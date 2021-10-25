Overdid it at The Jazz? Here are five brunch ideas to make you feel like yourself again 

Eggs benedict, homemade mcmuffins and something sweet to round it off 
These brunch recipes will make you feel better in no time.

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 08:01

Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce

recipe by:Darina Allen

This recipe is a combination of two, ‘forgotten skills’: poaching eggs and making Hollandaise sauce, creating the perfect lazy breakfast

Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce

Servings

2

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

3 mins

Total Time

18 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs

  • 4 slices good sourdough bread or 2 English muffins or 2 bagels

  • butter

  • 4 slices home-cooked ham or 8 rashers good bacon, cooked

  • For the Hollandaise sauce:

  • 2 egg yolks

  • 125g butter, diced

  • 1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method

  1. First, make the Hollandaise sauce and keep it warm. Put the egg yolks in a heavy, stainless-steel saucepan on a low heat or in a bowl over hot water. Add 2 teaspoons of water and whisk thoroughly. Add the butter bit by bit, whisking all the time. As soon as one piece melts, add the next piece.

  2. The mixture will gradually thicken, but if it shows signs of becoming too thick or slightly scrambling, remove from the heat immediately and add a little cold water to cool it quickly. Do not leave the pan or stop whisking until the sauce is made.

  3. Finally add the lemon juice to taste.

  4. If the sauce is slow to thicken it may be because you are excessively cautious and the heat is too low. Increase the heat slightly and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens to coating consistency. It is important to remember that if you are making Hollandaise sauce in a saucepan directly over the heat, it should be possible to put your hand on the side of the saucepan at any stage. If the saucepan feels too hot for your hand, then it is also too hot for the sauce.

  5. Another good tip if you are making Hollandaise sauce for the first time is to keep a bowl of cold water close by so you can plunge the base of the saucepan into it if becomes too hot.

  6. Next poach the eggs. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil. Reduce the heat, swirl the water, crack the egg into a tiny bowl and slip the egg gently into the whirlpool in the centre, with the water temperature bubbling gently at just below boiling point. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the white is set and the yolk is still soft and runny.

  7. Meanwhile, toast or chargrill the bread, muffins or bagels. Slather a little butter on the hot bread and lay a slice of ham or freshly cooked crispy bacon on the base.

  8. Lift out the poached egg or eggs on a perforated spoon; drain and place on top of the toast.

  9. Coat generously with the Hollandaise sauce and serve immediately.

Sausage and egg muffins

recipe by:Mark Moriarty

No need to head to the drive-thru for this breakfast sandwich

Sausage and egg muffins

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

2 hours 0 mins

Total Time

2 hours 10 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 200g plain flour

  • ½ sachet fast action yeast (4g)

  • 140g milk

  • 25g melted butter

  • 10g caster sugar

  • 3g salt

  • 100g pork mince

  • 50g sausage meat (removed from your favourite brand of pork sausage)

  • 5g salt

  • 1tsp dried rosemary

  • 4 eggs

  • 4 slices cheese

Method

  1. Warm the milk to above hand temperature and add the dried yeast, then allow it to sit for one minute.

  2. Mix the flour, sugar, salt and melted butter, then add the milk and yeast. Knead for five minutes, until a soft, sticky dough is achieved. Transfer to a greased bowl and leave in a warm place to double in size. This should take about 45 minutes.

  3. Once doubled in size, turn out onto a floured bench and roll approximately. 1.5 inches thick. Use a cutter to cut into circles and place them onto a tray dusted in flour or polenta. Cover with a cloth and allow to double in size again (another 45 minutes approximately.

  4. Preheat your oven to 160°C. Heat a non-stick pan over a low heat, and cook the muffins for 4 minutes on each side, with a lid on. Remove and reserve.

  5. To make the patty, mix the pork mince, sausage meat (squeezed from its casing), salt and dried rosemary. Shape into thin pattys approximately two centimetres thick. Cook in a hot pan till crisp on both sides.

  6. Cook the eggs in a ring cutter to retain their shape, if you have one, and once the egg white is set, flip and cook for 1 more minute on the other side.

  7. Slice the muffins in two and toast them, then assemble with the pattys, cheese and egg. Serve immediately.

Shakshuka

recipe by:Colm O'Gorman

This is my favourite one-pot brunch recipe, perfect for lazy weekend breakfasts

Shakshuka

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

35 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • A good splash of olive oil

  • 1 medium white onion,

  • 2-3 bell peppers

  • 1 aubergine

  • 6 garlic cloves

  • 2 tsp sweet paprika

  • ½ tsp cumin seeds

  • 2 tins of chopped tomatoes

  • 3 tsp sugar

  • Juice of half a lemon

  • 8 eggs

  • A small bunch of coriander or parsley

Method

  1. Peel and thinly slice the onion, chop the peppers and the aubergine into about three centimetre chunks. Heat the oil in a large lidded heavy frying pan over a medium heat and add the onion. Cook until soft and a little golden, then add the peppers and the aubergine. Fry until the vegetables are soft, then add the chopped or grated garlic and the spices. Stir everything together and cook for about two to three minutes.

  2. Now pour in the chopped tomatoes and bring the pan to a soft, bubbly boil. Add in the sugar, turn down the heat to low and simmer for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. Add the lemon juice and stir that in well. Now taste the dish, and season with some flaky sea salt, you can also add a little cayenne pepper if you want to spice it up a little more.

  3. Use a serving spoon or a ladle to make eight hollows in the sauce. Crack an egg into each hollow. Cover the pan and turn the heat down as low as possible. Cook for another five to six minutes, until the eggs are perfectly poached, you want the eggs to be just set but the yolks should be nice and runny. Sprinkle over some roughly chopped coriander or parsley, and if you fancy it some crumbled feta cheese is a delicious topping for Shakshuka.

  4. Serve this with some fresh baked crusty bread or flatbreads and lots of creamy Greek yoghurt, some hummus would also be lovely on the side. My parsley flatbreads are perfect for scooping up the sauce and dipping in runny egg yolks. 

Caramelised banana and cinnamon French toast

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A real treat, this French toast is a reason to get up in the morning

Caramelised banana and cinnamon French toast

Servings

2

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • For the French toast:

  • 3 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp vanilla essence

  • 150ml milk

  • 1 baguette, sliced, or 4 slices of bread — it can be a little stale

  • sunflower oil, for frying

  • For the banana:

  • 3 tsp runny honey

  • 1 tsp vanilla essence

  • 10g brown sugar

  • 1 tbsp hot water

  • 2 bananas, peeled and sliced

  • knob of butter

  •  

Method

  1. Beat the eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk together. Pour into a flat dish so the bread can steep easily.

  2. Lay the slices of bread into the dish, turn them over after about 10 minutes to ensure they are well soaked.

  3. While the bread is soaking, caramelise the banana by mixing the honey, vanilla, and sugar into the warm water.

  4. Heat the butter in a pan and fry the bananas until they are golden on each side. Add the honey mixture and allow to bubble gently for a minute or two then remove from the pan and set aside.

  5. Heat the sunflower oil in a large heavy base pan over a medium heat. Fry the bread until golden on each side. Serve hot with the banana and some natural yoghurt.

Ricotta pancake stack with blueberries

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Enjoy these fluffy, melt in your mouth pancakes for a lazy weekend brunch with bluberries and a drizzle of honey

Ricotta pancake stack with blueberries

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 1 egg, separated

  • 200ml milk

  • zest of 2 oranges

  • zest of 1 lemon

  • 1 tsp vanilla essence

  • 200g plain flour

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • pinch of fine sea salt

  • 220g Ricotta

  • rapeseed or sunflower oil, for frying

  • 2 large handfuls of blueberries

  • honey, for drizzling

Method

  1. Mix the egg yolk, milk, zest and vanilla. Whisk the egg white until stiff.

  2. Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt together and make a well in the centre.

  3. Add the egg yolk mixture until combined. Beat in the Ricotta. Fold in the egg white.

  4. Heat the oil to hot in a heavy based frying pan. Spoon the batter into the pan and fry until golden underneath then flip the pancake around. Store between two heated plates in a very low oven until all the batter is used up.

  5. Coat the pan with a thin layer of oil when required.

  6. Serve with some more ricotta or natural yoghurt, blueberries and a drizzle of honey.

Something for the weekend: Seven of our best ever homemade takeaway recipes 

