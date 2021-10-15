How to make the best apple cake and a homemade custard to serve with it

Chunky apple cake with caramel sauce
This cake will last a few days in an airtight container, but only add the sauce just before serving the cake
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
113g butter
120g golden caster sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
135g self-raising flour
2 apples, cored, peeled and sliced into chunks for the sauce:
85g butter
100g light brown sugar
60ml milk
1 tsp vanilla
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line an 8-inch round tin with parchment. A loose-base or springform tin works best.
Beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Slowly add the eggs and vanilla making sure to scrape the sides of the bowl every now and then.
Add the flour until a smooth batter is formed. Stir in the chunks of apple and scoop the mixture into your prepared tin. Bake for about 40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean from the cake batter.
Once cool enough to handle place on a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the sauce melt the butter in a heavy-based saucepan over a low heat.
Once the butter has melted, stir in the sugar until dissolved. Stir it for about a minute then turn up the heat slightly allowing the mixture to bubble. Stir for another two minutes then stir in the milk and vanilla. Repeat the two minutes of stirring then set aside for about 10 minutes to cool slightly then pour the sauce over your apple cake.
Simple apple cake
This is a gorgeous upside-down cake where the magic happens when you flip over the cake pan onto a plate. Soft and warm baked apples surrounded by a luxurious caramel sauce
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
100g butter
160g soft light brown sugar
175g cream flour
1 tsp ground ginger
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
3 eating apples
3 eggs
200g caster sugar
150ml vegetable oil
Crème fraiche, to serve
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Line a 10-inch cake tin with butter and baking paper such that nothing can leak out.
Place the butter and brown sugar in the prepared cake tin and put it in the oven for around 6 minutes so that the sugar melts into the butter and starts to bubble gently.
In a large mixing bowl, place the dry ingredients of flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking powder and salt, mixing together with a whisk or fork to combine well. Set aside.
Take two of the apples and peel and core them before cutting them into 10-12 wedges.
Arrange these slices at the bottom of the tin on the caramel in a circular pattern. Core the remaining apple but leave the skin on and coarsely grate it. Place the grated apple in a large mixing jug along with the eggs, caster sugar and vegetable oil. Whisk together well and then combine with the dry ingredients. Fold the wet into the dry well to combine. Pour the resulting cake batter over the caramel and apple slices and bake in the oven for 40 minutes.
Test with a skewer (it should come out clean) before placing the cake tin on a wire rack to cool. When cooled enough to handle, invert the cake onto a serving place. Serve with crème fraiche.
Apple and raspberry cake
If you can't get your hands on geranium leaves, just leave them out
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
8-12 lemon geranium leaves (Pelargonium graveolens)
3-4 cooking apples
150g raspberries
25g caster sugar
crème fraîche or softly whipped cream, to serve
For the sponge base:
225g butter, softened
175g caster sugar
275g self-raising flour
4 eggs
For the sweet geranium sugar:
2-4 sweet geranium leaves
50g caster sugar
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C.
Line the base of a 33 x 23 x 5cm cake tin, or a 25.5cm sauté pan or cast-iron frying pan with parchment paper, allowing it to hang over the sides. Arrange 6-8 sweet geranium leaves over the base – these give the sponge a haunting lemony flavour.
To make the sponge base, combine the butter, sugar and flour in the bowl of a food processor. Whizz for a second or two, then add the eggs and stop as soon as the mixture comes together. Spoon the mixture over the base of the tin as evenly as possible (over the sweet geranium leaves).
Peel the apples. Cut into thin slices and arrange on top of the sponge in three lines. Arrange a line of raspberries in between each row. Sprinkle 25g of caster sugar over the top and bake for about 50 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the sweet geranium sugar.
Whizz 2–4 sweet geranium leaves with the caster sugar in a food processor. Spread over a baking tray and set aside at room temperature to dry out.
Once it is fully cooked, the centre of the cake should be firm to the touch and the edges slightly shrunk from the sides of the tin. Serve in the tin, sprinkled with the sweet geranium sugar. Alternatively, leave to rest in the tin for 4–5 minutes before turning out. Serve with crème fraîche or softly whipped cream.
Kerry apple cake with cinnamon sugar
Fresh, juicy apples combine beautifully with cinnamon sugar to enhance the flavour - serve with softly whipped cream for a delicious treat
Servings10
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
2 eggs
225g caster sugar
110g butter
150ml creamy milk
185g plain flour
3 tsp baking powder
3-4 Bramley cooking apples
30g sugar
25g caster sugar
¼ tsp fresh ground cinnamon
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C. Grease and flour a 20 x 30cm (8 x 12 inch) roasting tin or lasagne dish.
Whisk the eggs and the caster sugar in a bowl until the mixture is really thick and fluffy.
Bring the butter and milk to the boil in saucepan, and stir, still boiling, into the eggs and sugar.
Sieve in the flour and baking powder and fold carefully into the batter so that there are no lumps of flour. Pour the mixture into the prepared roasting tin.
Peel and core the apples and cut into thin slices, arrange them overlapping on top of the batter. Sprinkle with the remaining sugar.
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to 180°C for a further 20-25 minutes, or until well risen and golden brown. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Cut into slices. Serve with softly whipped cream.
Sunken apple cake
Fresh, juicy apples work beautifully with the delicate, velvety crumb of this autumnal cake
Servings12
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
400g apples, peeled and cored and cut into chunks
juice of ½ lemon
225g butter, softened
4 eggs, lightly beaten
220g golden caster sugar
350g self-raising flour
2 tsp baking powder, sieved
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch round spring-form or loose-based tin with baking parchment.
Toss the chunks of apple in the lemon juice and set aside.
Put the butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and baking powder into a large bowl and combine well. Scoop the batter into your prepared tin and dot the chunks of apple on top. Some might sink. Sprinkle or sieve the ground cinnamon over the top.
Bake for about 50 minutes until the cake is baked through. Once cool enough to handle remove from the tin and place on a wire rack to cool completely.
Vanilla custard
Delicious hot or cold, once you've mastered custard you'll never look back
Servings4
Preparation Time2 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time12 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
5 eggs, organic and free-range if possible
1 ¼ tbsp caster sugar
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
1 ¼ pints (750ml) rich milk
Method
- Whisk the eggs with the sugar and vanilla extract. Heat the milk to the ‘shivery’ stage and add it to the egg mixture whisking all the time.
Put into a heavy saucepan and stir over a gentle heat until the custard coats the back of the wooden spoon lightly. Don’t let it boil or it will curdle.