Watching Bake Off? Here are three easy pastry week treats that you can make with the kids 

Method

I have always adored lemon posset – who knew that combining sugar, cream and lemon could lead to something SO good? This favourite from my blog is a very simple dessert to make – all you do is mix cream and sugar together, heat and then add the lemon zest and juice. The tart base here is a classic cheesecake base of digestive biscuits mixed with melted butter.

Blitz the digestive biscuits in a food processor to a fine crumb or bash them in a bowl with a rolling pin. Add the melted butter and mix together until combined. Spread onto the base and sides of a 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin. I usually start on the sides, and then cover the bottom last to make sure it’s a secure biscuit case. Set aside while you make the filling.

Pour the double cream and caster sugar into a large pan and heat gently over a low heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Turn the heat up to medium and heat the mixture until it starts to boil gently, stir frequently to stop the mixture from catching on the bottom. Let it simmer for 1 minute and then turn off the heat.

Stir in the lemon zest and juice and then pour onto the biscuit base – refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight so it has time to set properly.