Old-Hollywood glamour comes to Cork at Imperial Hotel's new Sketch cocktail bar

Botanical-based tipples and afternoon tea are the order of the day in the Imperial's newest food venture
Pictured at the launch of Sketch are General Manager Bastien Peyraud and staff member Leah Prendergast.

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 11:31
Mike McGrath Bryan

Cork's Imperial Hotel has launched a new, retro-themed cocktail bar on the city's South Mall - its third bar/restaurant opening in recent times.

Sketch is now on Pembroke Street, one of the streets being made a permanent, pedestrianised outdoor dining space, joining Thyme at Seventy-Six on the Mall, and Lafayette’s.

The Sketch Garden cocktail.
“We are truly excited to share Sketch with the people of Cork and our hotel guests, and are very proud of our focus on local and sustainability,” said GM Bastien Peyraud, in a press release.

“I anticipate it will be a fantastic melting pot of people, style, music, good food, and great drinks.”

Cocktails on offer include the house speciality 'Sketch Garden'; a cocktail made with Maharani Gin, Poachers tonic, lime, pear, and mint; and 'The Princess Grace', made with Ketel One Vodka, strawberries, Triple Sec, Champagne and syrup topped with prosecco. 

Smoked cocktails and customisable espresso martinis are also on the drinks menu, while a non-alcoholic Sparkling Pear Kombucha sits alongside a unique 'invisible' cocktail that costs a €5 donation to Cork Simon.

Birdcage platters of shareable bites at Sketch.
Birdcage platters of shareable nibbles are available, including themed Seachuterie, Charcuterie, Cheesy, Meaty, and vegan offerings with ingredients sourced from the nearby English Market.

Artist Ethan Desmond has overseen the interior aesthetic, informed by old-Hollywood glamour, and featuring sketches of iconic Cork locations.

The Imperial Hotel occupies a unique place in Leeside history as the city's very first hotel - referring to itself as the ‘Grande Dame’ of Cork.

Over the years, the hotel's historical value has ranged from hosting anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass on his speaking tour of Ireland, to being one of the very first function-room locations to host events for Cork's LGBT* community.

