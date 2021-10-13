The pandemic made me hate cooking. Here’s how I learned to love it again

If you read this headline and thought to yourself, “Ha, I would rather burn my kitchen down than cook another meal,” then you are my people.

There have been times over the last number of months when I have fantasised about a) employing a personal chef who would have to adhere to an extremely rigid preference sheet set by me when I am premenstrual and b) setting fire to my kitchen and running as far as the wind will take me, to a land where no person ever has to cook again.

I thought that the pandemic would cement and inflate my love of cooking. As a committed and wildly enthusiastic home cook, it should have been my time to shine.

Jam seemed to be the way forward at the very beginning.

In the beginning, I took to it like a duck to water, embracing my inner doomsday prepper and sterilising jars like a maniac, getting ready for the apocalypse.

And then, I realised that toilet paper was not going to run out, and my children were not going to have to exist on a diet of those tiny round potatoes in jars. And a deep hatred of my kitchen began to take hold.

It was the constant cooking that started to brew resentment. The fact that everyone was always home meant that everyone always wanted to eat, and as head chef of my household, it was like being a short-order cook at a mediocre diner.

And this is the thing about running a diner out of a domestic kitchen: the cleaning is on an industrial scale. I found myself doing nightly wash downs, wiping grime from counters and tiles and polishing my counter with gritted teeth while everyone else was watching television.

I was falling on my own sword of course. My insistence on eating food that is 90% cooked from scratch and the fact that we live in a rural area means that there was just no escape from the kitchen.

Daily brown bread and scones were just part of my job.

“I am not a slave,” I grumbled as I whipped up batches of scones and brown bread. “I AM NOT A SLAVE,” I intoned loudly as I brushed out the pizza oven that we bought in the spring and became instantly fanatical about it.

One Sunday, about a month ago, I found myself cooking two types of chilli (one veg and one meat, if you must know) at 7 am on a Sunday. As the house contracted and expanded with the snores of my family, I rapped a message on the counter with my spatulas. I. AM. NOT. A. SLAVE.

I realised that it was not the cooking that was causing me to feel enraged. It was the feeling that somehow hours of batch cooking at the weekend was a part of my job description.

In the past, time spent on my own in the kitchen was a solace. For me, cooking was like going to church. In the quiet monotony of chopping and stirring and tasting and seasoning, I unfurled my thoughts and my worries, dissolving them into the dish that I was making.

Chilli con carne was the dish that broke me.

That morning I finished my chilli and I shut the kitchen for the day. A suggestion of chips for dinner was met with whoops of joy, and the world did not stop turning because I was not filling the fridge with food for my family to eat.

Over the next week, we ate from the freezer stash I had built up over time as I recalibrated the situation.

I took my favourite cookbooks down from their shelf and reacquainted myself with my old friends. Darina, Mary, Nigella, Neven, Donal. The people whose recipes I have cooked for my whole adult life. I leafed through the pages, dotted with sauce spatters and remnants of cake batter.

I remembered rolling Nigella’s tiny meatballs for the first time and how her addition of cardamom to chilli con carne changed my whole perception of what it should taste like. I thought about Donal Skehan’s Singapore noodles and how I was terrified of cooking Asian food before I made them. I read Darina Allen’s recipe for penne with tomatoes, chorizo and cream and realised that I hadn’t made this - my first ever successful pasta dish - in over a year. I revisited Mary Berry’s all-in-one approach to sponge cakes and how this recipe stopped my fear of baking in its tracks.

The books, whose splatters are a living history of my kitchen, reminded me of times before a pandemic made me feel like a line cook – a time when I just enjoyed the process.

Since that week, I have made it my business to reacquaint myself with the food that makes me excited about cooking.

On Sunday, I spent the morning with Neven Maguire’s new book Learn To Cook, and what a pleasure it was. I road-tested his Chocolate Brownie S'mores and Marmalade Chicken, and then in the evening, I delighted my family with Currabinny Cooks’ frying pan pizza.

That night, for the first time in a long time, I felt sated as I wiped down my counters before going to bed. Along with the pots and pans, I had put away some of my worries and remembered the simple joy that comes from cooking.