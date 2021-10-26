Watching Bake Off? Here are three easy pastry week treats that you can make with the kids 

Tonight, bakers will be making signature deep-fried choux pastry doughnuts, a tricky Turkish technical and some intricately decorated showstopping savoury pies but we won't be indulging in anything quite so stressful. Relaxation after a hard day of midterm is firmly on the cards, but before you hit the couch, get the kids in the kitchen and whip up a batch of these tasty treats.
No-bake lemon posset tart
This is a very simple dessert to make – all you do is mix cream and sugar together, heat and then add the lemon zest and juice.
Servings12
CourseDessert
Ingredients
For the biscuit crust:
300g digestive biscuits
150g unsalted butter, melted
For the lemon posset filling:
600ml double cream
200g caster sugar
Zest of 3 lemons
85ml lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
For decoration:
150ml double cream
2 tbsp icing sugar
5g freeze-dried raspberries
Biscuit crumbs
Method
I have always adored lemon posset – who knew that combining sugar, cream and lemon could lead to something SO good? This favourite from my blog is a very simple dessert to make – all you do is mix cream and sugar together, heat and then add the lemon zest and juice. The tart base here is a classic cheesecake base of digestive biscuits mixed with melted butter.
Blitz the digestive biscuits in a food processor to a fine crumb or bash them in a bowl with a rolling pin. Add the melted butter and mix together until combined. Spread onto the base and sides of a 23cm loose-bottomed tart tin. I usually start on the sides, and then cover the bottom last to make sure it’s a secure biscuit case. Set aside while you make the filling.
Pour the double cream and caster sugar into a large pan and heat gently over a low heat, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Turn the heat up to medium and heat the mixture until it starts to boil gently, stir frequently to stop the mixture from catching on the bottom. Let it simmer for 1 minute and then turn off the heat.
Stir in the lemon zest and juice and then pour onto the biscuit base – refrigerate for at least 4 hours, or preferably overnight so it has time to set properly.
When you are ready to serve, whisk together the double cream and icing sugar until you have soft peaks. Pipe the cream onto your tart, then sprinkle on some freeze-dried raspberries and some biscuit crumbs to decorate.
How to customise:
The filling can be used to make 12 individual lemon possets – simply pour into 12 ramekins or small glasses and leave to set.
You can use different citrus flavours such as orange or lime – use the zest of 2 large oranges or 4 limes, and the same amount of juice.
You can add some raspberries to the mix, or some other berries if you want to add another texture to this no-bake dessert.
Recipe from Jane's Patisserie by Jane Dunn
Strawberry palmiers
These sweet little biscuits are a doddle to make
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineFrench
Ingredients
375g all butter puff pastry rolled out
12 strawberries, topped and quartered
golden caster sugar, for sprinkling
basil or mint leaves, for garnish
1 egg, beaten
500g crème fraîche or lightly whipped cream
2-3 long pepper, crushed (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the rolled-out puff pastry on a lightly floured board and brush all over with the beaten egg.
Sprinkle the caster sugar all over generously. Loosely roll the pastry from each side as if rolling the pages of a book towards the middle. The rolls of each side of the pastry should meet in the middle so you have a sort of binoculars-shaped roll. Slice the pastry into 12 pieces and lay flat on a lined baking sheet, sprinkle a little more sugar over them. Place in the oven for 15-20 minutes until golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack.
Serve the palmiers with some freshly sliced strawberries and either crème fraîche or lightly whipped cream. Sprinkle a little long pepper or black pepper on the strawberries and garnish with basil or mint leaves.
Vanilla fairy cakes
A childhood classic and the perfect recipe to get kids started in the kitchen, these fairy cakes have a soft, velvety and irresistible crumb
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
170g plain flour
1 tbsp baking powder
pinch of salt
140g soft light brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 tbsp corn or other flavourless nut-free vegetable oil
1 tbsp white wine vinegar
240ml water
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Line 12 sections of a tartlet tin or small muffin pan with paper fairy cake cases.
Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt into a bowl. Stir in the sugar. Add the remaining ingredients and beat until you have a smooth, liquid batter.
Pour or ladle the batter into the cake cases, filling to just below the top of the case.
Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until risen and firm to touch. Transfer to a wire rack to cool.
Tip: If you are making these with children, place the batter in a jug for easier pouring into the paper cases.