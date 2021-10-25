Dress the kids up early and be in with a chance to win free ice cream 

Trick or treaters will be rewarded by Gino's Gelatos for their fancy dress efforts this weekend.
The ice cream shops are giving away over eighty €20 gift cards over the weekend, with each store handing out a gift card to the person – young or old - every day who comes to a Gino’s Gelato counter in the best costume.
Even those who don't win a gift card will get a treat. Up until Sunday 31st of October, anyone who visits any of the 27 Gino’s Gelato stores wearing a Halloween costume can avail of free toppings on their gelato, crepe or waffle.
"Whether you are a lover of marshmallow, chopped nuts, or unicorn sprinkles to name three - there is a topping for you!" a spokesperson said.
"So dust down that Dracula outfit, embrace your inner witch and rock up to your nearest Gino’s Gelato!"
Gino’s GelatoGino’s Gelato has locations nationwide including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Wicklow, Waterford, Mayo, Kildare, and Limerick.