Celebrate world pasta day with eight of our most popular pasta recipes

Black pudding ragu
We have taken inspiration from Thomasina Miers and Niamh Shield in this sauce which we like to serve with tagliatelle
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time55 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
1 medium carrot, peeled and finely diced
2 medium onions, finely diced
1 stick of celery, finely diced
400g of good quality black pudding, cases peeled off
2 sprigs of rosemary, needles chopped finely
250ml of red wine
1 tbsp of smoked paprika
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
Handful of parsley, finely chopped
Extra virgin olive oil
Black pepper and sea salt
25g butter
50g Parmesan, grated
450g tagliatelle
Method
Heat some oil in a large frying pan or casserole and add the onion, carrot and celery on a medium heat.
Season lightly with salt and stir around the pan until everything has softened but not coloured, around 10 minutes.
Add the paprika, some black pepper and the rosemary and stir into the veg before adding the black pudding, breaking it up with the wooden spoon.
Cook for five minutes or so before adding the red wine, cooking for another five minutes and then adding the chopped tomatoes.
Bring to the boil and then let simmer for around 40 minutes. Season to taste.
Cook the tagliatelle in salted boiling water until al dente and then drain and coat with butter.
Serve the ragu spooned over the buttery tagliatelle and cover with grated parmesan and chopped parsley.
Summery Fettuccine Alfredo
This original recipe for this homemade pasta came from the late Marcella Hazan: it is richly flavoured and gorgeous on its own and can be the base for numerous seasonal additions
Servings6
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
For the pasta dough:
300g '00' flour
25g semolina flour
pinch of salt
1 egg and 3-4 egg yolks
1 tsp olive oil
1 tsp cold water
225ml double cream
45g butter
salt
65g freshly grated Parmesan cheese
freshly ground pepper (4-6 twists of the mill)
tiny grating of nutmeg
Method
First make the pasta. Sieve the flour into a bowl and add the salt. Make a well in the centre, add the eggs (no need to whisk the eggs), oil and water. Mix into a dough with your hand. The pasta should just come together but shouldn't stick to your hand - if it does add a little more flour. (If it is too dry, add a little extra egg white being careful not to add too much.) Knead for 10 minutes until it becomes elastic. It should be quite pliable, wrap in clingfilm and rest in fridge for 20 minutes.
Divide the dough in half and roll out one piece at a time into a very thin sheet, keeping the other piece covered. You ought to be able to read the print on a matchbox through the pasta. A pasta machine or long thin rolling pin is a great advantage but you can manage perfectly well with an ordinary domestic rolling pin.
Cut into strips, 3mm wide.
Choose an enamelled cast-iron pan, or other flameproof dish that can later hold all the cooked fettuccine comfortably. Put in 150ml of the cream and all the butter and simmer over medium heat for less than a minute, until the butter and cream have thickened. Turn off the heat.
Bring 4.8 litres of water to the boil. Add 1 tablespoon of salt, then drop in the fettuccine and cover the pot until the water returns to the boil. If the fettuccine are fresh, they will be done a few seconds after the water returns to the boil. If dry, they will take a little longer. (Cook the fettuccine even firmer than usual, because they will be cooked more in the pan.) Drain immediately and thoroughly when done, and transfer to the pan containing the butter and cream.
Turn on the heat under the pan to low, and toss the fettuccine, coating them with sauce. Add the rest of the cream, all the grated cheese, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Toss briefly until the cream has thickened and the fettuccine are well coated. Check seasoning. Serve immediately from the pan, with an extra bowl of grated cheese.
Spaghetti with bacon and chilli
Chef Mark Moriarty shares the pasta dish he turns to when the last thing he wants to do is cook a meal
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
200g dried pasta
100g rindless streaky bacon
4 garlic cloves, crushed
2 chillies, diced
large handful parsley, chopped (if available)
100g Parmesan, grated
1 lemon, juice and zest
olive oil
Method
Place the pasta in boiling salted water, cook until just tender (6 minutes).
In a pot, heat the olive oil. Cut the bacon into lardons, fry in oil until crispy. Add the garlic and chilli and cook over a medium heat for two minutes or until the garlic has started to turn golden, season heavily.
Remove the pasta from the water and add to the oil mix, add a ladle full of pasta water, followed by the parmesan, lemon juice, zest and parsley.
Season with some more olive oil, lemon and salt and serve in warm bowls.
Classic lasagne
This classic family supper is creamy, rich and bursting with delicate root vegetables and tender minced beef flavoured with tomato and fresh herbs
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time5 hours 0 mins
Total Time5 hours 15 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
2 tbsp rapeseed oil
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large carrot, finely diced
100g button mushrooms
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
675g lean minced beef
2 tbsp tomato purée
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
50g butter
50g plain flour
900ml milk
100g Cheddar cheese, grated
14-16 lasagne sheets
salt and freshly grated black pepper
Method
To make the bolognese sauce, heat a large saucepan. Add the oil with the onion, carrot, mushrooms, garlic and thyme.
Cook for 8-10 minutes until the vegetables have softened and taken on a little colour, stirring occasionally. Add the minced beef and mix until well combined, then sauté until well browned, breaking up any lumps with a wooden spoon. Stir in the tomato purée and continue to cook for another minute or two, stirring.
Pour in the tomatoes and season to taste. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat to the lowest setting and simmer for 2 hours until the beef is meltingly tender and the sauce has slightly reduced.
To make the cheese sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Remove from the heat and gradually pour in the milk, whisking until smooth after each addition. Season to taste. Bring the sauce to the boil, whisking constantly, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes until smooth and thickened, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in most of the Cheddar cheese until melted.
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line 2 x 2.25 litre ovenproof dishes with a layer of lasagne sheets, breaking them to fi t as necessary. Add half of the bolognese and spread it into an even layer. Spread over half of the cheese sauce. Cover with another layer of the remaining lasagne sheets. Use the rest of the bolognese to make another layer and then pour over the remaining cheese sauce.
Scatter the rest of the Cheddar on top and bake for 1 hour or until the lasagnes are bubbling and lightly golden. Serve straight to the table.
This recipe is from Neven Maguire’s Complete Family Cookbook, published by Gill Books
Penne with chorizo and cream
When comfort food is a requirement, this quick and easy pasta is the answer
Servings6
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time12 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
450g penne
1 chorizo sausage
25g butter
1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
2 tins of chopped tomatoes,
salt
freshly ground pepper
sugar
pinch of crushed chillies
175ml cream
2 tbsp flat parsley, finely chopped
4 tbsp Parmesan, freshly grated
Method
Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. As it is cooking, make your sauce.
Melt the butter in a large sauté pan, add the chopped rosemary and diced tomatoes. Season with a pinch of salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar. Cook until the tomatoes have just begun to soften into a sauce, about 5 minutes.
Peel the casing off the chorizo if necessary and then half or quarter each round depending on size. Add to the pan with the crushed chillies, season lightly with salt (be careful not to overdo the salt as the sausage may be somewhat salty). Add the cream and chopped parsley, cook, stirring frequently until the cream comes to the boil. Simmer for 5-7 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.
When the pasta is cooked (it should be 'al dente'), drain and toss with the sauce, add the grated Parmesan. Toss again, check the seasoning. Sprinkle with flat parsley and serve at once.
Wild mushroom and courgette with orzo
We love this dish as a dinner in the midweek and eat the leftovers for lunch the following day
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
2 shallots, sliced thinly
1 courgette, halved lengthways and sliced thinly
300g mixed wild mushrooms
juice of half a lemon
handful of basil leaves
sea salt
pepper
50g butter
olive oil
150g orzo
For the pesto:
175g walnuts
1 clove of garlic
handful of fresh basil
100g Parmesan, grated
6 tbsp of olive oil
sea salt
Method
- Make the pesto by putting all the ingredients in a food processor and blitzing until smooth.
Cook the orzo in boiling salted water until al dente, drain and set aside.
Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the shallot along with 50g butter and cook until golden and soft. Next, add the courgette and cook for another five minutes.
Add the mushrooms to the pan along with a little sea salt and black pepper. Fry for another five minutes and then take off the heat. Stir in the juice of half a lemon. Stir through the basil and walnut pesto along with the orzo and serve garnished with lots of fresh basil.
Spaghetti and meatballs
A classic, comforting supper, this recipe is rich, easy to make and bursting with herby flavour
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
For the meatballs:
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 onion, peeled and finely chopped
1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
900g freshly minced beef (80% lean)
50g soft breadcrumbs
50ml milk
2-4 tbsp chopped fresh herbs, such as marjoram, or a mixture of parsley, chives and thyme leaves
1 egg, beaten
salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the tomato sauce:
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
225g onion, peeled and sliced
1 garlic clove, peeled, crushed
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
a good pinch of crushed chilli flakes (optional)
salt
black pepper
sugar
Method
First make the meatballs, heat the olive oil in a heavy, stainless-steel saucepan over a gentle heat and add the chopped onions and garlic. Cover and sweat on a gentle heat for 8-10 minutes until soft and slightly golden. Allow to cool.
Soak all the bread crumbs in milk. Put the freshly minced beef into a bowl and breadcrumbs in a bowl. Add the cold sweated onion and garlic, add the herbs (and chilli flakes if using) and the beaten egg. Season the mixture to taste. Fry a tiny bit to check the seasoning and adjust if necessary. Divide the mixture into about 24 round meatballs. Cover and refrigerate while you make your sauce.
Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. Heat the oil in a casserole or a stainless-steel saucepan. Add the sliced onion and crushed garlic, toss until coated, cover and sweat over a gentle heat until soft. Add the peeled and chopped tomatoes and chilli flakes, mix and season with salt, freshly ground pepper and a pinch of sugar (tinned tomatoes take more sweetening). Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, uncover and continue to cook for 15-20 minutes or until thick and unctuous.
Heat a frying pan over a medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Cook the meatballs for 8-10 minutes turning from time to time. When they are cooked, transfer to an ovenproof serving dish. Add to the hot tomato sauce, turn gently to cover. Pop into a preheated oven at 180°C/gas mark 4. Sprinkle the grated cheese on top or place under a preheated grill to let the cheese melt.
Serve immediately with cooked spaghetti, crusty bread and or just a green salad. Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in a pan of boiling water. Drain and turn into a hot serving dish. Spoon the meatballs and tomato sauce over the top and dig in!
Spinach and Ricotta ravioli
With a creamy Ricotta filling, these pasta parcels are easy to make and bursting with flavour - serve with Parmesan cheese
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
225g fresh pasta dough
225g fresh spinach, without stems
110g fresh Ricotta
3 tsps freshly grated nutmeg
salt
pepper
110g Parmesan cheese, grated
Method
Make the filling: Wash the spinach and cook in a covered saucepan on a low heat until the leaves wilt. Drain it thoroughly and squeeze dry. Allow it to cool, then chop it and mix with Ricotta cheese, freshly grated nutmeg, and salt and pepper.
Roll out the dough until paper thin and divide in half.
Brush one piece of dough lightly with water and put out teaspoons of filling at 4cm intervals. Cover with the remaining sheet of dough, press the top piece down gently to seal each mound of filling, making sure all the air is released. Cut into squares with a fluted pastry wheel or stamp out squares with a ravioli cutter.
Cook immediately, or if they are not being cooked the same day, transfer to floured greaseproof paper and leave for 5-6 hours to dry, depending on the filling.
Poach the ravioli in a large saucepan of gently boiling salted water for 8-10 minutes, or ‘al dente’ and drain.
Serve the grated Parmesan separately.