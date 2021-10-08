Your easy Italian-inspired menu for a cosy night in

The weather has taken a turn and with it the impetus to leave the house. If you're planning a night in this weekend, treat yourself to an Italian feast. Pour a glass of Italian wine and pretend that you're in Rome for the evening. We've even sorted out the menu for you.
Begin with some cheese or cured meat. We love this mozzarella dish with ciabatta bread.
Mozzarella and slow-cooked tomatoes
Use ripe, vibrant heritage tomatoes and pair with good quality Mozzarella for a classic, irresistible dish worth the wait
Servings2
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 30 mins
Total Time2 hours 50 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
4-6 ripe heirloom tomatoes
2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
extra virgin olive oil
1 sprig of thyme, leaves only
1 sprig of rosemary, needles chopped finely
2 balls of fresh buffalo Mozzarella
1 bunch of fresh basil leaves
Method
Preheat the oven to 120°C
Place the tomatoes, whole, in a small roasting tin and scatter over the chopped garlic, thyme and rosemary.
Cover in olive oil and season with sea salt. Bake slowly for 2½-3 hours until the tomatoes are soft, hot and ready to burst.
Serve in a bowl with a ball of Mozzarella with some cooking juices, olive oil, salt and fresh basil.
Move on to a plate of risotto or pasta; a carbonara is always a winner.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Made in the traditional way, using eggs and parmesan cheese, this is a delicious dish
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
125g pancetta or unsmoked streaky bacon
1 small onion
2 cloves of garlic
100g fresh grated parmesan cheese
A little olive oil
4 large egg yolks
350-400g of dried spaghetti or linguine
Method
Put a large pan of water on to boil, add just a little salt. Be careful not to oversalt the water as you will be using some of it later in the sauce. A little less than a teaspoon is plenty. Finely chop the onion and garlic. Chop the pancetta or streaky bacon.
Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan and add the chopped bacon. Fry until the bacon is crisp and golden, this will take about five minutes.
While the bacon is cooking add the pasta to the pan of boiling water and bring it back to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover the pan and cook for ten minutes or until the pasta is done but still has a little bite.
Remove the cooked bacon from the pan and set aside.
Add the onions and garlic to the frying pan and sauté until soft, about another five minutes. While the garlic and onion are cooking, whisk the egg yolks in a medium sized bowl with some fresh ground black pepper. Add the grated parmesan to the eggs and mix it to combine. When the pasta has about three minutes left to go, take a ladle of the cooking water from the pasta, and add that to the egg and cheese mixture. Whisk it to combine it well. Put the cooked bacon back in the pan with the sauteed garlic and onion and warm it through for a moment.
When the pasta is cooked, drain it, reserving just a little more of the cooking water in case you need it to thin the sauce, and pop it back in the pan.
Do not return the pan to the heat, instead finish the dish off the heat or you will scramble the eggs when you add the sauce. Add the bacon, onion and garlic to the pasta and pour over the egg and cheese.
Using a large fork or tongs, lift up the pasta and mix it with the sauce so that everything is well combined and coated in sauce. The sauce will thicken nicely, but not scramble, this will only take a minute or two. If you think the sauce is a little thick, add a few tablespoons of the reserved pasta cooking water and mix that through.
And that is it, you are ready to serve. Divide the pasta between four plates or pasta bowls and top it with lots of parmesan cheese shavings. Have it with some garlic bread and a fresh green salad if you fancy it. A wonderful, tasty dinner in twenty to thirty minutes that the whole family will love.
Meat or fish is an ideal secondi platti, served with a salad or greens.
Braised lamb shanks with garlic, rosemary, tomatoes and flageolet beans
Rich lamb shanks in a red wine sauce with garlic and herbs flavours are a perfect supper for entertaining - enjoy with white bread rolls
Servings6
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time6 hours 0 mins
Total Time6 hours 30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
6 lamb shanks, 1 kg
12 small sprigs of rosemary
12 slivers garlic
8 anchovy fillets, halved
salt
pepper
Braising ingredients:
25g goose fat or duck fat or olive oil
2 carrots, roughly chopped
2 celery stalks, roughly chopped
1 leek, roughly chopped
1 onion, roughly chopped
1 head garlic, halved horizontally
200ml good red wine
150ml chicken or lamb stock
1 sprig of thyme
2 sprigs of rosemary
2 bay leaves
2 strips of dried orange peel
For the sauce:
110g streaky bacon, cut into lardons and blanched
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ carrot, finely diced
½ celery stalk, finely diced
½ onion, finely diced
6 garlic cloves
4 very ripe tomatoes, peeled and diced or ½ tin of tomatoes plus juice
2 sprigs of thyme leaves
2 sprigs of rosemary, chopped
1 tin flageolet beans, drained or 110-200g dried flageolet beans, soaked overnight and then boiled rapidly for 20 minutes
sprigs of rosemary and garlic, to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 150°C.
Remove most of the fat from each shank, then scrape the meat away from the bone to loosen it. Make 2 deep incisions in each joint and insert a sprig of rosemary and a sliver of garlic wrapped in half an anchovy fillet into each incision. Season the meat with salt and black pepper.
Heat the goose fat in a heavy sauté pan or casserole and sauté the meat in it until well browned on all sides. Remove the meat from the pan.
Add the carrots, celery, leeks, onion and garlic and cook over a high heat until well browned. Add the red wine to the pan and bring to the boil, stir for a minute or two. Add the chicken stock, herbs and orange peel to the pan, then place the lamb shanks on top.
Cover and cook in the oven for 2½ hours.
Meanwhile, make the sauce. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan and brown the bacon in it. Then reduce the heat and add the carrot, celery, onion and garlic and cook for 8 minutes approx. or until the vegetables have softened. Add the chopped tinned tomatoes, herbs, flageolets and enough stock to half cover the beans.
Cover and simmer for 3-3½ hours.
When the lamb has finished cooking, remove the thyme, bay leaves and orange peel. Taste and correct seasoning. Serve the lamb shanks on a hot deep dish with the beans and vegetables poured over and around. Garnish with sprigs of fresh rosemary and thyme.
Note:
If cooking in a slow cooker, from point three cook on low for eight hours or on high for four hours. Turn the shanks over at some point during the cooking.
Sweet, luxurious and always served with a coffee.
Tiramisu
This sublimely simple desert is a variation on the original coffee and vanilla ice cream affogato with a shot of Pedro Ximenez in place of the espresso
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
90ml Pedro Ximenez sherry
90ml strong coffee, cold
12 sponge lady finger biscuits
3 tbsp golden caster sugar
220g Mascarpone cheese
220ml cream, whipped to stiff peaks
2 tsp cocoa powder
Method
Pour the sherry and coffee into a flat dish and place the biscuits on top. Allow the liquid to soak in.
Beat the sugar and Mascarpone until completely combined. Fold in the cream.
Lay two of the soaked biscuits into each of six glasses. Scoop the cream mixture on top and sprinkle with cocoa powder before serving.