Something for the Weekend: Family-friendly recipes from Neven Maguire's new book 

Neven Maguire has sold over 100,000 cookbooks and owns one of the country's most popular restaurants, but even he finds dinner time a struggle sometimes. That's why he came up with Learn To Cook, a genius compendium of over 80 recipes that can be put together in just four steps.

The book aims to empower those of us who are nervous in the kitchen with the basic skills they need, as well as arm families with meals they can cook together with ease - even midweek!