How to make the best chicken pie with shop-bought pastry and other easy shortcuts

Pies are wonderful things. An all-in-one-dinner that looks as though it took a very long time to make, with a few smart shortcuts, you can cut your preparation time in half and nobody needs to know a thing.

Use shop-bought pastry

Especially when cooking midweek. It is difficult enough trying to find the time to cook dinner, let alone getting your head around making pastry. If you are shopping on the day, pick up a roll of puff pastry from your chiller aisle and brush it with a mixture of beaten egg and water before you place it on the chicken mixture. If you are planning ahead, buy a block of all-butter puff from your freezer aisle and chill in the fridge the day before you plan to use it. The result will be as close to homemade as you will find.

Save the leftover roast chicken and vegetables

A pie is made for leftovers. Shred the meat - dark and light - into your sauce. Add in leftover roast carrots, onions, turnips - they will all be delicious when covered in the tasty pie sauce.

Use frozen vegetables

Frozen peas are always a winner, but for those who are super tight on time, I am not above a pre-chopped and frozen onion, pepper or garlic.

Make your roux and keep it in the fridge

As we go into winter, lots of Darina Allen's comforting recipes call for the addition of roux as a thickener. I like to make a batch, by melting and cooking equal quantities of butter and flour together over a low heat until the mixture smells like biscuits and then I keep it in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a month.

Use chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken

You can cut the cooking time of this pie significantly by poaching four chicken breasts for 15 minutes in 500ml readymade chicken stock with the addition of a sprig of tarragon and a carrot and an onion, chopped. If you are using this method, skip straight to point three and take two hours off your cooking time.