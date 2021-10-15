How to make the best apple cake and a homemade custard to serve with it

Turn a windfall of apples into the most comforting dessert. These are our most popular apple cake recipes, and the perfect sauce to serve with them
Homemade apple cake is a hug in a bowl. Picture: Brid O'Donovan

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 11:10
Ciara McDonnell

Chunky apple cake with caramel sauce

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This cake will last a few days in an airtight container, but only add the sauce just before serving the cake

Chunky apple cake with caramel sauce

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 113g butter

  • 120g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs

  • 2 tsp vanilla

  • 135g self-raising flour

  • 2 apples, cored, peeled and sliced into chunks for the sauce:

  • 85g butter

  • 100g light brown sugar

  • 60ml milk

  • 1 tsp vanilla

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line an 8-inch round tin with parchment. A loose-base or springform tin works best.

  2. Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add the eggs and vanilla making sure to scrape the sides of the bowl every now and then.

  3. Add the flour until a smooth batter is formed. Stir in the chunks of apple and scoop the mixture into your prepared tin. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean from the cake batter.

  4. Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.

  5. To make the sauce melt the butter in a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat.

  6. Once the butter has melted, stir in the sugar until dissolved. Stir it for about a minute then turn up the heat slightly allowing the mixture to bubble. Stir for another two minutes then stir in the milk and vanilla. Repeat the two minutes of stirring then set aside for about 10 minutes to cool slightly then pour the sauce over your apple cake.

Simple apple cake

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

This is a gorgeous upside-down cake where the magic happens when you flip over the cake pan onto a plate. Soft and warm baked apples surrounded by a luxurious caramel sauce

Simple apple cake

Servings

12

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 100g butter

  • 160g soft light brown sugar

  • 175g cream flour

  • 1 tsp ground ginger

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • Pinch of salt

  • 3  eating apples 

  • 3 eggs

  • 200g caster sugar

  • 150ml vegetable oil

  • Crème fraiche, to serve

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Line a 10-inch cake tin with butter and baking paper such that nothing can leak out.

  3. Place the butter and brown sugar in the prepared cake tin and put it in the oven for around 6 minutes so that the sugar melts into the butter and starts to bubble gently.

  4. In a large mixing bowl, place the dry ingredients of flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder and salt, mixing together with a whisk or fork to combine well. Set aside.

  5. Take two of the apples and peel and core them before cutting them into 10-12 wedges.

  6. Arrange these slices at the bottom of the tin on the caramel in a circular pattern. Core the remaining apple but leave the skin on and coarsely grate it. Place the grated apple in a large mixing jug along with the eggs, caster sugar and vegetable oil. Whisk together well and then combine with the dry ingredients. Fold the wet into the dry well to combine. Pour the resulting cake batter over the caramel and apple slices and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.

  7. Test with a skewer (it should come out clean) before placing the cake tin on a wire rack to cool. When cooled enough to handle, invert the cake onto a serving place. Serve with crème fraiche.

Apple and raspberry cake

recipe by:Darina Allen

If you can't get your hands on geranium leaves, just leave them out

Apple and raspberry cake

Servings

10

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

1 hours 10 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 8-12 lemon geranium leaves (Pelargonium graveolens)

  • 3-4 cooking apples

  • 150g raspberries

  • 25g caster sugar

  • crème fraîche or softly whipped cream, to serve

  • For the sponge base:

  • 225g butter, softened

  • 175g caster sugar

  • 275g self-raising flour

  • 4 eggs

  • For the sweet geranium sugar:

  • 2-4 sweet geranium leaves

  • 50g caster sugar

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 160°C.

  2. Line the base of a 33 x 23 x 5cm cake tin, or a 25.5cm sauté pan or cast-iron frying pan with parchment paper, allowing it to hang over the sides. Arrange 6-8 sweet geranium leaves over the base – these give the sponge a haunting lemony flavour.

  3. To make the sponge base, combine the butter, sugar and flour in the bowl of a food processor. Whizz for a second or two, then add the eggs and stop as soon as the mixture comes together. Spoon the mixture over the base of the tin as evenly as possible (over the sweet geranium leaves).

  4. Peel the apples. Cut into thin slices and arrange on top of the sponge in three lines. Arrange a line of raspberries in between each row. Sprinkle 25g of caster sugar over the top and bake for about 50 minutes.

  5. Meanwhile, make the sweet geranium sugar.

  6. Whizz 2–4 sweet geranium leaves with the caster sugar in a food processor. Spread over a baking tray and set aside at room temperature to dry out.

  7. Once it is fully cooked, the centre of the cake should be firm to the touch and the edges slightly shrunk from the sides of the tin. Serve in the tin, sprinkled with the sweet geranium sugar. Alternatively, leave to rest in the tin for 4–5 minutes before turning out. Serve with crème fraîche or softly whipped cream.

Kerry apple cake with cinnamon sugar

recipe by:Darina Allen

Fresh, juicy apples combine beautifully with cinnamon sugar to enhance the flavour - serve with softly whipped cream for a delicious treat

Kerry apple cake with cinnamon sugar

Servings

10

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 2 eggs

  • 225g caster sugar

  • 110g butter

  • 150ml creamy milk

  • 185g plain flour

  • 3 tsp baking powder

  • 3-4 Bramley cooking apples

  • 30g sugar

  • 25g caster sugar

  • ¼ tsp fresh ground cinnamon

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease and flour a 20 x 30cm (8 x 12 inch) roasting tin or lasagne dish.

  2. Whisk the eggs and the caster sugar in a bowl until the mixture is really thick and fluffy.

  3. Bring the butter and milk to the boil in saucepan, and stir, still boiling, into the eggs and sugar.

  4. Sieve in the flour and baking powder and fold carefully into the batter so that there are no lumps of flour. Pour the mixture into the prepared roasting tin.

  5. Peel and core the apples and cut into thin slices, arrange them overlapping on top of the batter. Sprinkle with the remaining sugar.

  6. Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 180°C for a further 20-25 minutes, or until well risen and golden brown. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cut into slices. Serve with softly whipped cream.

Sunken apple cake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Fresh, juicy apples work beautifully with the delicate, velvety crumb of this autumnal cake

Sunken apple cake

Servings

12

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

1 hours 5 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 400g apples, peeled and cored and cut into chunks

  • juice of ½ lemon

  • 225g butter, softened

  • 4 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 220g golden caster sugar

  • 350g self-raising flour

  • 2 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch round spring-form or loose-based tin with baking parchment.

  2. Toss the chunks of apple in the lemon juice and set aside.

  3. Put the butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and baking powder into a large bowl and combine well. Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and dot the chunks of apple on top. Some might sink. Sprinkle or sieve the ground cinnamon over the top.

  4. Bake for about 50 minutes until the cake is baked through. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Vanilla custard

recipe by:Darina Allen

Delicious hot or cold, once you've mastered custard you'll never look back

Vanilla custard

Servings

4

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

12 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 5 eggs, organic and free-range if possible

  • 1 ¼ tbsp caster sugar

  • ½ tsp pure vanilla extract

  • 1 ¼ pints (750ml) rich milk

Method

  1. Whisk the eggs with the sugar and vanilla extract. Heat the milk to the ‘shivery’ stage and add it to the egg mixture whisking all the time.

  2. Put into a heavy saucepan and stir over a gentle heat until the custard coats the back of the wooden spoon lightly. Don’t let it boil or it will curdle.

