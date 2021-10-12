What are dalgona cookies from Squid Game and how to make them at home

Squid Game is on track to be one of Netflix's biggest success stories.
Currently the most-watched show on the streaming platform across ninety countries including Ireland, the Korean drama sees people who are in dire financial straits invited to join a game which could win them 45.6 billion South Korean won (around €33 million).
And it's not just the episodes that are going viral.
To be in with a chance to win the prize pot, contestants must compete by playing traditional children’s games, paying with their life if they lose.
In one of the challenges, contestants have to make dalgona cookies - a honeycomb sweet - and carve shapes into the surface. If the cookie crumbles, the contestants meet a grisly end.
This cheery scene has borne a social media obsession with making the candy - which has just two simple ingredients - and here's how you make it.
Dalgona cookies
Inspired by the Netflix show Squid Game, these honeycomb sweets are easy to make and taste delicious
Servings3
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time10 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
9 tbsp granulated sugar
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
Method
Sprinkle the sugar into a cold frying pan and heat over a medium heat, swirling gently but not stirring until golden and melted.
Turn off the heat and stir in the bicarbonate of soda immediately. The mixture should turn a lighter colour.
Pour into a circular shape onto a piece of parchment and working quickly, cover with another layer of parchment and flatten with the base of a pot.
Using a cookie cutter, press your chosen shape into the cookie, but not all the way through.