When the rain pours, cosy up with a cup of the ultimate hot chocolate

If you've had enough of midterm already, put on a movie and make these hot chocolates for the kids - peace will be restored
When the rain pours, cosy up with a cup of the ultimate hot chocolate

Is there anything better than a cup of hot chocolate on a rainy day?

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 15:08

Ultimate hot chocolate

Make this yummy hot chocolate for the whole family and let everyone decorate theirs with their favourite sweeties

Ultimate hot chocolate

Servings

4

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

5 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 800ml milk

  • 4 tsp cocoa powder

  • 2 tbsp caster sugar

  • 100g milk chocolate

  • 50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)

  • Optional:

  • 25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum

  • To decorate:

  • Marshmallows

  • Whipped cream

  • Flakes

Method

  1. Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.

  2. Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time. 

  3. Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets. 

Read More

Michelle Darmody: Spooky savoury treats to make this Halloween week

More in this section

Watching Bake Off? Here are three easy pastry week treats that you can make with the kids  Watching Bake Off? Here are three easy pastry week treats that you can make with the kids 
How to use a soup maker the correct way and the common mistakes to avoid How to use a soup maker the correct way and the common mistakes to avoid
Nigella 'needed eggs, suddenly': 5 mistakes people make when attempting a vegan diet Nigella 'needed eggs, suddenly': 5 mistakes people make when attempting a vegan diet
When the rain pours, cosy up with a cup of the ultimate hot chocolate

Kids in the Kitchen: Five wickedly delicious Halloween treats to make at home today 

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices