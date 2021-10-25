Overdid it at The Jazz? Here are five brunch ideas to make you feel like yourself again 

Eggs Benedict with Hollandaise sauce
This recipe is a combination of two, ‘forgotten skills’: poaching eggs and making Hollandaise sauce, creating the perfect lazy breakfast
Servings2
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time3 mins
Total Time18 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 eggs
4 slices good sourdough bread or 2 English muffins or 2 bagels
butter
4 slices home-cooked ham or 8 rashers good bacon, cooked
For the Hollandaise sauce:
2 egg yolks
125g butter, diced
1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
Method
First, make the Hollandaise sauce and keep it warm. Put the egg yolks in a heavy, stainless-steel saucepan on a low heat or in a bowl over hot water. Add 2 teaspoons of water and whisk thoroughly. Add the butter bit by bit, whisking all the time. As soon as one piece melts, add the next piece.
The mixture will gradually thicken, but if it shows signs of becoming too thick or slightly scrambling, remove from the heat immediately and add a little cold water to cool it quickly. Do not leave the pan or stop whisking until the sauce is made.
Finally add the lemon juice to taste.
If the sauce is slow to thicken it may be because you are excessively cautious and the heat is too low. Increase the heat slightly and continue to whisk until the sauce thickens to coating consistency. It is important to remember that if you are making Hollandaise sauce in a saucepan directly over the heat, it should be possible to put your hand on the side of the saucepan at any stage. If the saucepan feels too hot for your hand, then it is also too hot for the sauce.
Another good tip if you are making Hollandaise sauce for the first time is to keep a bowl of cold water close by so you can plunge the base of the saucepan into it if becomes too hot.
Next poach the eggs. Bring a small saucepan of water to the boil. Reduce the heat, swirl the water, crack the egg into a tiny bowl and slip the egg gently into the whirlpool in the centre, with the water temperature bubbling gently at just below boiling point. Cook for 3-4 minutes, until the white is set and the yolk is still soft and runny.
Meanwhile, toast or chargrill the bread, muffins or bagels. Slather a little butter on the hot bread and lay a slice of ham or freshly cooked crispy bacon on the base.
Lift out the poached egg or eggs on a perforated spoon; drain and place on top of the toast.
Coat generously with the Hollandaise sauce and serve immediately.
Sausage and egg muffins
No need to head to the drive-thru for this breakfast sandwich
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 0 mins
Total Time2 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
200g plain flour
½ sachet fast action yeast (4g)
140g milk
25g melted butter
10g caster sugar
3g salt
100g pork mince
50g sausage meat (removed from your favourite brand of pork sausage)
5g salt
1tsp dried rosemary
4 eggs
4 slices cheese
Method
Warm the milk to above hand temperature and add the dried yeast, then allow it to sit for one minute.
Mix the flour, sugar, salt and melted butter, then add the milk and yeast. Knead for five minutes, until a soft, sticky dough is achieved. Transfer to a greased bowl and leave in a warm place to double in size. This should take about 45 minutes.
Once doubled in size, turn out onto a floured bench and roll approximately. 1.5 inches thick. Use a cutter to cut into circles and place them onto a tray dusted in flour or polenta. Cover with a cloth and allow to double in size again (another 45 minutes approximately.
Preheat your oven to 160°C. Heat a non-stick pan over a low heat, and cook the muffins for 4 minutes on each side, with a lid on. Remove and reserve.
To make the patty, mix the pork mince, sausage meat (squeezed from its casing), salt and dried rosemary. Shape into thin pattys approximately two centimetres thick. Cook in a hot pan till crisp on both sides.
Cook the eggs in a ring cutter to retain their shape, if you have one, and once the egg white is set, flip and cook for 1 more minute on the other side.
Slice the muffins in two and toast them, then assemble with the pattys, cheese and egg. Serve immediately.
Shakshuka
This is my favourite one-pot brunch recipe, perfect for lazy weekend breakfasts
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
A good splash of olive oil
1 medium white onion,
2-3 bell peppers
1 aubergine
6 garlic cloves
2 tsp sweet paprika
½ tsp cumin seeds
2 tins of chopped tomatoes
3 tsp sugar
Juice of half a lemon
8 eggs
A small bunch of coriander or parsley
Method
Peel and thinly slice the onion, chop the peppers and the aubergine into about three centimetre chunks. Heat the oil in a large lidded heavy frying pan over a medium heat and add the onion. Cook until soft and a little golden, then add the peppers and the aubergine. Fry until the vegetables are soft, then add the chopped or grated garlic and the spices. Stir everything together and cook for about two to three minutes.
Now pour in the chopped tomatoes and bring the pan to a soft, bubbly boil. Add in the sugar, turn down the heat to low and simmer for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. Add the lemon juice and stir that in well. Now taste the dish, and season with some flaky sea salt, you can also add a little cayenne pepper if you want to spice it up a little more.
Use a serving spoon or a ladle to make eight hollows in the sauce. Crack an egg into each hollow. Cover the pan and turn the heat down as low as possible. Cook for another five to six minutes, until the eggs are perfectly poached, you want the eggs to be just set but the yolks should be nice and runny. Sprinkle over some roughly chopped coriander or parsley, and if you fancy it some crumbled feta cheese is a delicious topping for Shakshuka.
Serve this with some fresh baked crusty bread or flatbreads and lots of creamy Greek yoghurt, some hummus would also be lovely on the side. My parsley flatbreads are perfect for scooping up the sauce and dipping in runny egg yolks.
Caramelised banana and cinnamon French toast
A real treat, this French toast is a reason to get up in the morning
Servings2
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
For the French toast:
3 eggs, lightly beaten
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla essence
150ml milk
1 baguette, sliced, or 4 slices of bread — it can be a little stale
sunflower oil, for frying
For the banana:
3 tsp runny honey
1 tsp vanilla essence
10g brown sugar
1 tbsp hot water
2 bananas, peeled and sliced
knob of butter
Method
Beat the eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk together. Pour into a flat dish so the bread can steep easily.
Lay the slices of bread into the dish, turn them over after about 10 minutes to ensure they are well soaked.
While the bread is soaking, caramelise the banana by mixing the honey, vanilla, and sugar into the warm water.
Heat the butter in a pan and fry the bananas until they are golden on each side. Add the honey mixture and allow to bubble gently for a minute or two then remove from the pan and set aside.
Heat the sunflower oil in a large heavy base pan over a medium heat. Fry the bread until golden on each side. Serve hot with the banana and some natural yoghurt.
Ricotta pancake stack with blueberries
Enjoy these fluffy, melt in your mouth pancakes for a lazy weekend brunch with bluberries and a drizzle of honey
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
1 egg, separated
200ml milk
zest of 2 oranges
zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp vanilla essence
200g plain flour
1 tsp baking powder
pinch of fine sea salt
220g Ricotta
rapeseed or sunflower oil, for frying
2 large handfuls of blueberries
honey, for drizzling
Method
Mix the egg yolk, milk, zest and vanilla. Whisk the egg white until stiff.
Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt together and make a well in the centre.
Add the egg yolk mixture until combined. Beat in the Ricotta. Fold in the egg white.
Heat the oil to hot in a heavy based frying pan. Spoon the batter into the pan and fry until golden underneath then flip the pancake around. Store between two heated plates in a very low oven until all the batter is used up.
Coat the pan with a thin layer of oil when required.
Serve with some more ricotta or natural yoghurt, blueberries and a drizzle of honey.