45-50 minutes until well set.
Serve with softly whipped cream.
Pumpkin cake
The light and airy crumb of this sponge combines beautifully with incorporated sultanas and pumpkin flesh - decorate with cream cheese icing and pecans
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 15 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
260ml sunflower oil
260g light muscovado sugar
5 eggs, lightly beaten
150g golden sultanas
zest of 3 oranges
210g grated pumpkin flesh
1½ tsp baking powder
3 tsp mixed cake spice
260g self-raising flour
To decorate:
150g soft butter
450g cream cheese
120g icing sugar
zest of 2 lemons
1 tsp vanilla essence
a few pumpkin seeds, blueberries and pecan nuts
Method
Heat the oven to 180°C and line a 10in-round cake tin with parchment.
Stir the oil, sugar and eggs together in a large bowl until combined. Stir in the sultanas, zest and pumpkin and mix well with a wooden spoon.
Sieve the baking powder and spices into flour and stir them through. Stir them into the other ingredients and combine.
Scoop the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 60 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the icing whisk the butter until light and fluffy, whisk in the cream cheese, icing sugar, zest and vanilla until smooth. Use a pallet knife to spread it onto the cake. Decorate with a line of blueberries, pecans and pumpkin seeds.
Spinach, feta and sweet potato or pumpkin frittata
The basic frittata recipe can be used as a basis for any vegetables in season - filled with Gruyére, feta and a sprinkle of finely grated Parmesan, who could resist?
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
500g sweet potato or pumpkin, peeled and cut into 1cm dice
10 eggs
1 tsp flaky sea salt and lots of freshly ground black pepper
2 tbsp marjoram, chopped
2 tbsp curly parsley, chopped
2 tsp thyme leaves, chopped
150g fresh spinach, shredded (weight 380g before de-stalking)
75g Gruyére cheese, grated
25g Parmesan cheese, finely grated
200g feta or fresh goat's cheese
25g butter
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put the sweet potato or pumpkin dice onto a small oven tray, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.
Season with half teaspoon flaky sea salt (the feta cheese will be salty so don’t overdo the salt), and lots of freshly cracked pepper. Stir and cook in the pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or until cooked and tender.
Remove from the oven. Whisk the eggs in a bowl, add the salt, freshly ground pepper, fresh herbs, shredded spinach, and grated cheese into the eggs. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan. When the butter starts to foam, tip in the eggs.
Sprinkle the roast pumpkin evenly over the surface, dot with feta or goat cheese, press in gently. Cook for 3-4 minutes over a low heat. Transfer to the middle shelf of the pre-heated oven and cook for 25-30 minutes.
Flash under the grill for a couple of minutes if colour is needed. Allow to sit for five minutes before serving. To Serve, slide a palette knife under the frittata to free it from the pan. Slide onto a warm plate.
Arrange some rocket leaves on top of the frittata, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, and scatter with toasted pine kernels or coarsely chopped cashews, and a few flakes of sea salt.
Pumpkin, apricot and brie savoury tarts
The perfect autumnal treat, these delicate treats combine creamy brie with warm, nutty pumpkin
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
4 large sheets of filo pastry, each one cut into four
olive oil, for brushing
300g pumpkin cubes, roasted
50g soft dried apricots, sliced
50g walnuts, roughly chopped
½ tsp honey
100g brie cheese, roughly chopped
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.
Lay four of the small rectangles of filo onto the tray. Brush each sheet with oil and lay the other sheet on top at right angles. Repeat this so that each pastry pile is made up of 4 sheets of pastry.
Toss the apricots and walnuts in the honey and mix this with the roasted pumpkin. Scoop the mixture into the center of each pile of pastry and season with cracked black pepper and some sea salt. Pinch up the sides of each pastry bundle until it forms a parcel around the filling.
Sprinkle cubes of brie on top and bake for about 15 minutes until the pastry is golden and the filling is heated through.