When the rain pours, cosy up with a cup of the ultimate hot chocolate

Ultimate hot chocolate
Make this yummy hot chocolate for the whole family and let everyone decorate theirs with their favourite sweeties
Servings4
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time5 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
800ml milk
4 tsp cocoa powder
2 tbsp caster sugar
100g milk chocolate
50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)
Optional:
25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum
To decorate:
Marshmallows
Whipped cream
Flakes
Method
- Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.
Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time.
Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets.