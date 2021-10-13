Want to be a flexitarian? Here are five dinners that won't make you miss meat

Whether you want to reduce your carbon footprint or are interested in making your diet a little more plant-based, a flexitarian outlook may be the one for you.

Often referred to as 'casual vegetarianism,' a flexitarian approach to eating is just that: flexible. Focusing on plant-based nutrition, a flexitarian diet incorporates a reduced amount of meat, focusing instead on plant-based proteins.

According to Bord Bia's Lifestyle Dietary Lifestyles report 2021, a survey of some 18,000 people from nine countries, 16% of Irish people follow a flexitarian diet, and it makes sense.

Defined as 'a person who has a primarily vegetarian diet but occasionally eats meat or fish,' it seems that by following a flexitarian way of life, you really can have it all.

It is a good way of trying to embrace more plant-based food, says registered dietician Maria Lucey.

"Animal products (meat, eggs and dairy) are valuable sources of many nutrients in our diet, however, in Ireland, we tend to overconsume meat products. Conversely, Irish people are eating less than half of the recommended daily portions of fruit and vegetables."

She says that following a flexitarian way of life is not only good for the environment but it's also good for our bodies.

"In terms of health benefits, research suggests a flexitarian diet may offer much of the same health benefits as the Mediterranean-style of eating. A Mediterranean dietary pattern includes a high intake of extra virgin (cold pressed) olive oil, vegetables (leafy greens), fruits, cereals, nuts, and pulses/legumes; twice-weekly servings of fish and seafood; moderate portions of dairy foods and eggs; infrequent servings of meat; and occasional poultry."

The good news is that meat-free dinners are quick easy and completely delicious. Here are five of our favourites to whet your appetite.

Sweet potato, black bean and quinoa chilli recipe by:Darina Allen Quinoa is a super nutritious grain that originally comes from the Andean region of South America. It is full of protein and has more vitamins and minerals than virtually any other grain, so it’s a brilliant option for vegetarians and vegans. Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

225g (8oz) onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 – 1 teaspoon chilli flakes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

750g (1lb 10oz) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2.5cm (1 inch) dice

450g (1lb) ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped, or 400g (14oz) can chopped tomatoes

100g (3 1/2oz) quinoa

500ml (18fl oz) vegetable or chicken stock

200g (7oz) black beans, soaked overnight and cooked for 1 – 1 ½ hours (depending on the age of the beans) until just tender or 400g (14oz) can

black beans, drained and rinsed

a pinch of brown sugar (optional)

4 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander

sea salt and freshly-ground black pepper

To serve:

Natural yoghurt or labneh Method Heat the extra virgin olive oil in a sauté pan over a medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and chilli flakes and toss together. Reduce the heat, cover and sweat for 5–6 minutes until soft but not coloured. Add the cumin and coriander and season well with salt and pepper. Add the sweet potatoes, tomatoes, quinoa and stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the black beans and continue to simmer for 20–30 minutes or until the sweet potato and quinoa are tender. Season to taste, you may need to add a little brown sugar if using canned tomatoes. Serve in a warm bowl scattered with lots of fresh coriander and a dollop of yoghurt or labneh.



Extracted from How to Cook: The 100 Essential Recipes Everyone Should Know by Darina Allen (Kyle)

Cheesy tomato and aubergine bake recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This dish gives you so many options for dinner. It’s delicious by itself or served alongside some chicken, fish or couscous. If you want a freezer-friendly version, just leave out the egg topping but cook everything else as normal Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 27 mins Total Time 37 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 aubergines, cut lengthways into thin slices

olive oil

salt

pepper

2 onions, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

handful of basil leaves, torn

3 eggs, beaten

30g Mozzarella, sliced

1 tbsp Parmesan, grated Method Preheat the oven to 160°C. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking. Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée. Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C. Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish. Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the Mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.

Roz Purcell's oyster mushroom Shawarma Oyster mushrooms roasted in spices are my favourite if you’re looking for a meaty substitute from a vegetable - roasted in spices and oil, they have an almost chicken thigh texture Servings 4 Preparation Time 10 mins Cooking Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Course Main Ingredients 4 wraps

600g oyster mushrooms

6 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp cumin

1 tbsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp coriander

½ tsp cinnamon

pinch of sea salt

1 tsp pepper

To serve:

hummus

lettuce

tomatoes

pickled onion Method Preheat the oven to 200°C fan On a large flat oven tray add the oyster mushrooms and drizzle over the oil and spices, using your hands combine the mushrooms in oil and spices well. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes. Serve tightly packed in a wrap or pita alongside hummus, lettuce, tomato & pickled onion.

Red lentil dhal recipe by:Michelle Darmody This creamy, flavourful vegetarian dhal is the perfect dish to warm you up on a cold day, filled with a gentle spice and enjoyed with rice Servings 4 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 15 mins Total Time 20 mins Course Main Cuisine Indian Ingredients rice, for four

400g red lentils

2 tsp ground turmeric

generous knob of butter

dash of rapeseed oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red chilli, finely sliced

thumb size piece of ginger, grated

2 ripe tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tsp cumin seeds, toasted

1 tsp ground coriander

handful of coriander, chopped Method Put the rice on to boil and drain when cooking. Cover the lentils with water in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and stir in the turmeric and butter. Allow to bubble away gently until the lentils have softened. Add more water if needed. Heat the oil in a frying pan and gently sauté the onion, once it has turned translucent add the garlic, chillies, grated ginger and the tomatoes. After five minutes of cooking on a very low heat stir in the cumin and coriander. Set aside until the lentils are cooked. Stir the lentils to check their consistency, they should be like a thick soup, add a little more water if necessary. Stir in the contents from the pan and season to taste. Serve the dhal with the rice and some coriander sprinkled on top.

Vegan cottage pie with sweet potato mash recipe by:The Happy Pear This classic, comforting family supper bursting with delicate vegetables is also delicious the next day (if there are leftovers!) Servings 6 Preparation Time 20 mins Cooking Time 40 mins Total Time 60 mins Course Main Ingredients 2 carrots or parsnips

100g green beans

3 tins of cooked Puy lentils, or other green or brown lentils

6 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves a pinch of salt

3 tablespoons tamari/soy sauce

750ml veg stock

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

For the mash:

750g sweet potatoes

250g potatoes

1 tsp salt

100ml milk

a pinch of ground black pepper

For the coriander cream:

100g cashew nuts

65ml water

15g fresh coriander

1⁄3 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC fan/200°C. Put the cashew nuts into a bowl, cover with boiling water and leave to soak for 10 minutes. Chop the sweet potatoes and regular potatoes into uniform bite-size pieces so that they will cook evenly. Put them into a medium pan, cover with water, bring to the boil and cook until soft, about 20–25 minutes. Grate the carrots or parsnips. Trim the green beans and cut them in half. Drain and rinse the lentils. Pick the leaves off the thyme sprigs. Put another medium pan on a high heat and add the grated carrot or parsnip. Add the thyme leaves, bay leaves and a pinch of salt, mix well, and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the drained lentils and the tamari/soy sauce, then slowly add the veg stock. Add the black pepper, bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer, letting the stock slowly evaporate for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, make the coriander cream. Drain and rinse the soaked cashew nuts. Put them into a blender with the rest of the coriander cream ingredients (reserving a few coriander leaves for garnish) and blend until nice and smooth. If the lentil mixture is dry once it has thickened, add 2 tablespoons of water and ½ tablespoon of tamari/soy sauce and season. Add the green beans and stir them through the hot lentil mixture, letting them cook for a minute or two. Remove from the heat and set aside. Drain the potatoes, then put them back into the pan and add 1 teaspoon of salt and the milk. Mash it all together until lovely and smooth. Remove the bay leaves from the lentil and veg mixture, then spoon into a 28cm x 20cm baking dish. Drizzle over half the coriander cream, and distribute the sweet potato mash evenly on top. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, until the top crisps. Before serving, drizzle over the rest of the coriander cream and garnish with the reserved coriander leaves.

The Happy Health Plan by David and Stephen Flynn (The Happy Pear) is published by Penguin Life and is out now.